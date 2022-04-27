O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

First quarter comparable store sales growth of 4.8%, two-year stack increase of 29.6%



34.4% two-year compounded growth in first quarter diluted earnings per share

CFO transition plan announced



SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, and announced the transition plan for Tom McFall, Executive Vice President and CFO.

1st Quarter Financial Results

Greg Johnson, O’Reilly’s President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report another profitable quarter, highlighted by a 4.8% increase in comparable store sales, which is on top of the record 24.8% comparable store sales growth we delivered in the first quarter last year, resulting in an incredible comparable store sales two-year stacked increase of 29.6%. Historically, our first quarter can be volatile, as we see weather impacts from winter conditions early in the quarter and the timing of the onset of spring at the end. This year was no exception, and we saw choppiness in our business that coincided with inclement weather at the beginning of our quarter and the slow start to spring, along with other macroeconomic pressures. However, we continue to be pleased with the core, underlying strength of our business and our solid first quarter comparable store sales results, which, on top of last year’s performance, are clear indicators of our Team’s ability to grow our business and take market share. During the quarter, we launched our professional pricing initiative, which created the expected pressure on gross profit, and our Teams continue to effectively manage the ongoing inflationary cost pressures. I would like to thank each of our over 84,000 Team Members in the U.S. and Mexico for their relentless focus on providing unsurpassed levels of customer service, and their ongoing efforts continue to drive profitable growth.”

Sales for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, increased $205 million, or 7%, to $3.30 billion from $3.09 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first quarter increased 4% to $1.71 billion (or 51.8% of sales) from $1.64 billion (or 53.1% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the first quarter increased 9% to $1.04 billion (or 31.5% of sales) from $950 million (or 30.7% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first quarter decreased 3% to $670 million (or 20.3% of sales) from $691 million (or 22.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, decreased $20 million, or 4%, to $482 million (or 14.6% of sales) from $502 million (or 16.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter increased 2% to $7.17 on 67 million shares versus $7.06 on 71 million shares for the same period one year ago.

1st Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results

Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores and sales to Team Members. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 4.8% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on top of 24.8% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 1.2 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $664.15, for a total investment of $775 million. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.2 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $694.70, for a total investment of $106 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 86.9 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $202.88, for a total aggregate investment of $17.63 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $1.12 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Full-Year 2022 Guidance

The table below outlines the Company’s unchanged guidance for selected full-year 2022 financial data:

For the Year Ending December 31, 2022 Comparable store sales 5% to 7% Total revenue $14.2 billion to $14.5 billion Gross profit as a percentage of sales 50.8% to 51.3% Operating income as a percentage of sales 20.6% to 21.1% Effective income tax rate 23.2% Diluted earnings per share(1) $32.35 to $32.85 Net cash provided by operating activities $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion Capital expenditures $650 million to $750 million Free cash flow(2) $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion





(1) Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release. (2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:





For the Year Ending (in millions) December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,080 to $ 2,500 Less: Capital expenditures 650 to 750 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments 10 to 20 Investment in tax credit equity investments 120 to 130 Free cash flow $ 1,300 to $ 1,600

Executive Leadership Transition

Effective May 9, 2022, Tom McFall, O’Reilly’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will step down as Chief Financial Officer and continue his employment with the Company in the role of Executive Vice President, and at that time, Jeremy Fletcher, O’Reilly’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Controller, will be promoted to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

“After 16 years of dedicated service, Tom has communicated his desire to transition into a different role with the Company,” Mr. Johnson stated. “Tom has provided exceptional leadership to our Company since joining Team O’Reilly in 2006, and we are pleased he will continue to provide valuable guidance and mentorship as he shifts to this new role. Tom will retain his existing responsibilities in the areas of Information Technology, Real Estate, Legal and Risk Management, and will continue to provide key strategic and executive leadership. Succession planning has always been an important component of our Culture, and Tom has done an extraordinary job preparing Jeremy for his new role.”

Mr. McFall commented, “It has been a privilege to have been a part of our success over the past 16 years, and I am very excited to continue my career with O’Reilly in a different role. Our consistent and profitable growth is the result of our Team working together and continually striving for the next level of success. During my entire tenure as CFO, Jeremy and I have worked very closely together, and he has been a trusted partner and advisor. I am highly confident in his ability to successfully transition into his new role and, along with our long-tenured executive management team, build on the Company’s impressive record of 29 consecutive years of comparable stores sales growth and record operating income.”

About Jeremy Fletcher

Mr. Fletcher, age 45, has been an O’Reilly Team Member for 16 years. Upon joining the Company in 2005, Mr. Fletcher served as Financial Reporting and Budgeting Manager and progressed through the roles of Director of Finance, Vice President of Finance and Controller and has served in his current role as Senior Vice President of Finance and Controller for over five years. Prior to joining O’Reilly, Mr. Fletcher worked as a Certified Public Accountant in public practice and in a financial reporting and planning role for a Fortune 1000 corporation. In his new role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Fletcher will assume full responsibility for all Finance, Accounting and Treasury functions for the Company.

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (404) 400-0571 and the conference call identification number is 11611896#. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, April 27, 2023.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of March 31, 2022, the Company operated 5,811 stores in 47 U.S. states and 27 stores in Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises; the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; information security and cyber-attacks; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Note) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,546 $ 610,880 $ 362,113 Accounts receivable, net 305,358 265,914 272,562 Amounts receivable from suppliers 99,016 114,697 113,112 Inventory 3,845,881 3,622,201 3,686,383 Other current assets 81,580 73,947 70,092 Total current assets 4,523,381 4,687,639 4,504,262 Property and equipment, at cost 7,046,707 6,651,068 6,948,038 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 2,810,080 2,538,171 2,734,523 Net property and equipment 4,236,627 4,112,897 4,213,515 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 1,976,018 2,041,096 1,982,478 Goodwill 881,773 879,466 879,340 Other assets, net 142,590 129,789 139,112 Total assets $ 11,760,389 $ 11,850,887 $ 11,718,707 Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,943,283 $ 4,318,462 $ 4,695,312 Self-insurance reserves 137,627 116,628 128,794 Accrued payroll 93,623 131,927 107,588 Accrued benefits and withholdings 139,392 195,563 234,872 Income taxes payable 128,302 155,491 — Current portion of operating lease liabilities 334,884 329,334 337,832 Other current liabilities 393,762 355,793 370,217 Current portion of long-term debt — 299,880 — Total current liabilities 6,170,873 5,903,078 5,874,615 Long-term debt 3,827,891 3,824,288 3,826,978 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,698,787 1,761,732 1,701,757 Deferred income taxes 180,612 165,396 175,212 Other liabilities 210,499 203,370 206,568 Shareholders’ deficit: Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares – 245,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares – 65,919,929 as of March 31, 2022, 69,734,990 as of March 31, 2021, and 67,029,042 as of December 31, 2021 659 697 670 Additional paid-in capital 1,309,071 1,274,033 1,305,508 Retained deficit (1,636,267 ) (1,275,409 ) (1,365,802 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,736 ) (6,298 ) (6,799 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (328,273 ) (6,977 ) (66,423 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 11,760,389 $ 11,850,887 $ 11,718,707

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2021, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.







O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Sales $ 3,296,011 $ 3,090,899 Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses 1,587,939 1,450,104 Gross profit 1,708,072 1,640,795 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,038,542 949,690 Operating income 669,530 691,105 Other income (expense): Interest expense (34,841 ) (37,506 ) Interest income 510 537 Other, net (1,938 ) 1,691 Total other expense (36,269 ) (35,278 ) Income before income taxes 633,261 655,827 Provision for income taxes 151,381 154,218 Net income $ 481,880 $ 501,609 Earnings per share-basic: Earnings per share $ 7.24 $ 7.13 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 66,572 70,383 Earnings per share-assuming dilution: Earnings per share $ 7.17 $ 7.06 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution 67,190 71,015





O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 481,880 $ 501,609 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles 82,923 79,757 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,102 1,070 Deferred income taxes 5,031 10,551 Share-based compensation programs 6,533 6,292 Other 1,007 920 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (33,678 ) (37,917 ) Inventory (158,387 ) 30,915 Accounts payable 247,280 134,091 Income taxes payable 138,228 138,196 Other (82,033 ) 25,188 Net cash provided by operating activities 689,886 890,672 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (103,990 ) (94,879 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3,157 2,097 Investment in tax credit equity investments (4,080 ) (6 ) Other (68 ) (969 ) Net cash used in investing activities (104,981 ) (93,757 ) Financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (775,208 ) (664,548 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 19,939 13,557 Other (350 ) (313 ) Net cash used in financing activities (755,619 ) (651,304 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 147 (371 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (170,567 ) 145,240 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 362,113 465,640 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 191,546 $ 610,880 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 8,584 $ 5,567 Interest paid, net of capitalized interest 31,514 37,485





O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

For the Twelve Months Ended March 31, Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR: 2022 2021 (In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio) GAAP debt $ 3,827,891 $ 4,124,168 Add: Letters of credit 139,569 84,045 Discount on senior notes 4,188 4,892 Debt issuance costs 17,921 20,940 Six-times rent expense 2,255,652 2,151,918 Adjusted debt $ 6,245,221 $ 6,385,963 GAAP net income $ 2,144,956 $ 1,953,473 Add: Interest expense 142,103 159,246 Provision for income taxes 614,392 589,099 Depreciation and amortization 331,383 320,429 Share-based compensation expense 24,897 23,164 Rent expense(i) 375,942 358,653 EBITDAR $ 3,633,673 $ 3,404,064 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 1.72 1.88





(i)

The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):





Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 $ 448,384 Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 72,442 Rent expense for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 $ 375,942 Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 $ 426,126 Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 67,473 Rent expense for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 $ 358,653





March 31, 2022 2021 Selected Balance Sheet Ratios: Inventory turnover(1) 1.7 1.6 Average inventory per store (in thousands)(2) $ 659 $ 637 Accounts payable to inventory(3) 128.5% 119.2%





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 689,886 $ 890,672 Less: Capital expenditures 103,990 94,879 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments 2,466 6,007 Investment in tax credit equity investments 4,080 6 Free cash flow $ 579,350 $ 789,780





For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Store Count: Beginning domestic store count 5,759 5,594 5,660 5,512 New stores opened 53 68 152 159 Stores closed (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (11 ) Ending domestic store count 5,811 5,660 5,811 5,660 Beginning Mexico store count 25 22 22 21 New stores opened 2 — 5 1 Ending Mexico store count 27 22 27 22 Total ending store count 5,838 5,682 5,838 5,682





For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Store and Team Member Information: (4) Total employment 82,516 77,383 Square footage (in thousands) 43,603 42,191 Sales per weighted-average square foot(5) $ 74.43 $ 72.30 $ 309.40 $ 289.29 Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands)(6) $ 558 $ 539 $ 2,317 $ 2,152



