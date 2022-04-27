Renovar Construction Announces New Company Ownership

DENVER, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovar Construction (www.renovarconstruction.com), a leading family-owned residential construction firm serving the Denver metro area since 2010, is pleased to announce Jacob McMahan and Jerrod McMahan as the new company owners. With a combined 26 years of construction and project management experience, the leadership team is well-positioned to support Renovar Construction’s ongoing success.



Jacob joined Renovar Construction in 2016, and prior to the ownership transition and new role as Chief Operating Officer, he held positions as Project Manager and Construction Superintendent, where he focused on residential home building processes, understanding industry trends and connecting with customers. “I am eager and hopeful about taking on this new leadership role at Renovar Construction and working alongside my brother and business partner to create the best projects yet,” says Jacob McMahan, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Owner of Renovar Construction. “We are grateful for the trust and continued relationships we have built over the years.”

Jerrod joined Renovar Construction in 2017, and prior to the ownership transition and new role as Chief Executive Officer, he was Director of Operations, focusing on single-family and multi-family construction projects. Prior to joining Renovar Construction, Jerrod co-founded a residential and light commercial general contracting company in the southeast United States, where he was the Regional VP and Director of Operations. He has also served in managerial roles at different home-building entities. “Fulfilling this role with my brother has been a dream come true,” shares Jerrod McMahan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Owner of Renovar Construction. “We intend to continue to bring our customers’ visions into spaces that are transformative, memorable and, most importantly, functional.”

Renovar Construction has had steady and significant growth since its inception and is continuing to expand and look for new opportunities each year. Renovar is highly dedicated to its customers and prioritizes attention to detail in every project.

For more information, visit renovarconstruction.com.

About Renovar Construction

Founded in 2010, Renovar, Inc. (Renovar Construction), is a family-owned construction company specialized in crafting high-end spec homes, single-family and multi-family construction projects in the hottest neighborhoods in the Denver metro area. Renovar is dedicated to its customers and prides itself in providing a high level of attention to detail on every project. For more information, call 720-760-0875 or visit renovarconstruction.com.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Musial

Mopdog, Inc.

cheryl@mopdog.com

770-605-0492