Incisal Edge honors top young dentists in U.S. with ‘40 Under 40’ award, celebrates them at Manhattan photo session May 5, 6

PITTSTON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PITTSTON, PA — April 27, 2022 — For a 12th consecutive year, Incisal Edge dental magazine recognizes top young dentists in the U.S., with signature “40 Under 40” award. A celebratory event, May 5 and 6, at The Roxy Hotel New York will assemble honorees for a high-fashion photo session. Among the 2022 Incisal Edge “40 Under 40” recipients, announced today, are 40 women and 40 men from 24 states, listed below.
Honorees in the General Dentist category include:
Heather Ayers, DDS, Morgantown, West Virginia
Hoda Imeni Bassiri, DDS, Raleigh, North Carolina
Yasmin Nour Chebbi, DMD, FAGD, D-ABDSM, Waltham, Massachusetts
Lori Anderson Conrad, DMD, Sarasota, Florida
Madison A. Day, DDS, Riverton, Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah
Breana M. Dieringer, DDS, MSDH, RDH, Bridgeport, West Virginia
Matthew Doan, DDS, Dallas, Texas
Paul C. Geuy, DDS, MPH, Fort Hood, Texas
Skeena Haider, DDS, Allen, Texas
Zaneta Hamlin, DDS, FAGD, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Trevor D. Kanack, DDS, Seattle, Washington
Jeremy N. Krell, DMD, MBA, Westfield, New Jersey
Salvator J. La Mastra V, DMD, Dallas, Texas
Ben Lawlor, DDS, MAGD, FAAID, FICOI, Portland, Maine
Carly Lemley, DDS, Morgantown, West Virginia
Judy Marcovici, DMD, North Reading, Massachusetts
Amanda McCauley, DDS, FAGD, Bothell, Washington
Peter B. McClellan, DDS, Kansas City, Missouri
Megan Morrison, DDS, San Antonio, Texas
Dane Nelson, DMD, Salt Lake City, Utah
Grant Olson, DDS, Springfield, Missouri
Leah Olson, DMD, Olympia, Washington
Dev M. Oza, DDS, MS, BS, Pontiac, Michigan
Matthew Pelais, DDS, Richmond, Virginia
Tara Peterson, DDS, White Bear Lake, Minnesota
Gursimran Reen, DMD, MPH, Naperville, Illinois
Jignesh Rudani, DMD, MSPH, FICOI, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Jonathan Runion, DDS, Columbus, Ohio
Ali Sadat, DDS, San Francisco, California
Melissa Seibert, DMD, San Antonio, Texas
Adam H. Shinkawa, DDS, Fresno, California
Kevin W. Snyder, DDS, Jacksonville, Florida
Jocelynn Vida Sustaita, DMD, Mission Viejo, California
Bridget E. Sweeney, DDS, East Amherst, New York
Tadeu Szpoganicz, DMD, FICOI, Coral Springs, Florida
Jarron Tawzer, DMD, Logan, Utah
Alex Vasserman, DMD, New York City, New York
Tu Anh Vu, DMD, Brooklyn, New York
Austin A. Whetten, DMD, Amarillo, Texas
Tim Wong, DDS, San Gabriel Valley, California
Honorees in the Dental Specialist category include:
Barett Andreasen, DDS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Andrea Appel, DDS, MSD, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Andrew Appel, DMD, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Bana Ball, DMD, Rockville, Maryland
Ozair (Oz) Banday, DMD, CAGS, MSD, Boston, Massachusetts
Ameer Baroudi, DDS, MS, Beverly Hills, California, Chicago, Illinois, Dubai, UAE
Brian Bragassa, DMD, MS, Peachtree City, Georgia
Akeyla Brown, DDS, Livingston, New Jersey
Yissell Carpentino De Jesus, DMD, Bellbrook, Ohio
Yvette Carrillo, DDS, MS, San Diego, California
Christine Chu, DDS, FACP, Dallas, Texas
Karen Kandel Conn, DMD, MS, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
Maria Cordero-Ricardo, DMD, MS, MPH, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Carolyn Cronin, DMD, MS, Westminster, Colorado, Winter Park, Colorado
Scott Czarnik, DMD, MS, Westminster, Colorado, Winter Park, Colorado
Jazmin Floyd, DMD, Fairfax, Virginia
R. Graham Greenland, DDS, MS, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Miriam Hall, DMD, Nashville, Tennessee
Maria A. Jones, DDS, MS, Chicago, Illinois
Radhika Kapoor, DDS, Hoboken, New Jersey
Andrew Kelso, DMD, Lakeland, Florida
Rohit Kumar, DMD, Roanoke, Virginia
Daniel Leach, DMD, North Charleston, South Carolina
Kelly Lewis, DDS, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Ted Ling, DDS, Murphy, Texas
Nehi Ogbevoen, DDS, MS, Newport Beach, California, Ladera Ranch, California, San Clemente, California
Lydia E. Park, DDS, Huntington Beach, California
Ashley Popejoy, DDS, Springfield, Missouri
Jared M. Rosenstock, DMD, MD, Englewood, New Jersey
Stephen Roth, DDS, New Hyde Park, New York, Glen Cove, New York
J.D. Shadburne, DMD, Gallatin, Tennessee
Naif Sinada, DMD, MS, Fayetteville, Arkansas
Matthew Sones, DMD, Toms River, New Jersey, Manahawkin, New Jersey, Cream Ridge, New Jersey
Mona Stone, DDS, Westlake, Texas
Jenny Chia-yin Tai, DDS, Murphy, Texas
Priyanka Vaddi, DMD, Cranberry Twp, Pennsylvania
Andrew T. Vo, DDS, MS, Costa Mesa, California; Newport Beach, California; Long Beach, California
Rudy M. Wagner, DMD, MSD, Palm Harbor, Florida
Whitney D. Weiner, DDS, MS, CEO, and Founder, Birmingham, Michigan, Roseville, Michigan, Eastpointe, Michigan
Kimberley Wu, DMD, MS, South Pasadena, California, Sierra Madre, California, Claremont, California
Event May 5, 6: ‘Vibrant energy, glamour and style of New York City'
The itinerary for 2022 honorees includes an exclusive high-fashion photo shoot hosted by Incisal Edge magazine at The Roxy Hotel New York, an eclectic destination for music, film and art located on the border of Soho and Tribeca. A team of stylists assembled by Forbes, will include renowned style director Joseph DeAcetis.
The magazine, published by Benco Dental since 1997, will celebrate award recipients through a series of profiles in its fall "40 Under 40" editorial coverage. As the centerpiece of the print and digital editions: a photography portfolio created at the spring event in Manhattan. Fewer than 700 of America’s best young dentists have earned this prestigious designation, including the 2022 inductees. View the complete list at: IncisalEdgeMagazine.com.
“Reviving the magazine’s in-person 40 Under 40 photo session after two years allows us to celebrate the top dentists in the U.S. with an event that matches their dynamic talent, vision and overall excellence,” said Terry J. Barrett, chief marketing officer for the magazine's publisher, Benco Dental.
“We’re thrilled to host the future of dentistry at a live event that captures the vibrant energy, glamour and style of New York City.”
Incisal Edge Signature Awards: The 40 Under 40
The “40 Under 40” list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the United States. Hundreds of individuals are nominated by industry experts and vetted by an independent panel who select the final honorees. In 2019, the volume of nominations resulted in an expansion of the awards to two categories, General Dentists and Dental Specialists.
Incisal Edge is focused on helping readers get an edge—and keep it—in the fast-changing worlds of healthcare and business. For additional information, visit: www.incisaledgemagazine.com and view a database of Incisal Edge 40 Under 40 honorees here. Entries for the 2023 Incisal Edge 40 Under 40 competition will be accepted through February 20, 2023. For details, visit: https://www.incisaledgemagazine.com/contests/
- Incisal Edge magazine recognizes top '40 Under 40' young dentists at NYC photo session May 5, 6.