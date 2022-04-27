Peru Data Center Market to Hit $179 Million by 2027. Green Field Construction to Drive the Market - Arizton

Chicago, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, Peru data center market will grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027. Peru will witness increased development of colocation data center facilities during the forecast period. In 2021, ODATA entered the Peru data center market with its first data center investment.



In Peru, the market is dominated by greenfield construction and is also witnessing the development of on-premise modular data center construction. Installation of security systems will increase investments of greenfield data centers.

Peru Data Center Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) (2027) $179 Million MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) (2021) $94 Million MARKET SIZE (AREA) (2027) 26.3 thousand Sq. Feet MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) (2027) 6 MW COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) (2027) $24 Million CAGR (INVESTMENT) (2022-2027) 11.2% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Key Insights

Peru is one of the emerging markets in Latin America, the rapid adoption of digital technologies and cloud-based services in various sectors driving data center demand in the country. Some industries including BFSI, educational institutions, and the government are driving the demand.

Lima is a significant location for developing data center facilities in Peru, housing over 80% of the existing data centers. Nabiax, Lumen Technologies, Gtd Peru, Americatel, and Optical Networks are some of the country’s major colocation service providers operating data center facilities.

The adoption of digital technologies across various industry has enhanced the digital transformation, which acts as a catalyst for data center investments in the country. For instance, the Peruvian Corporation of Commercial Airports and Aviation (CORPAC) granted the Gilat Satellite Networks a contract to provide mission critical telecom systems for Peru’s airports.

Renewable energy procurement is increasing in the country. In Peru, solar, wind, and hydroelectric power plants are the major renewable energy contributors. The Peruvian government has vowed to generate around 15% clean energy by 2030.

In terms of 5G network services, the deployment of 5G connectivity services has increased the digitalization of private sectors, the healthcare industry, BFSI, and government agencies in Peru, which will enhance the investment from cloud and data center service providers in the country.



Peru Data Center – Trends & Drivers

In Peru, the implementation of AI was done in three stages: Version 1.0, Version 2.0, and Version 3.0, which includes planning strategic objectives to the implementation and collection of suggestions for more updates.

Entel, Claro, and Telefonica are the major operators involved in the deployment of 5G network connectivity services in Peru.

Peru launched 2020-2025 Digital Agenda in partnering with Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which emphasizes the digital health ecosystem, and deployed national wide electronic medical and telehealth.



Investment Analysis

In January 2022, Gtd Group planned to develop second data center facility in Lima, with investment of around $50 million, and the data center first phase is expected to be operational by Q1 2023. The data center facilities announced the plans to develop the data center facility, which hosts around 900 rack cabinets.

Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, and AWS are some of the cloud service providers operating in Peru through authorized local partners. AWS is planning to develop local cloud region to provide public cloud services to Peruvian companies.

Vendor Landscape

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS: Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, HPE, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Juniper Networks, NetApp, and Oracle

Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, HPE, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Juniper Networks, NetApp, and Oracle DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS: Fluor Corporation, HDOS, and PQC.

Fluor Corporation, HDOS, and PQC. SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS: ABB, Alfa Laval, Assa Abloy, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Caterpillar, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Generac Power Systems, HiRef, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Panduit, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, and Vertiv.

ABB, Alfa Laval, Assa Abloy, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Caterpillar, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Generac Power Systems, HiRef, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Panduit, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, and Vertiv. DATA CENTER INVESTORS: Nabiax, Gtd Peru, Lumen Technologies, and ODATA.

Report Coverage:

This report analyses the Peru data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV





