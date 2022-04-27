Freshii Inc. Announces Voting Results at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnichannel health and wellness brand, Freshii Inc. (TSX: FRII) (the “Company”), announced the results of the vote on directors and auditors at its April 27, 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.



Each director nominee proposed in the Management Information Circular of the Company filed on SEDAR on March 25, 2022 was elected as a director to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until the director’s successor is elected or appointed or until they otherwise cease to hold office. The vote was conducted by ballot.

Nominee Votes for % Votes for Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Matthew Corrin 62,519,470 99.972% 17,810 0.028% Adam Corrin 62,519,466 99.972% 17,814 0.028% Heather Briant 61,959,245 99.076% 578,035 0.924% William Schultz 62,521,445 99.975% 15,835 0.025% Stephen Smith 62,521,645 99.975% 15,635 0.025%

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration. The vote was conducted by ballot.

Votes for % Votes for Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 63,187,260 99.982% 11,320 0.018%

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is an omnichannel health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating and overall wellness convenient and affordable.

With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii’s restaurant division caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Freshii’s CPG and nutritional supplements offerings further increase the touchpoints that Freshii has with its customers, as does the Company’s majority interest in fast-growing health and wellness ecommerce retailer, Natura Market.

As of the end of Fiscal Year 2021, Freshii has grown to 343 franchised restaurant locations across North America, expanded its CPG lineup across hundreds of major retailer points of distribution and added Natura Market to its business lines. With the Company’s expanding distribution and product sets, Freshii guests can energize with Freshii’s products anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes, as well as in major retail outlets and directly from home.

