Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported first quarter of 2022 net income of $34.5 million, or $0.76 per diluted share.



“Live Oak Bank continues to focus on soundness, profitability and growth – in that order – and this quarter sustains the momentum of our franchise with strong balance sheet growth, credit quality and a differentiated model dedicated to America’s small business owners,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan, III. “The beginning of 2022 provided continued indications that the small business market is robust and there remain many exciting opportunities for Live Oak to serve American entrepreneurs on a next-generation platform.”

First Quarter 2022 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 Dollars Percent 1Q 2021 Total revenue (1) $ 110,447 $ 111,394 $ (947 ) (1 )% $ 101,007 Total noninterest expense 65,714 59,698 6,016 10 58,272 Income before taxes 42,897 47,778 (4,881 ) (10 ) 43,608 Effective tax rate 19.6 % 36.9 % n/a n/a 9.6 % Net income $ 34,509 $ 30,147 $ 4,362 14 % $ 39,427 Diluted earnings per share 0.76 0.66 0.10 15 0.88 Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 865,063 $ 1,083,623 $ (218,560 ) (20 )% $ 1,180,219 % Fully funded 55.9 % 54.1 % n/a n/a 77.7 % Total loans and leases: $ 6,766,876 $ 6,637,781 $ 129,095 2 % $ 6,533,495 Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans: 6,636,056 6,375,903 260,153 4 5,088,437 Total assets: 8,619,966 8,213,393 406,573 5 8,417,875 Total deposits: 7,637,163 7,112,044 525,119 7 6,316,004

(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.

Loans and Leases

As of March 31, 2022, the total loan and lease portfolio was $6.77 billion, 3.6% above its level a year ago and 1.9% above its level at December 31, 2021. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, loans and leases held for investment increased $217.0 million, or 3.9%, to $5.74 billion while loans held for sale decreased $87.9 million, or 7.9%, to $1.03 billion. Average loans and leases were $6.72 billion during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $6.45 billion during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the total loan and lease portfolio increased by $1.55 billion, or 30.4%, compared to March 31, 2021, and $260.2 million, or 4.1%, compared to December 31, 2021.

The total loan and lease portfolio of $6.77 billion includes $130.8 million of PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at March 31, 2022, which are carried at historical cost classified as held for investment. The total loan and lease portfolio at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, of $6.77 billion and $6.64 billion, respectively, was comprised of 54.9% and 51.6% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Loan and lease originations totaled $865.1 million during the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $218.6 million, or 20.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, loan and lease originations increased $192.6 million, or 28.6%, from the first quarter of 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $7.64 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.32 billion compared to March 31, 2021, and an increase of $525.1 million compared to December 31, 2021. The increase in total deposits from the prior quarters provides support for the growth in the loan and lease portfolio.

Average total interest-bearing deposits for the first quarter of 2022 increased $343.2 million, or 5.0%, to $7.25 billion, compared to $6.91 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 92.8% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 93.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Borrowings

Borrowings totaled $196.9 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.47 billion and $318.3 million at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2021, respectively. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company decreased borrowings by $121.4 million and $1.27 billion as compared to December 31, and March 31, 2021, respectively, primarily by reducing the outstanding balance in the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) to $136.5 million as of March 31, 2022. The PPPLF has a 100% advance rate equal to the principal amount of PPP loans pledged as security and carries an interest rate of 0.35%, and loans financed under the PPPLF have a neutral impact on regulatory leverage capital ratios.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $77.8 million compared to $70.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $77.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The increase for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was driven by the significant growth in the total loan and lease portfolio combined with the reduction in the average rate on interest bearing liabilities from 1.02% for the first quarter of 2021 to 0.81% for the first quarter of 2022.

The net interest margin remained level compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 at 4.02%, with the yield on interest earning assets increasing by two basis points to 4.79% while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities also increased by two basis points to 0.81%.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $32.7 million compared to $31.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 and decreased compared to $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The primary drivers in noninterest income changes are outlined below.

The loan servicing asset revaluation resulted in a loss of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a gain of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 and a loss of $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in the loan servicing asset revaluation from the first quarter of 2021 was largely related to prepayment speeds increasing over the prior year. The reduction of loss in the loan servicing asset revaluation from the fourth quarter of 2021 was principally the result of positive market pricing movements.

Net gains on sales of loans increased $9.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $720 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The primary driver for the increase was the volume of guaranteed loans sold which increased to $219.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $199.0 million sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $136.7 million sold in the first quarter of 2021. The volume of loan sales in the first quarter of 2022 was influenced by current market considerations. The average net gain on sale premium was 109%, 110% and 110% for the first quarter of 2022, fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021, respectively.

The net gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option totaled $516 thousand for the first quarter of 2022, a $3.7 million decrease compared to the $4.2 million net gain for the first quarter of 2021. The $3.7 million decrease in the gain was largely the result of significant economic forecasts improvements experienced during the first quarter of 2021.

Equity method investments had a net loss totaling $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, a $967 thousand higher net loss than the first quarter of 2021 and $5.1 million higher net loss than the fourth quarter of 2021. The increased level of net losses from equity method investments was largely a product of the Company’s pro rata portion of losses recognized by fintech oriented investment funds.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $65.7 million compared to $58.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $59.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The primary drivers in noninterest expense changes are outlined below.

Salaries and employee benefits for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $38.5 million compared to $31.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $32.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was principally related to continued investment in human resources to support strategic and growth initiatives.

Travel expense for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $1.9 million compared to $659 thousand for the first quarter of 2021 and $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in travel expenses over the first quarter of 2021 was largely related to supporting both loan origination volume and the customer base as travel restrictions continued to ease.

Advertising and marketing expense increased to $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $652 thousand for the first quarter of 2021 and decreased compared to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The $1.0 million increase over the first quarter of 2021 was largely driven by renewed marketing events.

Technology expense is a new line item which replaces data processing expense in previous income statements. This new line item includes data processing expense and other non-compensation related costs reclassified from equipment expense and other expense line items for software, computer and telecommunications. This reclassification was made primarily to improve the clarity of expenses related to the Company’s ongoing technology initiatives and is reflected in all comparative periods of this release. Technology expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $6.1 million, a $1.2 million increase over the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily related to enhanced investments in the Company’s technology resources.

Partially offsetting the increase in noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was decreased impairment charges of $3.1 million related to renewable energy tax credit investments during the prior year combined with decreased professional services expense of $1.1 million largely driven by lower legal fees.

Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recognized net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost of $2.4 million compared to net recoveries of $984 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 and net charge-offs of $15 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 was principally related to one relationship that was fully reserved for in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, and December 31, 2021, was 0.19%, (0.09)% and 0.00%, respectively.

Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $4.5 million and $4.8 million accounted for under the fair value option at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, increased to $19.5 million, or 0.38% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at March 31, 2022, compared to $16.0 million, or 0.33%, at December 31, 2021.

Provision for (Recovery of) Loan and Lease Credit Losses

The provision for loan and lease credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $1.8 million compared to a recovery of $873 thousand for the first quarter of 2021 and provision of $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The level of provision expense in the first quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of continued improvement in forecasts related to employment and default expectations combined with the effect of higher than usual recoveries in certain verticals and overall growth in the loan and lease portfolio.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $63.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $63.6 million at December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.23% and 1.30% at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Income Tax

Income tax expense and related effective tax rate was $8.4 million and 19.6% for the first quarter of 2022, $4.2 million and 9.6% for the first quarter of 2021, and $17.6 million and 36.9% for the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was principally influenced by anticipated renewable energy tax credits associated with investments expected in 2021 but delayed to 2022 due to supply chain issues.

The higher level of income tax expense for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by vesting of restricted stock unit awards with market price conditions during the first three months of 2021.

The lower level of income tax expense for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily the product of the above mentioned recognition of fewer investment tax credits in the last quarter of 2021 than the Company had anticipated in its annual effective tax rate for that year.

Shareholders’ Equity

Total shareholders’ equity decreased by $1.8 million, or 0.3%, during the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to $38.5 million of negative market impacts on the Company’s available-for-sale investment portfolio included in accumulated other comprehensive loss and largely offset by net income of $34.5 million.

During the first quarter of 2022, all of the remaining shares of Class B common stock (non-voting) amounting to 125,024 shares were converted to Class A common stock (voting) in connection with private sales.

Conference Call

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company's plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended 1Q 2022 Change vs. 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2021 1Q 2021 Interest income % % Loans and fees on loans $ 89,198 $ 88,577 $ 89,388 $ 84,780 $ 84,993 0.7 4.9 Investment securities, taxable 3,399 3,455 3,147 2,975 2,929 (1.6 ) 16.0 Other interest earning assets 185 171 224 244 303 8.2 (38.9 ) Total interest income 92,782 92,203 92,786 87,999 88,225 0.6 5.2 Interest expense Deposits 14,348 13,817 14,159 14,820 16,944 3.8 (15.3 ) Borrowings 655 748 892 1,717 1,331 (12.4 ) (50.8 ) Total interest expense 15,003 14,565 15,051 16,537 18,275 3.0 (17.9 ) Net interest income 77,779 77,638 77,735 71,462 69,950 0.2 11.2 Provision for (recovery of) loan and lease credit losses 1,836 3,918 4,319 7,846 (873 ) (53.1 ) (310.3 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan and lease credit losses 75,943 73,720 73,416 63,616 70,823 3.0 7.2 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 6,356 6,289 6,278 6,218 6,434 1.1 (1.2 ) Loan servicing asset revaluation (1,569 ) (4,160 ) (5,878 ) (3,181 ) 1,493 62.3 (205.1 ) Net gains on sales of loans 20,977 20,257 18,860 16,234 11,929 3.6 75.8 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 516 (66 ) (1,030 ) 1,135 4,218 881.8 (87.8 ) Equity method investments income (loss) (2,124 ) 2,969 (1,250 ) (2,278 ) (1,157 ) (171.5 ) (83.6 ) Equity security investments gains (losses), net (44 ) 218 176 44,253 105 (120.2 ) (141.9 ) Lease income 2,503 2,521 2,527 2,616 2,599 (0.7 ) (3.7 ) Management fee income 1,488 1,482 1,489 1,473 1,934 0.4 (23.1 ) Other noninterest income 4,565 4,246 4,104 3,641 3,502 7.5 30.4 Total noninterest income 32,668 33,756 25,276 70,111 31,057 (3.2 ) 5.2 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 38,507 32,464 28,202 32,900 31,366 18.6 22.8 Travel expense 1,897 1,782 1,819 1,549 659 6.5 187.9 Professional services expense 2,791 3,724 4,251 3,329 3,831 (25.1 ) (27.1 ) Advertising and marketing expense 1,729 1,844 1,631 875 652 (6.2 ) 165.2 Occupancy expense 2,327 2,045 2,042 2,224 2,112 13.8 10.2 Technology expense 6,053 6,489 6,150 5,131 4,878 (6.7 ) 24.1 Equipment expense 3,816 3,741 3,706 3,721 3,701 2.0 3.1 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 3,113 3,406 3,489 3,307 3,327 (8.6 ) (6.4 ) Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment — — 60 — 3,127 — (100.0 ) FDIC insurance 1,972 1,931 1,670 1,704 1,765 2.1 11.7 Other expense 3,509 2,272 2,439 2,818 2,854 54.4 23.0 Total noninterest expense 65,714 59,698 55,459 57,558 58,272 10.1 12.8 Income before taxes 42,897 47,778 43,233 76,169 43,608 (10.2 ) (1.6 ) Income tax expense 8,388 17,631 9,394 12,587 4,181 (52.4 ) 100.6 Net income $ 34,509 $ 30,147 $ 33,839 $ 63,582 $ 39,427 14.5 (12.5 ) Earnings per share Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.69 $ 0.78 $ 1.48 $ 0.92 14.5 (14.1 ) Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.66 $ 0.76 $ 1.41 $ 0.88 15.2 (13.6 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,701,943 43,492,172 43,329,889 43,173,312 42,673,615 Diluted 45,227,536 45,474,530 45,040,690 45,062,392 44,696,850

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of the quarter ended 1Q 2022 Change vs. 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2021 1Q 2021 Assets % % Cash and due from banks $ 477,778 $ 187,203 $ 336,362 $ 428,907 $ 630,081 155.2 (24.2 ) Federal funds sold 29,993 16,547 10,672 9,917 5,461 81.3 449.2 Certificates of deposit with other banks 4,250 4,750 6,000 6,000 6,500 (10.5 ) (34.6 ) Investment securities available-for-sale 844,577 906,052 861,377 817,896 775,177 (6.8 ) 9.0 Loans held for sale (1) 1,028,635 1,116,519 1,042,756 1,064,911 1,076,741 (7.9 ) (4.5 ) Loans and leases held for investment (2) 5,738,241 5,521,262 5,418,611 5,441,423 5,456,754 3.9 5.2 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (63,058 ) (63,584 ) (59,681 ) (57,848 ) (52,417 ) 0.8 (20.3 ) Net loans and leases 5,675,183 5,457,678 5,358,930 5,383,575 5,404,337 4.0 5.0 Premises and equipment, net 254,865 240,196 244,212 249,069 253,774 6.1 0.4 Foreclosed assets 198 620 883 1,793 4,185 (68.1 ) (95.3 ) Servicing assets 36,286 33,574 33,968 36,966 37,744 8.1 (3.9 ) Other assets 268,201 250,254 242,181 244,152 223,875 7.2 19.8 Total assets $ 8,619,966 $ 8,213,393 $ 8,137,341 $ 8,243,186 $ 8,417,875 5.0 2.4 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 86,342 $ 89,279 $ 77,026 $ 89,768 $ 75,794 (3.3 ) 13.9 Interest-bearing 7,550,821 7,022,765 6,739,587 6,431,065 6,240,210 7.5 21.0 Total deposits 7,637,163 7,112,044 6,816,613 6,520,833 6,316,004 7.4 20.9 Borrowings 196,911 318,289 575,021 1,012,431 1,465,961 (38.1 ) (86.6 ) Other liabilities 72,565 67,927 56,284 52,575 45,550 6.8 59.3 Total liabilities 7,906,639 7,498,260 7,447,918 7,585,839 7,827,515 5.4 1.0 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — — — Class A common stock (voting) 315,607 310,970 304,085 299,809 298,525 1.5 5.7 Class B common stock (non-voting) — 1,324 5,404 5,404 7,330 (100.0 ) (100.0 ) Retained earnings 434,226 400,893 371,869 339,011 275,377 8.3 57.7 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (36,506 ) 1,946 8,065 13,123 9,128 (1,976.0 ) (499.9 ) Total shareholders' equity 713,327 715,133 689,423 657,347 590,360 (0.3 ) 20.8 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,619,966 $ 8,213,393 $ 8,137,341 $ 8,243,186 $ 8,417,875 5.0 2.4

(1) Includes $25.1 million, $25.3 million, $27.4 million, $29.0 million and $35.9 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(2) Includes $600.6 million, $645.2 million, $698.0 million, $743.2 million and $790.8 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Income Statement Data Net income $ 34,509 $ 30,147 $ 33,839 $ 63,582 $ 39,427 Per Common Share Net income, diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.66 $ 0.76 $ 1.41 $ 0.88 Dividends declared 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 16.29 16.39 15.89 15.19 13.74 Tangible book value (1) 16.20 16.31 15.80 15.10 13.65 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.65 % 1.47 % 1.64 % 3.01 % 1.98 % Return on average equity (annualized) 18.94 16.80 19.67 41.30 26.89 Net interest margin 4.02 4.02 3.99 3.63 3.81 Efficiency ratio (1) 59.50 53.59 53.84 40.66 57.69 Noninterest income to total revenue 29.58 30.30 24.54 49.52 30.75 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 865,063 $ 1,083,623 $ 1,063,190 $ 1,153,693 $ 1,180,219 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced 3,381,883 3,298,828 3,212,271 3,134,068 3,216,727 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3) 1.23 % 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.23 % 1.12 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) (3) $ 2,362 $ 15 $ 2,485 $ 2,417 $ (984 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3) 0.19 % 0.00 % 0.21 % 0.21 % (0.09 )% Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3) Unguaranteed $ 19,475 $ 15,987 $ 20,450 $ 22,458 $ 24,738 Guaranteed 32,828 26,546 28,888 25,551 32,633 Total 52,303 42,533 49,338 48,009 57,371 Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3) 0.38 % 0.33 % 0.43 % 0.48 % 0.53 % Nonperforming loans at fair value (4) Unguaranteed $ 4,451 $ 4,791 $ 6,303 $ 5,503 $ 5,838 Guaranteed 30,850 33,471 36,708 34,323 34,396 Total 35,301 38,262 43,011 39,826 40,234 Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to loans held for investment (4) 0.74 % 0.74 % 0.90 % 0.74 % 0.74 % Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.10 % 12.38 % 12.56 % 12.45 % 12.16 % Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 8.87 8.87 8.82 8.70 8.50

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.

(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).

(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning balances in other banks $ 223,638 $ 179 0.32 % $ 331,077 $ 168 0.20 % Federal funds sold 9,197 6 0.26 8,515 3 0.14 Investment securities 895,592 3,399 1.54 879,138 3,455 1.56 Loans held for sale 1,115,441 15,183 5.52 1,059,672 14,661 5.49 Loans and leases held for investment (1) 5,609,338 74,015 5.35 5,391,283 73,916 5.44 Total interest earning assets 7,853,206 92,782 4.79 7,669,685 92,203 4.77 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (62,732 ) (59,088 ) Non-interest earning assets 588,171 569,493 Total assets $ 8,378,645 $ 8,180,090 Interest bearing liabilities: Savings $ 3,605,905 $ 4,840 0.54 % $ 3,470,813 $ 4,487 0.51 % Money market accounts 91,463 54 0.24 97,230 61 0.25 Certificates of deposit 3,551,310 9,454 1.08 3,337,399 9,269 1.10 Total interest bearing deposits 7,248,678 14,348 0.80 6,905,442 13,817 0.79 Borrowings 262,485 655 1.01 427,044 748 0.69 Total interest bearing liabilities 7,511,163 15,003 0.81 7,332,486 14,565 0.79 Non-interest bearing deposits 86,570 79,479 Non-interest bearing liabilities 51,940 50,190 Shareholders' equity 728,972 717,935 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,378,645 $ 8,180,090 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 77,779 3.98 % $ 77,638 3.98 % Net interest margin 4.02 4.02 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 104.55 % 104.60 %

(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans.



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Total shareholders’ equity $ 713,327 $ 715,133 $ 689,423 $ 657,347 $ 590,360 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,988 2,026 2,065 2,103 2,141 Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $ 709,542 $ 711,310 $ 685,561 $ 653,447 $ 586,422 Shares outstanding (c) 43,787,660 43,619,070 43,381,014 43,264,460 42,951,344 Total assets $ 8,619,966 $ 8,213,393 $ 8,137,341 $ 8,243,186 $ 8,417,875 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,988 2,026 2,065 2,103 2,141 Tangible assets (b) $ 8,616,181 $ 8,209,570 $ 8,133,479 $ 8,239,286 $ 8,413,937 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 8.23 % 8.66 % 8.43 % 7.93 % 6.97 % Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 16.20 $ 16.31 $ 15.80 $ 15.10 $ 13.65 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 65,714 $ 59,698 $ 55,459 $ 57,558 $ 58,272 Net interest income 77,779 77,638 77,735 71,462 69,950 Noninterest income 32,668 33,756 25,276 70,111 31,057 Less: gain on sale of securities — — — — — Adjusted operating revenue (e) $ 110,447 $ 111,394 $ 103,011 $ 141,573 $ 101,007 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 59.50 % 53.59 % 53.84 % 40.66 % 57.69 %

This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.