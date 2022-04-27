Incisal Edge honors top young dentists in U.S. with ‘40 Under 40’ award, celebrates them at Manhattan photo session May 5, 6

PITTSTON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PITTSTON, PA — April 27, 2022 — For a 12th consecutive year, Incisal Edge dental magazine recognizes top young dentists in the U.S., with signature “40 Under 40” award. A celebratory event, May 5 and 6, at The Roxy Hotel New York will assemble honorees for a high-fashion photo session. Among the 2022 Incisal Edge “40 Under 40” recipients, announced today, are 40 women and 40 men from 24 states, listed below.



Honorees in the General Dentist category include:



Heather Ayers, DDS, Morgantown, West Virginia

Hoda Imeni Bassiri, DDS, Raleigh, North Carolina

Yasmin Nour Chebbi, DMD, FAGD, D-ABDSM, Waltham, Massachusetts

Lori Anderson Conrad, DMD, Sarasota, Florida

Madison A. Day, DDS, Riverton, Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah

Breana M. Dieringer, DDS, MSDH, RDH, Bridgeport, West Virginia

Matthew Doan, DDS, Dallas, Texas

Paul C. Geuy, DDS, MPH, Fort Hood, Texas

Skeena Haider, DDS, Allen, Texas

Zaneta Hamlin, DDS, FAGD, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Trevor D. Kanack, DDS, Seattle, Washington

Jeremy N. Krell, DMD, MBA, Westfield, New Jersey

Salvator J. La Mastra V, DMD, Dallas, Texas

Ben Lawlor, DDS, MAGD, FAAID, FICOI, Portland, Maine

Carly Lemley, DDS, Morgantown, West Virginia

Judy Marcovici, DMD, North Reading, Massachusetts

Amanda McCauley, DDS, FAGD, Bothell, Washington

Peter B. McClellan, DDS, Kansas City, Missouri

Megan Morrison, DDS, San Antonio, Texas

Dane Nelson, DMD, Salt Lake City, Utah



Grant Olson, DDS, Springfield, Missouri

Leah Olson, DMD, Olympia, Washington

Dev M. Oza, DDS, MS, BS, Pontiac, Michigan

Matthew Pelais, DDS, Richmond, Virginia

Tara Peterson, DDS, White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Gursimran Reen, DMD, MPH, Naperville, Illinois

Jignesh Rudani, DMD, MSPH, FICOI, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Jonathan Runion, DDS, Columbus, Ohio

Ali Sadat, DDS, San Francisco, California

Melissa Seibert, DMD, San Antonio, Texas

Adam H. Shinkawa, DDS, Fresno, California

Kevin W. Snyder, DDS, Jacksonville, Florida

Jocelynn Vida Sustaita, DMD, Mission Viejo, California

Bridget E. Sweeney, DDS, East Amherst, New York

Tadeu Szpoganicz, DMD, FICOI, Coral Springs, Florida

Jarron Tawzer, DMD, Logan, Utah

Alex Vasserman, DMD, New York City, New York

Tu Anh Vu, DMD, Brooklyn, New York

Austin A. Whetten, DMD, Amarillo, Texas

Tim Wong, DDS, San Gabriel Valley, California





Honorees in the Dental Specialist category include:

Barett Andreasen, DDS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Andrea Appel, DDS, MSD, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Andrew Appel, DMD, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bana Ball, DMD, Rockville, Maryland

Ozair (Oz) Banday, DMD, CAGS, MSD, Boston, Massachusetts

Ameer Baroudi, DDS, MS, Beverly Hills, California, Chicago, Illinois, Dubai, UAE

Brian Bragassa, DMD, MS, Peachtree City, Georgia

Akeyla Brown, DDS, Livingston, New Jersey

Yissell Carpentino De Jesus, DMD, Bellbrook, Ohio

Yvette Carrillo, DDS, MS, San Diego, California

Christine Chu, DDS, FACP, Dallas, Texas

Karen Kandel Conn, DMD, MS, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Maria Cordero-Ricardo, DMD, MS, MPH, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Carolyn Cronin, DMD, MS, Westminster, Colorado, Winter Park, Colorado

Scott Czarnik, DMD, MS, Westminster, Colorado, Winter Park, Colorado

Jazmin Floyd, DMD, Fairfax, Virginia

R. Graham Greenland, DDS, MS, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Miriam Hall, DMD, Nashville, Tennessee

Maria A. Jones, DDS, MS, Chicago, Illinois

Radhika Kapoor, DDS, Hoboken, New Jersey

Andrew Kelso, DMD, Lakeland, Florida

Rohit Kumar, DMD, Roanoke, Virginia

Daniel Leach, DMD, North Charleston, South Carolina

Kelly Lewis, DDS, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ted Ling, DDS, Murphy, Texas

Nehi Ogbevoen, DDS, MS, Newport Beach, California, Ladera Ranch, California, San Clemente, California

Lydia E. Park, DDS, Huntington Beach, California

Ashley Popejoy, DDS, Springfield, Missouri

Jared M. Rosenstock, DMD, MD, Englewood, New Jersey

Stephen Roth, DDS, New Hyde Park, New York, Glen Cove, New York

J.D. Shadburne, DMD, Gallatin, Tennessee

Naif Sinada, DMD, MS, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Matthew Sones, DMD, Toms River, New Jersey, Manahawkin, New Jersey, Cream Ridge, New Jersey

Mona Stone, DDS, Westlake, Texas

Jenny Chia-yin Tai, DDS, Murphy, Texas

Priyanka Vaddi, DMD, Cranberry Twp, Pennsylvania

Andrew T. Vo, DDS, MS, Costa Mesa, California; Newport Beach, California; Long Beach, California

Rudy M. Wagner, DMD, MSD, Palm Harbor, Florida

Whitney D. Weiner, DDS, MS, CEO, and Founder, Birmingham, Michigan, Roseville, Michigan, Eastpointe, Michigan

Kimberley Wu, DMD, MS, South Pasadena, California, Sierra Madre, California, Claremont, California





Event May 5, 6: ‘Vibrant energy, glamour and style of New York City'

The itinerary for 2022 honorees includes an exclusive high-fashion photo shoot hosted by Incisal Edge magazine at The Roxy Hotel New York, an eclectic destination for music, film and art located on the border of Soho and Tribeca. A team of stylists assembled by Forbes, will include renowned style director Joseph DeAcetis.

The magazine, published by Benco Dental since 1997, will celebrate award recipients through a series of profiles in its fall "40 Under 40" editorial coverage. As the centerpiece of the print and digital editions: a photography portfolio created at the spring event in Manhattan. Fewer than 700 of America’s best young dentists have earned this prestigious designation, including the 2022 inductees. View the complete list at: IncisalEdgeMagazine.com.



“Reviving the magazine’s in-person 40 Under 40 photo session after two years allows us to celebrate the top dentists in the U.S. with an event that matches their dynamic talent, vision and overall excellence,” said Terry J. Barrett, chief marketing officer for the magazine's publisher, Benco Dental.



“We’re thrilled to host the future of dentistry at a live event that captures the vibrant energy, glamour and style of New York City.”



Incisal Edge Signature Awards: The 40 Under 40

The “40 Under 40” list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the United States. Hundreds of individuals are nominated by industry experts and vetted by an independent panel who select the final honorees. In 2019, the volume of nominations resulted in an expansion of the awards to two categories, General Dentists and Dental Specialists.



Incisal Edge is focused on helping readers get an edge—and keep it—in the fast-changing worlds of healthcare and business. For additional information, visit: www.incisaledgemagazine.com and view a database of Incisal Edge 40 Under 40 honorees here. Entries for the 2023 Incisal Edge 40 Under 40 competition will be accepted through February 20, 2023. For details, visit: https://www.incisaledgemagazine.com/contests/

About Incisal Edge

Incisal Edge magazine is the dedicated to helping readers get an edge—and keep it—in the fast-changing world of healthcare and business. Published by Benco Dental since 1997, Incisal Edge curates the industry's most progressive thought leadership to deliver the latest in dental innovations and the people behind them. Known for its 40 Under 40 — America’s Best Young Dentists, which highlights the country’s brightest rising stars, the magazine’s content includes The 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry, plus columns and features packed with sharp advice, expert success tips on everything from marketing to operations, and the latest clinical advances and essential tools for practicing and living smarter. Incisal Edge magazine’s print edition reaches 130,000 readers quarterly via a direct mail distribution package with Dentaltown magazine. Incisaledgemagazine.com leads with dynamic visuals and follows with exclusive web content, an improved mobile experience, and a centralized nomination hub for the magazine’s signature awards.

About Benco Dental

Benco Dental is Driving Dentistry Forward® with innovative solutions and a caring family culture. Industry firsts include Painless® electronic ordering, automated supply management, BluChip® customer loyalty rewards, CenterPoint design/equipment superstores and OneVisitTM open architecture CAD/CAM. Over 1,500 dedicated associates, including 400+ sales representatives and 300+ factory-trained service technicians, serve customers at locations nationwide. Independent since 1930, Benco Dental is one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma and among Pennsylvania Best Places to Work® for 12 of 15 prior years.

###

Media Contact: Kristie Ceruti, Senior Marketing Communications Specialist 570-602-7047 // kceruti@benco.com



Attachments