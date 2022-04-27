Plexus Announces Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results

NEENAH, WI , April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal second quarter ended April 2, 2022, and guidance for our fiscal third quarter ending July 2, 2022.
- Reports fiscal second quarter revenue of $889 million, GAAP operating margin of 4.0% and GAAP diluted EPS of $0.95, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense
- Initiates fiscal third quarter revenue guidance of $885 to $925 million with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.02 to $1.18, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense
|Three Months Ended
|Apr 2, 2022
|Apr 2, 2022
|Jul 2, 2022
|Q2F22 Results
|Q2F22 Guidance
|Q3F22 Guidance
|Summary GAAP Items
|Revenue (in millions)
|$
|889
|$820 to $860
|$885 to $925
|Operating margin
|4.0
|%
|3.6% to 4.0%
|4.4% to 4.9%
|Diluted EPS (1)
|$
|0.95
|$0.76 to $0.92
|$1.02 to $1.18
|Summary Non-GAAP Items (2)
|Return on invested capital (ROIC)
|10.2
|%
|Economic return
|0.9
|%
|(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.21 for Q2F22 results, $0.23 for Q2F22 guidance and $0.21 for Q3F22 guidance.
|(2) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.
Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Information
- Won 38 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $313 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
- Trailing four quarter manufacturing wins exceed $1.1 billion in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
- Purchased $25.0 million of our shares at an average price of $81.79 per share under our share repurchase program, leaving $11.7 million of our current $50 million authorization remaining
Todd Kelsey, CEO, commented, “Our focus on delivering operational excellence for our customers resulted in fiscal second quarter revenue of $889 million and GAAP EPS of $0.95, both exceeding our guidance range. Our engineering, supply chain, manufacturing and aftermarket services teams all played important roles in delivering the upside performance.”
Mr. Kelsey continued, “Our go-to-market team continues to produce exceptional results positioning us for sustained growth. Fiscal second quarter new manufacturing program wins totaled $313 million in annual revenue when fully ramped into production, reflecting the best quarterly performance in a decade and nearly an all-time record. This exceptional performance propelled our trailing four-quarter wins to another record high of more than $1.1 billion. In addition to the strong wins, our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities expanded to a record level of $3.4 billion. Momentum in manufacturing wins and qualified opportunities, when combined with robust new engineering engagements for the second consecutive quarter, supports our 9% to 12% revenue CAGR goal.”
Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, “We generated $53 million in free cash flow during the fiscal second quarter, a result that was double our net income and exceeded our projections. The fiscal second quarter cash cycle of 98 days was favorable to our expectations and sequentially lower by five days as we benefited from increased revenue and continued progress on our working capital initiatives. While we expect an investment in working capital during the fiscal third quarter to support projected revenue growth, we anticipate generating positive free cash flow for the second half of fiscal 2022.”
Mr. Kelsey further commented, “We are guiding fiscal third quarter revenue of $885 to $925 million, which reflects the benefits of ongoing strong customer demand and new program ramps as well as the challenges created by continued supply chain constraints. We anticipate the revenue ramp will further leverage an operating cost structure built to support much greater levels of customer demand, resulting in expanded GAAP operating margin of 4.4% to 4.9% and GAAP EPS of $1.02 to $1.18.”
Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We are encouraged by the accelerating momentum demonstrated by our fiscal second quarter performance. We now see the potential to deliver quarterly sequential revenue growth through fiscal 2022 and into fiscal 2023 with expansion in GAAP EPS.”
|Quarterly Comparison
|Three Months Ended
|(in thousands, except EPS)
|Apr 2, 2022
|Jan 1, 2022
|Apr 3, 2021
|Revenue
|$
|888,723
|$
|817,456
|$
|880,885
|Gross profit
|76,510
|69,996
|91,002
|Operating income
|35,837
|30,473
|50,687
|Net income
|26,869
|23,423
|41,763
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.82
|$
|1.42
|Gross margin
|8.6
|%
|8.6
|%
|10.3
|%
|Operating margin
|4.0
|%
|3.7
|%
|5.8
|%
|ROIC (1)
|10.2
|%
|10.0
|%
|17.3
|%
|Economic return (1)
|0.9
|%
|0.7
|%
|9.2
|%
|(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return and a reconciliation of these measures to their comparable GAAP measures.
Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue
Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 56% of revenue during both the first and second quarters of fiscal 2022, up one percentage point from the second quarter of fiscal 2021 when the top 10 customers comprised 55% of revenue.
|Business Segments ($ in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|Apr 2, 2022
|Jan 1, 2022
|Apr 3, 2021
|Americas
|$
|311
|$
|277
|$
|365
|Asia-Pacific
|534
|491
|459
|Europe, Middle East and Africa
|74
|73
|83
|Elimination of inter-segment sales
|(30
|)
|(24
|)
|(26
|)
|Total Revenue
|$
|889
|$
|817
|$
|881
|Market Sectors ($ in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|Apr 2, 2022
|Jan 1, 2022
|Apr 3, 2021
|Industrial
|$
|415
|47
|%
|$
|364
|45
|%
|$
|407
|46
|%
|Healthcare/Life Sciences
|353
|40
|%
|344
|42
|%
|350
|40
|%
|Aerospace/Defense
|121
|13
|%
|109
|13
|%
|124
|14
|%
|Total Revenue
|$
|889
|$
|817
|$
|881
Non-GAAP Supplemental Information
Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables.
ROIC and Economic Return
ROIC for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was 10.2%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a three-quarter period for the second fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2022 is 9.3%. ROIC for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 0.9%.
Free Cash Flow
Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended April 2, 2022, cash flows provided by operations of $84.3 million, less capital expenditures of $30.9 million, resulted in free cash flow of $53.4 million.
|Cash Cycle Days
|Three Months Ended
|Apr 2, 2022
|Jan 1, 2022
|Apr 3, 2021
|Days in Accounts Receivable
|59
|66
|52
|Days in Contract Assets
|12
|12
|12
|Days in Inventory
|154
|145
|89
|Days in Accounts Payable
|(86)
|(87)
|(61)
|Days in Cash Deposits
|(41)
|(33)
|(20)
|Annualized Cash Cycle *
|98
|103
|72
|* We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.
|PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Apr 2,
|Apr 3,
|Apr 2,
|Apr 3,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net sales
|$
|888,723
|$
|880,885
|$
|1,706,179
|$
|1,711,240
|Cost of sales
|812,213
|789,883
|1,559,673
|1,540,961
|Gross profit
|76,510
|91,002
|146,506
|170,279
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and administrative expenses
|40,673
|38,286
|78,175
|70,697
|Restructuring and impairment charges
|—
|2,029
|2,021
|2,029
|Operating income
|35,837
|50,687
|66,310
|97,553
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(3,345
|)
|(3,818
|)
|(6,391
|)
|(7,904
|)
|Interest income
|262
|390
|533
|764
|Miscellaneous, net
|(1,446
|)
|(825
|)
|(2,369
|)
|(2,343
|)
|Income before income taxes
|31,308
|46,434
|58,083
|88,070
|Income tax expense
|4,439
|4,671
|7,791
|10,108
|Net income
|$
|26,869
|$
|41,763
|$
|50,292
|$
|77,962
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.96
|$
|1.45
|$
|1.80
|$
|2.71
|Diluted
|$
|0.95
|$
|1.42
|$
|1.76
|$
|2.65
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|27,987
|28,736
|28,002
|28,799
|Diluted
|28,427
|29,310
|28,566
|29,409
|PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Apr 2,
|Oct 2,
|2022
|2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|307,964
|$
|270,172
|Restricted cash
|912
|341
|Accounts receivable
|571,085
|519,684
|Contract assets
|116,087
|115,283
|Inventories
|1,374,285
|972,312
|Prepaid expenses and other
|64,640
|53,094
|Total current assets
|2,434,973
|1,930,886
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|425,874
|395,094
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|67,062
|72,087
|Deferred income taxes
|27,271
|27,385
|Other assets
|34,868
|36,441
|Total non-current assets
|555,075
|531,007
|Total assets
|$
|2,990,048
|$
|2,461,893
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|$
|222,393
|$
|66,313
|Accounts payable
|767,536
|634,969
|Customer deposits
|364,572
|204,985
|Accrued salaries and wages
|62,010
|75,394
|Other accrued liabilities
|242,626
|147,042
|Total current liabilities
|1,659,137
|1,128,703
|Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|186,069
|187,033
|Accrued income taxes payable
|42,330
|47,974
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|34,347
|37,970
|Deferred income taxes
|5,295
|5,677
|Other liabilities
|22,279
|26,304
|Total non-current liabilities
|290,320
|304,958
|Total liabilities
|1,949,457
|1,433,661
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 54,077 and 53,849 shares issued, respectively, and 27,859 and 28,047 shares outstanding, respectively
|541
|538
|Additional paid-in-capital
|641,175
|639,778
|Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 26,218 and 25,802, respectively
|(1,078,226
|)
|(1,043,091
|)
|Retained earnings
|1,484,283
|1,433,991
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(7,182
|)
|(2,984
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|1,040,591
|1,028,232
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|2,990,048
|$
|2,461,893
|PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Apr 2,
|Jan 1,
|Apr 3,
|Apr 2,
|Apr 3,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|35,837
|$
|30,473
|$
|50,687
|$
|66,310
|$
|97,553
|Operating margin, as reported
|4.0
|%
|3.7
|%
|5.8
|%
|3.9
|%
|5.7
|%
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Restructuring and impairment charges (1)
|—
|2,021
|2,029
|2,021
|2,029
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|35,837
|$
|32,494
|$
|52,716
|$
|68,331
|$
|99,582
|Adjusted operating margin
|4.0
|%
|4.0
|%
|6.0
|%
|4.0
|%
|5.8
|%
|Net income, as reported
|$
|26,869
|$
|23,423
|$
|41,763
|$
|50,292
|$
|77,962
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1)
|—
|1,809
|1,816
|1,809
|1,816
|Adjusted net income
|$
|26,869
|$
|25,232
|$
|43,579
|$
|52,101
|$
|79,778
|Diluted earnings per share, as reported
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.82
|$
|1.42
|$
|1.76
|$
|2.65
|Non-GAAP per share adjustments:
|Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1)
|—
|0.06
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.88
|$
|1.49
|$
|1.82
|$
|2.71
|(1) During the three months ended January 1, 2022, restructuring and impairment charges of $2.0 million, or $1.8 million net of taxes, were primarily incurred for employee severance costs associated with a facility transition in our Asia-Pacific region. During the three months ended April 3, 2021, restructuring charges of $2.0 million, or $1.8 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in workforce primarily in the EMEA region.
|PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|ROIC and Economic Return Calculations
|Six Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Apr 2,
|Jan 1,
|Apr 3,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|66,310
|$
|30,473
|$
|97,553
|Restructuring and impairment charges
|+
|2,021
|+
|2,021
|+
|2,029
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|68,331
|$
|32,494
|$
|99,582
|x
|2
|x
|4
|x
|2
|Adjusted annualized operating income
|$
|136,662
|$
|129,976
|$
|199,164
|Adjusted effective tax rate
|x
|14
|%
|x
|13
|%
|x
|13
|%
|Tax impact
|19,133
|16,897
|25,891
|Adjusted operating income (tax effected)
|$
|117,529
|$
|113,079
|$
|173,273
|Average invested capital
|÷
|$
|1,151,775
|÷
|$
|1,135,312
|÷
|$
|1,002,260
|ROIC
|10.2
|%
|10.0
|%
|17.3
|%
|Weighted average cost of capital
|-
|9.3
|%
|-
|9.3
|%
|-
|8.1
|%
|Economic return
|0.9
|%
|0.7
|%
|9.2
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Average Invested Capital Calculations
|Apr 2,
|Jan 1,
|Oct 2,
|Jul 3,
|Apr 3,
|Jan 2,
|Oct 3,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Equity
|$
|1,040,591
|$
|1,044,095
|$
|1,028,232
|$
|1,020,450
|$
|1,013,952
|$
|1,006,959
|$
|977,480
|Plus:
|Debt and finance lease obligations - current
|222,393
|151,417
|66,313
|60,468
|50,229
|148,408
|146,829
|Operating lease obligations - current (1)
|9,266
|9,507
|9,877
|9,130
|9,314
|9,351
|7,724
|Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term
|186,069
|187,075
|187,033
|187,690
|188,730
|188,148
|187,975
|Operating lease obligations - long-term
|34,347
|36,343
|37,970
|33,193
|34,751
|37,052
|36,779
|Less:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(307,964
|)
|(217,067
|)
|(270,172
|)
|(303,255
|)
|(294,370
|)
|(356,724
|)
|(385,807
|)
|$
|1,184,702
|$
|1,211,370
|$
|1,059,253
|$
|1,007,676
|$
|1,002,606
|$
|1,033,194
|$
|970,980
|(1) Included in other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.