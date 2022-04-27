Plexus Announces Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results

NEENAH, WI , April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal second quarter ended April 2, 2022, and guidance for our fiscal third quarter ending July 2, 2022.



Reports fiscal second quarter revenue of $889 million, GAAP operating margin of 4.0% and GAAP diluted EPS of $0.95, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense

Initiates fiscal third quarter revenue guidance of $885 to $925 million with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.02 to $1.18, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense

Three Months Ended Apr 2, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 Jul 2, 2022 Q2F22 Results Q2F22 Guidance Q3F22 Guidance Summary GAAP Items Revenue (in millions) $ 889 $820 to $860 $885 to $925 Operating margin 4.0 % 3.6% to 4.0% 4.4% to 4.9% Diluted EPS (1) $ 0.95 $0.76 to $0.92 $1.02 to $1.18 Summary Non-GAAP Items (2) Return on invested capital (ROIC) 10.2 % Economic return 0.9 % (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.21 for Q2F22 results, $0.23 for Q2F22 guidance and $0.21 for Q3F22 guidance.

(2) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.



Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Information

Won 38 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $313 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Trailing four quarter manufacturing wins exceed $1.1 billion in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Purchased $25.0 million of our shares at an average price of $81.79 per share under our share repurchase program, leaving $11.7 million of our current $50 million authorization remaining





Todd Kelsey, CEO, commented, “Our focus on delivering operational excellence for our customers resulted in fiscal second quarter revenue of $889 million and GAAP EPS of $0.95, both exceeding our guidance range. Our engineering, supply chain, manufacturing and aftermarket services teams all played important roles in delivering the upside performance.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, “Our go-to-market team continues to produce exceptional results positioning us for sustained growth. Fiscal second quarter new manufacturing program wins totaled $313 million in annual revenue when fully ramped into production, reflecting the best quarterly performance in a decade and nearly an all-time record. This exceptional performance propelled our trailing four-quarter wins to another record high of more than $1.1 billion. In addition to the strong wins, our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities expanded to a record level of $3.4 billion. Momentum in manufacturing wins and qualified opportunities, when combined with robust new engineering engagements for the second consecutive quarter, supports our 9% to 12% revenue CAGR goal.”

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, “We generated $53 million in free cash flow during the fiscal second quarter, a result that was double our net income and exceeded our projections. The fiscal second quarter cash cycle of 98 days was favorable to our expectations and sequentially lower by five days as we benefited from increased revenue and continued progress on our working capital initiatives. While we expect an investment in working capital during the fiscal third quarter to support projected revenue growth, we anticipate generating positive free cash flow for the second half of fiscal 2022.”

Mr. Kelsey further commented, “We are guiding fiscal third quarter revenue of $885 to $925 million, which reflects the benefits of ongoing strong customer demand and new program ramps as well as the challenges created by continued supply chain constraints. We anticipate the revenue ramp will further leverage an operating cost structure built to support much greater levels of customer demand, resulting in expanded GAAP operating margin of 4.4% to 4.9% and GAAP EPS of $1.02 to $1.18.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We are encouraged by the accelerating momentum demonstrated by our fiscal second quarter performance. We now see the potential to deliver quarterly sequential revenue growth through fiscal 2022 and into fiscal 2023 with expansion in GAAP EPS.”

Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended (in thousands, except EPS) Apr 2, 2022 Jan 1, 2022 Apr 3, 2021 Revenue $ 888,723 $ 817,456 $ 880,885 Gross profit 76,510 69,996 91,002 Operating income 35,837 30,473 50,687 Net income 26,869 23,423 41,763 Diluted EPS $ 0.95 $ 0.82 $ 1.42 Gross margin 8.6 % 8.6 % 10.3 % Operating margin 4.0 % 3.7 % 5.8 % ROIC (1) 10.2 % 10.0 % 17.3 % Economic return (1) 0.9 % 0.7 % 9.2 % (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return and a reconciliation of these measures to their comparable GAAP measures.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 56% of revenue during both the first and second quarters of fiscal 2022, up one percentage point from the second quarter of fiscal 2021 when the top 10 customers comprised 55% of revenue.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Apr 2, 2022 Jan 1, 2022 Apr 3, 2021 Americas $ 311 $ 277 $ 365 Asia-Pacific 534 491 459 Europe, Middle East and Africa 74 73 83 Elimination of inter-segment sales (30 ) (24 ) (26 ) Total Revenue $ 889 $ 817 $ 881





Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Apr 2, 2022 Jan 1, 2022 Apr 3, 2021 Industrial $ 415 47 % $ 364 45 % $ 407 46 % Healthcare/Life Sciences 353 40 % 344 42 % 350 40 % Aerospace/Defense 121 13 % 109 13 % 124 14 % Total Revenue $ 889 $ 817 $ 881

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was 10.2%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a three-quarter period for the second fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2022 is 9.3%. ROIC for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 0.9%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended April 2, 2022, cash flows provided by operations of $84.3 million, less capital expenditures of $30.9 million, resulted in free cash flow of $53.4 million.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended Apr 2, 2022 Jan 1, 2022 Apr 3, 2021 Days in Accounts Receivable 59 66 52 Days in Contract Assets 12 12 12 Days in Inventory 154 145 89 Days in Accounts Payable (86) (87) (61) Days in Cash Deposits (41) (33) (20) Annualized Cash Cycle * 98 103 72 * We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What: Plexus Fiscal 2022 Q2 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast When: Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, https://plexus.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, where a slide presentation reviewing fiscal second quarter 2022 results will also be made available ahead of the conference call.



Conference Call: +1.866.922.5180 with passcode: 5067109 Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at +1.855.859.2056 or +1.404.537.3406 with passcode: 5067109

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison

+1.920.969.6325

shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 20,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement

The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the evolving effect, which may intensify, of COVID-19 on our employees, customers, suppliers, and logistics providers, including the impact of governmental actions being taken to curtail the spread of the virus. Other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effect of inflationary pressures on our costs of production, profitability, and on the economic outlook of our markets; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; the effects of U.S. Tax Reform, any tax law changes as a result of change in U.S. presidential administration, and of related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and tax matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business (including as a result of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union); the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as the recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine, changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2021 Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.



PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr 2, Apr 3, Apr 2, Apr 3, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 888,723 $ 880,885 $ 1,706,179 $ 1,711,240 Cost of sales 812,213 789,883 1,559,673 1,540,961 Gross profit 76,510 91,002 146,506 170,279 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative expenses 40,673 38,286 78,175 70,697 Restructuring and impairment charges — 2,029 2,021 2,029 Operating income 35,837 50,687 66,310 97,553 Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,345 ) (3,818 ) (6,391 ) (7,904 ) Interest income 262 390 533 764 Miscellaneous, net (1,446 ) (825 ) (2,369 ) (2,343 ) Income before income taxes 31,308 46,434 58,083 88,070 Income tax expense 4,439 4,671 7,791 10,108 Net income $ 26,869 $ 41,763 $ 50,292 $ 77,962 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.96 $ 1.45 $ 1.80 $ 2.71 Diluted $ 0.95 $ 1.42 $ 1.76 $ 2.65 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 27,987 28,736 28,002 28,799 Diluted 28,427 29,310 28,566 29,409





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Apr 2, Oct 2, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 307,964 $ 270,172 Restricted cash 912 341 Accounts receivable 571,085 519,684 Contract assets 116,087 115,283 Inventories 1,374,285 972,312 Prepaid expenses and other 64,640 53,094 Total current assets 2,434,973 1,930,886 Property, plant and equipment, net 425,874 395,094 Operating lease right-of-use assets 67,062 72,087 Deferred income taxes 27,271 27,385 Other assets 34,868 36,441 Total non-current assets 555,075 531,007 Total assets $ 2,990,048 $ 2,461,893 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 222,393 $ 66,313 Accounts payable 767,536 634,969 Customer deposits 364,572 204,985 Accrued salaries and wages 62,010 75,394 Other accrued liabilities 242,626 147,042 Total current liabilities 1,659,137 1,128,703 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 186,069 187,033 Accrued income taxes payable 42,330 47,974 Long-term operating lease liabilities 34,347 37,970 Deferred income taxes 5,295 5,677 Other liabilities 22,279 26,304 Total non-current liabilities 290,320 304,958 Total liabilities 1,949,457 1,433,661 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 54,077 and 53,849 shares issued, respectively, and 27,859 and 28,047 shares outstanding, respectively 541 538 Additional paid-in-capital 641,175 639,778 Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 26,218 and 25,802, respectively (1,078,226 ) (1,043,091 ) Retained earnings 1,484,283 1,433,991 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,182 ) (2,984 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,040,591 1,028,232 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,990,048 $ 2,461,893





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr 2, Jan 1, Apr 3, Apr 2, Apr 3, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income, as reported $ 35,837 $ 30,473 $ 50,687 $ 66,310 $ 97,553 Operating margin, as reported 4.0 % 3.7 % 5.8 % 3.9 % 5.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges (1) — 2,021 2,029 2,021 2,029 Adjusted operating income $ 35,837 $ 32,494 $ 52,716 $ 68,331 $ 99,582 Adjusted operating margin 4.0 % 4.0 % 6.0 % 4.0 % 5.8 % Net income, as reported $ 26,869 $ 23,423 $ 41,763 $ 50,292 $ 77,962 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1) — 1,809 1,816 1,809 1,816 Adjusted net income $ 26,869 $ 25,232 $ 43,579 $ 52,101 $ 79,778 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.95 $ 0.82 $ 1.42 $ 1.76 $ 2.65 Non-GAAP per share adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1) — 0.06 0.07 0.06 0.06 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 0.88 $ 1.49 $ 1.82 $ 2.71 (1) During the three months ended January 1, 2022, restructuring and impairment charges of $2.0 million, or $1.8 million net of taxes, were primarily incurred for employee severance costs associated with a facility transition in our Asia-Pacific region. During the three months ended April 3, 2021, restructuring charges of $2.0 million, or $1.8 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in workforce primarily in the EMEA region.







PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2 (in thousands) (unaudited) ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Six Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Apr 2, Jan 1, Apr 3, 2022 2022 2021 Operating income, as reported $ 66,310 $ 30,473 $ 97,553 Restructuring and impairment charges + 2,021 + 2,021 + 2,029 Adjusted operating income $ 68,331 $ 32,494 $ 99,582 x 2 x 4 x 2 Adjusted annualized operating income $ 136,662 $ 129,976 $ 199,164 Adjusted effective tax rate x 14 % x 13 % x 13 % Tax impact 19,133 16,897 25,891 Adjusted operating income (tax effected) $ 117,529 $ 113,079 $ 173,273 Average invested capital ÷ $ 1,151,775 ÷ $ 1,135,312 ÷ $ 1,002,260 ROIC 10.2 % 10.0 % 17.3 % Weighted average cost of capital - 9.3 % - 9.3 % - 8.1 % Economic return 0.9 % 0.7 % 9.2 %





Three Months Ended Average Invested Capital Calculations Apr 2, Jan 1, Oct 2, Jul 3, Apr 3, Jan 2, Oct 3, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Equity $ 1,040,591 $ 1,044,095 $ 1,028,232 $ 1,020,450 $ 1,013,952 $ 1,006,959 $ 977,480 Plus: Debt and finance lease obligations - current 222,393 151,417 66,313 60,468 50,229 148,408 146,829 Operating lease obligations - current (1) 9,266 9,507 9,877 9,130 9,314 9,351 7,724 Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term 186,069 187,075 187,033 187,690 188,730 188,148 187,975 Operating lease obligations - long-term 34,347 36,343 37,970 33,193 34,751 37,052 36,779 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (307,964 ) (217,067 ) (270,172 ) (303,255 ) (294,370 ) (356,724 ) (385,807 ) $ 1,184,702 $ 1,211,370 $ 1,059,253 $ 1,007,676 $ 1,002,606 $ 1,033,194 $ 970,980 (1) Included in other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.



