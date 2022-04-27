Oncocyte to Present New Data at ASCO 2022 Underpinning Pan-Cancer Clinical Utility of DetermaIO™

IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing personalized insights that inform critical decisions throughout the patient care journey, announced today that it plans to present new data from ongoing clinical research evaluating the utility of DetermaIO™ at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO), taking place June 3-7, 2022 virtually and in-person in Chicago.



Following are details of the three Oncocyte abstracts that have been accepted for poster presentations at the 2022 ASCO Annual Congress:

Title : An immune-related gene expression profile to predict the efficacy of adding atezolizumab to first-line FOLFOXIRI plus bevacizumab in metastatic colorectal cancer: A translational analysis of the phase II randomized AtezoTRIBE study

Authors: Boccaccino, A., et al.

Session Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Colorectal and Anal

Session Date & Time: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Abstract #: 3581

Title : The 27-gene IO score is associated with molecular features and response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) treatment in patients with gastric cancer

Authors: Varga, M., et al.

Session Title: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Session Date & Time: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Abstract #: 4058

Title : Association of 27-gene IO immune score with outcome in a phase Ib trial of pembrolizumab (pembro) plus chemotherapy (CT) in metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC)

Authors: Page, D., et al.

Session Title: Breast Cancer – Metastatic

Session Date & Time: Monday, June 6, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00AM CDT

Abstract #: 1082

The ASCO 2022 virtual program and abstracts are currently available online at the ASCO 2022 website. Oncocyte will be distributing a data press release on May 26, 2022, summarizing the results of the posters and the implications for DetermaIO.

In addition, Oncocyte is supporting a Continuing Medical Education Event (CME) by way of an unrestricted educational grant on June 5, 2022, at 6:30PM CDT. The program, entitled Convergence of Molecular Diagnostics and Tumor Microenvironment to Improve Personalized Medicine in Breast, Lung, and Colorectal Cancers, will be chaired by David Gandara, MD (UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center). Charu Aggarwal, MD, MPH (Abramson Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania), Heinz-Josef Lenz, MD (USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center), and Priyanka Sharma, MD (University of Kansas Medical Center) will comprise the faculty.

This 90-minute session, held adjunct to the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting, will offer updates on the latest advances in molecular diagnostic tools and biomarkers to help guide personalized therapies and predict which patients will have the best outcomes. Novel diagnostic tools have the potential to enhance treatment decision-making, optimize immunotherapy selection, and ultimately improve patient care.

Disclaimer: Not an official event of the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting. Not sponsored, endorsed, or accredited by ASCO®, CancerLinQ®, or Conquer Cancer® the ASCO Foundation.

Oncocyte’s DetermaIO test is a precision diagnostic designed to determine the likelihood of benefit of immune checkpoint inhibitors, and is the first and only test to measure the entire tumor immune microenvironment (TIME). By evaluating the entire TIME, the test can help identify patients that are primed to respond to immunotherapy as well as patients who may not respond as well, allowing for physicians and their patients to make informed decisions about their treatment journey.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives by accelerating the diagnosis of cancer and advancing cancer care. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients at every stage post-diagnosis treatment. DetermaRx™ identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence and who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. DetermaIO™, a gene expression test currently used as a research-use only tool, assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. The Company’s pipeline of tests in development also includes DetermaTx™, which will assess mutational status of a tumor, blood-based test DetermaCNI™, which can monitor cancer patients for recurrence of disease, long-term recurrence monitoring test DetermaMx™, and blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test TheraSureTM. In addition, Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide companies that are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

DetermaRx™, DetermaIO™, DetermaTx™, DetermaCNI™, DetermaMx™ and TheraSure™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

