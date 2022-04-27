Meritage Homes Reports First Quarter 2022 Results Including a 68% Increase in Diluted EPS, 560 bps Increase in Home Closing Gross Margin and 12% Increase in Orders over Prior Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, reported first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2022.



Summary Operating Results (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Chg Homes closed (units) 2,858 2,890 (1) % Home closing revenue $ 1,245,456 $ 1,079,982 15 % Average sales price - closings $ 436 $ 374 17 % Home orders (units) 3,874 3,458 12 % Home order value $ 1,767,710 $ 1,349,130 31 % Average sales price - orders $ 456 $ 390 17 % Ending backlog (units) 6,695 5,240 28 % Ending backlog value $ 3,038,927 $ 2,082,259 46 % Average sales price - backlog $ 454 $ 397 14 % Earnings before income taxes $ 285,883 $ 165,977 72 % Net earnings $ 217,254 $ 131,843 65 % Diluted EPS $ 5.79 $ 3.44 68 %

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“Meritage had a robust start to the 2022 spring selling season even as we continued to navigate labor and supply chain constraints. We achieved our highest quarterly sales order volume in the first quarter of 2022 and our second highest first quarter of home closings. We also set new financial records including our highest quarterly home closing gross margin, our highest first quarter of home closing revenue and the best quarterly SG&A leverage in our company’s history,” said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes. “We believe the sustained demand reflects low supply of new and resale housing inventory and favorable demographics.”

“We recognize that recent interest rate increases and six quarters of strong pricing power will eventually impact both buyer psychology and affordability. To alleviate some uncertainties for our customers, in March, Meritage purchased retroactive interest rate locks on all eligible floating-rate loans for homes in our backlog that are scheduled to close in the second half of 2022. We want to help our buyers remain confident and comfortable with their decision to purchase a Meritage home, and relieve concerns around the higher cost of homeownership since their home purchase decision,” said Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. “While demand is still strong, we acknowledge that current dynamics are not sustainable indefinitely and eventually, homebuilding demand will stabilize. To us, that market stability is welcomed. We believe that our community count growth, focus on entry-level and first move-up product and a strategy of driving lower costs through pre-started inventory give us a competitive advantage to capture incremental volume and market share in a rising rate environment while adding meaningful shareholder value.”

“Meritage’s community count grew 32% year-over-year and 3% sequentially from December 31, 2021 to 268 active communities at March 31, 2022. As we brought more communities online, we started over 4,000 homes in the first quarter of 2022, which led to 12% year-over-year growth in sales orders to 3,874 homes,” Mr. Lord continued. “Despite metering our absorption pace in many of our communities to align our starts with production as well as ensure a continued best-in-class customer experience, our average absorption pace was 4.9 per month, which was a 9% increase sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2021.”

“Our closings of 2,858 homes this quarter were just 32 units shy of our highest first quarter of home closings, which occurred in 2021. As a result of favorable pricing power, home closing revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $1.2 billion for the first quarter of 2022, which combined with a 30.3% home closing gross margin and SG&A leverage of 8.5%, led to a 68% year-over-year increase in diluted EPS to $5.79," Mr. Lord remarked.

“During the quarter, we spent $371.4 million on land acquisition and development and at March 31, 2022, lot supply totaled about 75,100,” said Mr. Lord. “To provide flexibility, we maintained a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity and a net debt-to-capital ratio of 16.9% at March 31, 2022.”

Mr. Lord concluded, "With interest rates increasing, we believe that our affordable entry-level and first move-up homes that offer “surprisingly more” allow us to expand our customer base to include those that are being priced out of move-up communities and consider our homes an attractive alternative. Our mid-year goal of a 300 community count is within reach. We continue to carefully navigate the still-constrained operating environment by expanding our trade base and strengthening critical relationships. We are projecting 14,500-15,500 home closings for the full year 2022, which we anticipate will generate $6.5-6.9 billion in home closing revenue. Home closing gross margin is projected to be in the low 28% range. With a projected effective tax rate of 25%, we expect diluted EPS to be in the range of $26.30-27.90 for 2022.”

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Orders of 3,874 homes for the first quarter of 2022 increased 12% year-over-year, driven by a 32% growth in average active communities that was partially offset by a 16% decrease in average absorptions per store to 4.9 per month from 5.8 per month in the first quarter of 2021. Entry-level represented 83% of first quarter 2022 sales orders, compared to 76% in the same quarter of 2021. Average sales price ("ASP") on orders in the first quarter of 2022 exceeded $450,000.

The 15% year-over-year increase in home closing revenue to $1.2 billion for the quarter reflected a 17% increase in ASP on closings due to sustained homebuying demand even as we shifted our product mix toward entry-level homes. This was partially offset by a 1% decline in home closing volume year-over-year.

Home closing gross margin improved 560 bps to 30.3% in the first quarter 2022 from 24.7% in the prior year with higher ASPs more than offsetting high commodity costs as well as the benefit of the lower interest costs stemming from lower interest rates on our refinanced debt.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") as a percentage of first quarter 2022 home closing revenue of 8.5% improved 130 bps from 9.8% in the first quarter of 2021 due to lower commissions, greater leverage of fixed costs on higher home closing revenue as well as the benefits of technology for our sales and marketing functions.

The first quarter effective income tax rate was 24.0% in 2022 compared to 20.6% in 2021. The higher rate in 2022 reflects the expiration of the 2019 Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act, under which we earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes closed in 2021.

First quarter 2022 pre-tax margin increased 690 bps to 22.1%, compared to 15.2% in the first quarter of 2021. Net earnings were $217.3 million ($5.79 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2022, a 65% increase over $131.8 million ($3.44 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2021. Strong earnings growth reflected pricing power, expanded gross margin and improved overhead leverage, which combined with a lower outstanding share count in the current quarter, led to a 68% year-over-year improvement in diluted EPS.

BALANCE SHEET

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2022 totaled $520.4 million, compared to $618.3 million at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of net cash used for investments in real estate and share repurchases. Real estate assets increased from $3.7 billion at December 31, 2021 to $4.0 billion at March 31, 2022.

A total of about 75,100 lots were owned or controlled as of March 31, 2022, compared to approximately 58,000 total lots at March 31, 2021. We added over 4,100 net new lots in the first quarter of 2022, representing an estimated 27 future communities, of which 93% are for entry-level communities.

Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 26.9% and 16.9%, respectively, at March 31, 2022, which compared to 27.6% and 15.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

The Company repurchased 1,037,967 shares of stock for a total of $99.3 million during the first quarter of 2022. $54.1 million remained available to repurchase under our authorized share repurchase program as of March 31, 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The call will be webcast live with an accompanying slideshow available on the "Investor Relations" page of the company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on April 28, 2022 and extending through May 12, 2022, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Income Statements

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Change $ Change % Homebuilding: Home closing revenue $ 1,245,456 $ 1,079,982 $ 165,474 15 % Land closing revenue 41,478 3,799 37,679 992 % Total closing revenue 1,286,934 1,083,781 203,153 19 % Cost of home closings (867,807 ) (813,327 ) 54,480 7 % Cost of land closings (30,685 ) (3,252 ) 27,433 844 % Total cost of closings (898,492 ) (816,579 ) 81,913 10 % Home closing gross profit 377,649 266,655 110,994 42 % Land closing gross profit 10,793 547 10,246 1,873 % Total closing gross profit 388,442 267,202 121,240 45 % Financial Services: Revenue 4,672 4,751 (79 ) (2) % Expense (2,512 ) (2,171 ) 341 16 % Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net 1,174 1,180 (6 ) (1) % Financial services profit 3,334 3,760 (426 ) (11) % Commissions and other sales costs (65,540 ) (67,744 ) (2,204 ) (3) % General and administrative expenses (39,995 ) (37,949 ) 2,046 5 % Interest expense (41 ) (90 ) (49 ) (54) % Other (expense)/income, net (317 ) 798 (1,115 ) (140) % Earnings before income taxes 285,883 165,977 119,906 72 % Provision for income taxes (68,629 ) (34,134 ) 34,495 101 % Net earnings $ 217,254 $ 131,843 $ 85,411 65 % Earnings per common share: Basic Change $ or shares Change % Earnings per common share $ 5.87 $ 3.50 $ 2.37 68 % Weighted average shares outstanding 36,996 37,644 (648 ) (2) % Diluted Earnings per common share $ 5.79 $ 3.44 $ 2.35 68 % Weighted average shares outstanding 37,527 38,339 (812 ) (2) %





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 520,395 $ 618,335 Other receivables 155,380 147,548 Real estate(1) 4,027,950 3,734,408 Real estate not owned 8,011 8,011 Deposits on real estate under option or contract 93,432 90,679 Investments in unconsolidated entities 5,631 5,764 Property and equipment, net 38,299 37,340 Deferred tax asset, net 40,515 40,672 Prepaids, other assets and goodwill 168,548 124,776 Total assets $ 5,058,161 $ 4,807,533 Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 280,114 $ 216,009 Accrued liabilities 388,921 337,277 Home sale deposits 48,278 42,610 Liabilities related to real estate not owned 7,210 7,210 Loans payable and other borrowings 22,561 17,552 Senior notes, net 1,142,762 1,142,486 Total liabilities 1,889,846 1,763,144 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 367 373 Additional paid-in capital 321,519 414,841 Retained earnings 2,846,429 2,629,175 Total stockholders’ equity 3,168,315 3,044,389 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,058,161 $ 4,807,533 (1)Real estate – Allocated costs: Homes under contract under construction $ 1,294,680 $ 1,039,822 Unsold homes, completed and under construction 496,058 484,999 Model homes 81,770 81,049 Finished home sites and home sites under development 2,155,442 2,128,538 Total real estate $ 4,027,950 $ 3,734,408

Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,759 $ 6,535 Summary of Capitalized Interest: Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 56,253 $ 58,940 Interest incurred 15,213 16,092 Interest expensed (41 ) (90 ) Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings (12,343 ) (17,402 ) Capitalized interest, end of period $ 59,082 $ 57,540 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,165,323 $ 1,160,038 Stockholders' equity 3,168,315 3,044,389 Total capital $ 4,333,638 $ 4,204,427 Debt-to-capital 26.9 % 27.6 % Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,165,323 $ 1,160,038 Less: cash and cash equivalents (520,395 ) (618,335 ) Net debt $ 644,928 $ 541,703 Stockholders’ equity 3,168,315 3,044,389 Total net capital $ 3,813,243 $ 3,586,092 Net debt-to-capital 16.9 % 15.1 %





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 217,254 $ 131,843 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,759 6,535 Stock-based compensation 5,975 5,367 Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (936 ) (750 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities 1,069 1,100 Other 208 2,651 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in real estate (283,885 ) (193,395 ) Increase in deposits on real estate under option or contract (2,753 ) (4,821 ) Increase in other receivables, prepaids and other assets (52,098 ) (7,118 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 115,927 38,743 Increase in home sale deposits 5,668 5,899 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 12,188 (13,946 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investments in unconsolidated entities — (1 ) Purchases of property and equipment (6,423 ) (4,993 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 178 84 Maturities/sales of investments and securities 2,213 2,566 Payments to purchase investments and securities (2,213 ) (2,566 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,245 ) (4,910 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings (4,580 ) (1,947 ) Repurchase of shares (99,303 ) (8,385 ) Net cash used in financing activities (103,883 ) (10,332 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (97,940 ) (29,188 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 618,335 745,621 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 520,395 $ 716,433





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Homes Value Homes Value Homes Closed: Arizona 458 $ 198,095 410 $ 137,268 California 275 187,410 277 171,899 Colorado 131 77,919 175 84,263 West Region 864 463,424 862 393,430 Texas 873 347,828 963 318,385 Central Region 873 347,828 963 318,385 Florida 438 168,075 417 140,828 Georgia 127 56,434 146 55,139 North Carolina 297 119,004 299 107,013 South Carolina 121 39,713 85 27,846 Tennessee 138 50,978 118 37,341 East Region 1,121 434,204 1,065 368,167 Total 2,858 $ 1,245,456 2,890 $ 1,079,982 Homes Ordered: Arizona 550 $ 240,007 602 $ 222,435 California 346 247,343 286 173,391 Colorado 209 125,999 169 89,779 West Region 1,105 613,349 1,057 485,605 Texas 1,296 548,567 1,115 391,968 Central Region 1,296 548,567 1,115 391,968 Florida 572 226,914 479 179,109 Georgia 220 100,891 164 61,557 North Carolina 373 163,008 419 157,687 South Carolina 154 52,656 76 26,402 Tennessee 154 62,325 148 46,802 East Region 1,473 605,794 1,286 471,557 Total 3,874 $ 1,767,710 3,458 $ 1,349,130 Order Backlog: Arizona 1,237 $ 535,586 1,185 $ 429,171 California 464 331,321 453 276,202 Colorado 406 246,932 202 110,279 West Region 2,107 1,113,839 1,840 815,652 Texas 2,301 973,828 1,782 645,959 Central Region 2,301 973,828 1,782 645,959 Florida 1,002 411,478 612 253,188 Georgia 296 136,266 174 64,355 North Carolina 641 269,898 574 214,079 South Carolina 166 57,643 111 39,785 Tennessee 182 75,975 147 49,241 East Region 2,287 951,260 1,618 620,648 Total 6,695 $ 3,038,927 5,240 $ 2,082,259





Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries

Operating Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Ending Average Ending Average Active Communities: Arizona 40 39.5 33 33.0 California 23 22.5 19 17.5 Colorado 18 17.5 12 11.5 West Region 81 79.5 64 62.0 Texas 75 74.0 59 61.0 Central Region 75 74.0 59 61.0 Florida 41 41.0 30 30.5 Georgia 15 15.0 12 9.5 North Carolina 29 27.5 24 22.5 South Carolina 13 13.5 6 6.0 Tennessee 14 13.0 8 7.5 East Region 112 110.0 80 76.0 Total 268 263.5 203 199.0

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on entry-level and first move-up buyers. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 150,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and an eight-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.



For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general; projected 2022 home closings, home closing revenue, home closing gross margins, effective tax rate and diluted earnings per share; future community counts; trends in construction costs; and expectations about our future results.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in interest rates and the availability and pricing of residential mortgages; the potential benefits of rate locks; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; supply chain and labor constraints; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; legislation related to tariffs; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations related to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic (such as COVID-19), and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at www.investors.meritagehomes.com.