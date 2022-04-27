First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

| Source: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. First Mid Bancshares, Inc.

Mattoon, Illinois, UNITED STATES

MATTOON, Ill., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights

  • Net income of $16.6 million, or $0.86 diluted EPS
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $18.7 million, or $0.96 diluted EPS
  • Completed the acquisition of Delta Bancshares Company (“Delta”) and its subsidiary Jefferson Bank and Trust (“Jefferson”) on February 14, 2022
  • Strong quarter of wealth management and insurance revenues delivering on our unique diversification
  • Board of Directors declared regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share

“We are off to a great start in 2022 with strong earnings across our diversified revenue streams,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The quarter was highlighted by the closing of the Delta acquisition, which brings additional depth and an expanded retail presence to our St. Louis Metro footprint. The reception from Jefferson’s customers has been positive and our experienced integration team is preparing for a mid-June bank system conversion.”

“Our wealth management group had a great quarter led by higher farm services revenue with increasing commodity prices and farmland sales. Assets under management for the group increased to $5.4 billion. Our insurance group also had a strong start to the year, and combined with wealth management, these two business units recognized year-over-year revenue growth of 21.3%. In what has historically been a seasonally slow quarter for us, loan growth was 1.1%, normalized for acquired and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. I am pleased with the first quarter momentum and expect that to carry forward throughout the year,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 increased by $0.8 million, or 1.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest income increased by $0.8 million and interest expense was flat from the previous quarter. The increase in interest income was primarily driven by a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. Accretion income increased by $0.4 million in the quarter to $1.1 million and ended the quarter with a remaining discount of $9.3 million. Interest expense was flat with slightly higher interest on deposits offset by lower interest on FHLB borrowings.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $6.8 million, or 18.4%. The increase was primarily the result of organic loan growth and the impact of acquisitions. Total interest expense was lower by $0.4 million compared to the same quarter last year, despite the Delta acquisition and the first quarter 2021 acquisition of Providence Bank (“Providence”).

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.07% for the first quarter of 2022, which was 4 basis points lower compared to the prior quarter. Earning asset yields declined by 4 basis points, with a decline in loan yields partially offset by higher rates on securities. Average cost of funds was flat at 26 basis points.

In comparison to the first quarter of last year, the net interest margin decreased 9 basis points, with earning asset yields down 19 basis points and average cost of funds lower by 10 basis points. The first quarter of 2021 included 19 basis points of PPP fee income.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $4.45 billion, representing an increase of $459.0 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Jefferson, which added $426.4 million. PPP loans declined by $11.0 million and ended the period with $5.8 million outstanding, including $0.8 million from Jefferson. Excluding PPP loans and the addition of Jefferson, loans increased $43.6 million, or 1.1%. Growth was primarily within our CRE and C&I sectors, partially offset by the seasonal paydowns in Ag operating lines and elevated commercial payoffs. The pipeline for loan growth continues to look solid across our footprint.

Asset Quality

The Company has always prided itself on a strong credit culture and the asset quality metrics for March 31, 2022 reflect those efforts. The allowance for credit losses at the end of the quarter was 1.31% of total loans. Also at quarter end, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.50%, and the allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 260.3%. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.41% at quarter end. Nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets increased slightly in the period with the addition of Jefferson. The Company recognized a small amount of net recoveries during the first quarter compared to $1.8 million in net charge-offs during the prior quarter.

Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $3.0 million in the first quarter. The Company recorded $2.0 million for the non-PCD CECL requirement tied to the Jefferson acquisition. In addition to the non-PCD requirement related to the Jefferson acquisition, the Company added $0.9 million in PCD reserve through purchase accounting. In total, the allowance for credit losses increased $3.8 million to $58.5 million in the quarter.

Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $5.49 billion, which represented an increase of $530.8 million from the prior quarter primarily from the addition of Jefferson, which added $558.6 million in deposits at the time the acquisition closed. Excluding Jefferson, total deposits decreased by $27.8 million driven primarily from maturing single-service time deposits. The Company’s average rate on cost of funds was 0.26%, flat compared to last quarter, and down from 0.36% in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $21.1 million compared to $18.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase compared to the prior quarter was partially due to the addition of Jefferson. Insurance and wealth management revenues represented 62% of total noninterest income reflecting the diversification of our revenue sources. Wealth management had a strong quarter of farm management fee income on higher commodity prices and farmland sales. Both the wealth management and insurance business are well diversified within their revenue sources and deliver consistent cash flows. Mortgage banking revenues declined by $0.4 million due to the macro conditions with limited housing supply and higher mortgage interest rates. As a percent of noninterest income, mortgage banking was 2.1%.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income increased $3.3 million, or 18.8%. The year-over-year increase was driven by strong growth in our wealth management and insurance businesses and the addition of Jefferson, partially offset by a $1.0 million decline in mortgage banking revenue.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $40.4 million compared to $36.4 million in the fourth quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Jefferson, the producer incentive compensation tied to the strong business unit revenue growth, and overall inflationary pressures. The quarter included $0.6 million of acquisition related costs.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expenses increased $2.8 million. The increase was primarily due to the addition of Jefferson and Providence, incentive compensation on business unit revenue growth, and overall inflationary pressures.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the first quarter 2022 was 58.6% compared to 55.8% in the prior quarter and 61.2% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets15.41%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets12.42%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets12.03%
Leverage ratio9.28%

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.22 payable on June 1, 2022 for shareholders of record on May 18, 2022.

While regulatory capital levels were strong, the Company’s tangible book value per common share declined in the period by approximately 11.6%. A portion of this decline was anticipated pursuant to the Jefferson acquisition where we announced an expected 3.0% dilution to tangible book value per common share at closing. However, the rapid move in interest rates during the quarter was the primary driver for the decline as the unrealized loss position on the investment portfolio increased to $74.0 million.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., Jefferson Bank & Trust, First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $6.6 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 157 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” and “Tangible Book Value per Common Share”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses, and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid, are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the risk that integration of the operations of Delta with First Mid will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the direct and indirect impact of such pandemic, including responses to the pandemic by the U.S., state and local governments, customers' businesses, the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect First Mid’s liquidity and capital positions, impair the ability of First Mid’s borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values, and further increase the allowance for credit losses, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid’s financial results, including possible lost revenue and increased expenses (including cost of capital), as well as possible goodwill impairment charges. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Aaron Holt
VP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-0463
aholt@firstmid.com

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com

 – Tables Follow –

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
 As of
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2022  2021 2021 
         
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents$223,980  $168,602  $410,017 
Investment securities1,472,277  1,431,299  1,099,532 
Loans (including loans held for sale)4,454,561  3,995,523  3,943,099 
Less allowance for credit losses(58,474) (54,655) (55,418)
Net loans4,396,087  3,940,868  3,887,681 
Premises and equipment, net89,319  81,484  86,654 
Goodwill and intangibles, net174,499  141,376  138,606 
Bank owned life insurance149,041  132,375  124,925 
Other assets126,803  90,578  89,855 
Total assets$6,632,006  $5,986,582  $5,837,270 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Deposits:        
Non-interest bearing$1,373,881  $1,246,673  $1,185,181 
Interest bearing4,113,424  3,709,813  3,552,512 
Total deposits5,487,305  4,956,486  4,737,693 
Repurchase agreement with customers187,326  146,268  212,503 
Other borrowings126,396  86,446  116,861 
Junior subordinated debentures19,237  19,195  19,069 
Subordinated debt94,438  94,400  94,289 
Other liabilities50,919  49,893  54,971 
Total liabilities5,965,621  5,352,688  5,235,386 
         
Total stockholders' equity666,385  633,894  601,884 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,632,006  $5,986,582  $5,837,270 


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
  2022   2021 
Interest income:    
Interest and fees on loans$39,908  $35,886 
Interest on investment securities 7,170   4,842 
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 67   88 
Total interest income 47,145   40,816 
Interest expense:    
Interest on deposits 2,148   2,484 
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 67   70 
Interest on other borrowings 276   374 
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 146   140 
Interest on subordinated debt 986   984 
Total interest expense 3,623   4,052 
Net interest income 43,522   36,764 
Provision for loan losses 2,952   12,136 
Net interest income after provision for loan 40,570   24,628 
Non-interest income:    
Wealth management revenues 5,975   4,926 
Insurance commissions 7,104   5,857 
Service charges 2,056   1,364 
Securities gains, net 0   4 
Mortgage banking revenues 444   1,409 
ATM/debit card revenue 2,898   2,699 
Other 2,611   1,490 
Total non-interest income 21,088   17,749 
Non-interest expense:    
Salaries and employee benefits 24,302   23,487 
Net occupancy and equipment expense 6,155   4,970 
Net other real estate owned (income) expense (33)  78 
FDIC insurance 426   452 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,522   1,220 
Stationary and supplies 311   316 
Legal and professional expense 1,734   1,402 
Marketing and donations 873   502 
Other 5,098   5,173 
Total non-interest expense 40,388   37,600 
Income before income taxes 21,270   4,777 
Income taxes 4,654   668 
Net income$16,616  $4,109 
     
Per Share Information    
Basic earnings per common share$0.86  $0.24 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.86   0.24 
     
Weighted average shares outstanding 19,295,860   17,299,927 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 19,358,457   17,352,947 


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
 
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2022   2021  2021  2021   2021
Interest income:         
Interest and fees on loans$39,908  $39,711 $43,292 $40,795  $35,886
Interest on investment securities 7,170   6,500  5,835  5,739   4,842
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 67   88  136  101   88
Total interest income 47,145   46,299  49,263  46,635   40,816
Interest expense:         
Interest on deposits 2,148   2,057  2,234  2,262   2,484
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 67   52  52  57   70
Interest on other borrowings 276   336  359  445   374
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 146   125  137  139   140
Interest on subordinated debt 986   985  985  985   984
Total interest expense 3,623   3,555  3,767  3,888   4,052
Net interest income 43,522   42,744  45,496  42,747   36,764
Provision for loan losses 2,952   2,472  1,103  (560)  12,136
Net interest income after provision for loan 40,570   40,272  44,393  43,307   24,628
Non-interest income:         
Wealth management revenues 5,975   6,261  4,204  5,016   4,926
Insurance commissions 7,104   4,150  3,932  4,988   5,857
Service charges 2,056   2,067  1,838  1,539   1,364
Securities gains, net 0   36  11  73   4
Mortgage banking revenues 444   890  1,477  1,691   1,409
ATM/debit card revenue 2,898   3,074  3,060  3,141   2,699
Other 2,611   1,646  1,837  1,836   1,490
Total non-interest income 21,088   18,124  16,359  18,284   17,749
Non-interest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits 24,302   20,424  21,092  24,908   23,487
Net occupancy and equipment expense 6,155   5,712  5,382  5,482   4,970
Net other real estate owned (income) expense (33)  315  1,507  1,966   78
FDIC insurance 426   406  268  478   452
Amortization of intangible assets 1,522   1,462  1,414  1,295   1,220
Stationary and supplies 311   311  299  235   316
Legal and professional expense 1,734   1,811  1,878  1,639   1,402
Marketing and donations 873   1,915  679  507   502
Other 5,098   4,038  3,802  9,503   5,173
Total non-interest expense 40,388   36,394  36,321  46,013   37,600
Income before income taxes 21,270   22,002  24,431  15,578   4,777
Income taxes 4,654   5,168  6,105  3,357   668
Net income$16,616  $16,834 $18,326 $12,221  $4,109
          
Per Share Information         
Basic earnings per common share$0.86  $0.93 $1.01 $0.68  $0.24
Diluted earnings per common share 0.86   0.93  1.01  0.68   0.24
          
Weighted average shares outstanding 19,295,860   18,086,949  18,083,126  18,067,190   17,299,927
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 19,358,457   18,135,380  18,136,146  18,120,210   17,352,947


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021
          
Loan Portfolio         
Construction and land development$131,504  $145,118  $180,061  $141,568  $165,376 
Farm real estate loans 280,993   279,272   278,788   277,362   269,652 
1-4 Family residential properties 417,232   400,313   412,565   394,902   412,470 
Multifamily residential properties 369,926   298,942   306,911   274,910   297,984 
Commercial real estate 1,965,321   1,666,198   1,583,255   1,480,198   1,402,885 
Loans secured by real estate 3,164,976   2,789,843   2,761,580   2,568,940   2,548,367 
Agricultural operating loans 121,708   151,484   126,534   123,101   121,070 
Commercial and industrial loans 935,454   832,008   835,860   864,554   1,017,400 
Consumer loans 89,685   78,442   80,064   84,541   91,705 
All other loans 142,738   143,746   143,731   155,168   164,557 
Total loans 4,454,561   3,995,523   3,947,769   3,796,304   3,943,099 
          
Deposit Portfolio         
Non-interest bearing demand deposits$1,373,881  $1,246,673  $1,242,950  $1,157,009  $1,185,181 
Interest bearing demand deposits 1,482,556   1,452,765   1,416,361   1,418,717   1,268,882 
Savings deposits 685,228   626,523   612,404   598,232   668,098 
Money Market 1,280,129   1,068,473   1,075,852   842,771   803,946 
Time deposits 665,511   562,052   640,995   722,593   811,586 
Total deposits 5,487,305   4,956,486   4,988,562   4,739,322   4,737,693 
          
Asset Quality         
Non-performing loans$22,465  $22,036  $27,723  $30,410  $31,984 
Non-performing assets 27,269   27,055   33,359   37,648   45,323 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (5)  1,800   1,717   261   702 
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 260.29%  248.03%  194.72%  179.54%  173.27%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.31%  1.37%1  1.39%1  1.50%1  1.50%1
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.50%  0.55%  0.70%  0.80%  0.81%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.41%  0.45%  0.55%  0.65%  0.78%
          
Common Share Data         
Common shares outstanding 20,437,183   18,080,303   18,083,126   18,078,474   18,042,256 
Book value per common share$32.61  $35.06  $34.69  $34.08  $33.36 
Tangible book value per common share(2) 24.07   27.24   26.80   26.33   25.68 
Market price of stock 38.49   42.79   41.06   40.51   43.93 
          
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics         
End of period earning assets$6,038,542  $5,504,517  $5,542,199  $5,269,882  $5,374,848 
Average earning assets 5,817,752   5,539,819   5,396,239   5,380,411   4,769,975 
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 3.33%  3.37%  3.67%  3.52%  3.52%
Average rate on cost of funds 0.26%  0.26%  0.29%  0.30%  0.36%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(2) 3.07%  3.11%  3.38%  3.22%  3.16%
Return on average assets 1.05%  1.12%  1.25%  0.84%  0.32%
Return on average common equity 9.95%  10.74%  11.67%  8.00%  2.78%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)(2) 58.59%  55.75%  52.73%  59.91%  61.20%
Full-time equivalent employees 1,050   965   960   960   983 
 
1Excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.
2Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
 For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
 QTD Average   Average
 Balance Interest Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS     
Interest bearing deposits$135,176  $55 0.16%
Federal funds sold 3,714   1 0.13%
Certificates of deposits investments 2,238   11 2.04%
Investment Securities:     
Taxable (total less municipals) 1,111,109   4,905 1.77%
Tax-exempt (Municipals) 382,909   2,867 2.99%
Loans (net of unearned income) 4,182,606   40,076 3.88%
      
Total interest earning assets 5,817,752   47,915 3.33%
      
NONEARNING ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks 114,257     
Premises and equipment 83,883     
Other nonearning assets 367,966     
Allowance for loan losses (58,462)    
      
Total assets$6,325,396     
      
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES     
Demand deposits$2,610,573  $1,321 0.21%
Savings deposits 658,038   119 0.07%
Time deposits 615,142   708 0.47%
Total interest bearing deposits 3,883,753   2,148 0.22%
Repurchase agreements 173,491   67 0.16%
FHLB advances 115,852   276 0.97%
Federal funds purchased 44   - 0.00%
Subordinated debt 94,413   986 4.24%
Jr. subordinated debentures 19,210   146 3.08%
Total borrowings 403,010   1,475 1.48%
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,286,763   3,623 0.34%
      
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES     
Demand deposits 1,329,554  Average cost of funds0.26%
Other liabilities 41,345     
Stockholders' equity 667,734     
      
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity$6,325,396     
      
Net Interest Earnings / Spread  $44,292 2.99%
      
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds    0.08%
      
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets   3.07%


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
 2022
 2021 2021 2021 2021
          
Net interest income as reported$43,522  $42,744  $45,496  $42,747  $36,764 
Net interest income, (tax equivalent) 44,292   43,492   46,165   43,359   37,359 
Average earning assets 5,817,752   5,539,819   5,396,239   5,380,411   4,769,975 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.07%  3.11%  3.38%  3.22%  3.16%
          
          
Common stockholder's equity$666,385  $633,894  $627,225  $616,066  $601,884 
Goodwill and intangibles, net 174,499   141,376   142,656   139,995   138,606 
Common shares outstanding 20,437   18,080   18,083   18,078   18,042 
Tangible Book Value per common share$24.07  $27.24  $26.80  $26.33  $25.68 


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
 
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation         
Net Income - GAAP$16,616  $16,834  $18,326  $12,221  $4,109 
Adjustments (post-tax):(1)         
Acquisition ACL on non-PCD assets in provision expense 1,580   -   -   -   9,072 
Branch optimization costs -   -   999   960   - 
Integration and acquisition expenses 469   225   348   4,634   2,036 
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP)$2,049  $225  $1,347  $5,595  $11,108 
 
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP$18,665  $17,059  $19,673  $17,816  $15,217 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.96  $0.94  $1.08  $0.98  $0.88 
 
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation         
Noninterest expense - GAAP$40,388  $36,394  $36,321  $46,013  $37,600 
Other real estate owned property income (expense) 33   (315)  (242)  (751)  (78)
Amortization of intangibles (1,522)  (1,462)  (1,414)  (1,295)  (1,220)
Branch optimization costs -   -   (1,265)  (1,215)  - 
integration and acquisition expenses (594)  (285)  (440)  (5,866)  (2,578)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)$38,305  $34,332  $32,960  $36,886  $33,724 
 
Net interest income -GAAP$43,522  $42,744  $45,496  $42,747  $36,764 
Effect of tax-exempt income(1) 770   748   669   612   595 
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)$44,292  $43,492  $46,165  $43,359  $37,359 
 
Noninterest income - GAAP$21,088  $18,124  $16,359  $18,284  $17,749 
Gain on sales of investment securities, net 0   (36)  (11)  (73)  (4)
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)$21,088  $18,088  $16,348  $18,211  $17,745 
 
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)$65,380  $61,580  $62,513  $61,570  $55,104 
 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 58.59%  55.75%  52.73%  59.91%  61.20%
 
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.     