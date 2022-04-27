Gray’s InvestigateTV Honored with First Place National Headliner Award

ATLANTA, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestigateTV, Gray Television Inc.’s (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) investigative unit, has been recognized with a First Place National Headliner award for “Collision Division.” The investigation exposed how federal crash standards favor men, despite women being at higher risk for injury and death behind the wheel. In particular, the investigation revealed that one of the most popular and referenced safety tests, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 5-Star Safety Ratings, only uses female crash test dummies in one out of three main tests, despite the technology being available and adopted in other countries.



“Gray Television reporters reveal[ed] that the ill-fated stand-ins for motorists are all modeled on the male body. Females in crashes, because of size, weight, and skeletal differences, are not represented, with sometimes deadly consequences. This story got immediate results in having the metrics for government crash tests re-examined,” National Headliner judges noted.

Soon after Gray’s local stations aired “Collision Division” in May 2021, a bipartisan group of lawmakers moved to address the disparity. In November 2021, Congress enacted a provision in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure legislation requiring the Government Accountability Office to investigate and report on the crash-testing protocols and practices at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) within one year of the bill’s passage. The Department of Transportation is now evaluating changes to address the disparities in crash-testing regulations exposed by “Collision Division.”

Founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, the National Headliner Awards program is one of the oldest and largest annual contest recognizing journalistic merit in the communications industry. “Collision Division” was a joint effort with Gray’s Washington News Bureau. Lee Zurik, Vice President of Investigations for InvestigateTV, and Jon Decker, Senior National Editor and White House Correspondent, led the reporting team. Producers and videographers on the project included Emily Featherston, Jamie Grey, Owen Hornstein, Jesse Burkett-Hall, and Jon Turnipseed.

“We are very proud of this recognition of the real-life impact of InvestigateTV’s reporting. Our team exposed a significant safety issue and now steps are being taken that could make a life-or-death difference for drivers,” Gray Television Senior Vice President Sandy Breland said.

InvestigateTV launched in 2018 and provides innovative, original journalism from a dedicated investigative team and partners, including ProPublica, News21 at Arizona State University's Cronkite School of Journalism, Kaiser Health News and NerdWallet. It is available on Roku, Amazon Fire, at InvestigateTV.com and across Gray broadcast and digital media properties. InvestigateTV also airs a weekly television show available on all Gray television stations each weekend.

