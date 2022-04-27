Nexity Joins Polygon DAO Accelerator Program After Receiving Development Grant

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexity Network has joined Polygon Village, an accelerator program created by Polygon DAO, Ethereum's Internet of Blockchains. The collaboration will see both decentralized ledger companies work together to develop Nexity's ecosystem.

In December 2021, Nexity received the Polygon DAO Grant to kickstart initial proof of concept development. Today, Nexity is ready to scale its collaboration with Polygon DAO, joining its developer program, Polygon Village. Polygon Village will be the next full-stack ecosystem that brings developers, builders, VCs and more stakeholders under one roof, leading the next wave of innovation in the blockchain industry.

The program will support Nexity's critical mission with technical development, funding, business development and access to mentorship for hypergrowth from the best players in the crypto space.

Speaking about Polygon, Nexity's Catalin Fetean said:

"It's quite an honor for me to work closely with one of the fastest-growing ecosystems from the crypto space by sharing a collaborative-operation vision while co-owning, co-developing World-Web3, and pooling our resources by awarding with their grant and joining their accelerator to find more and more real-world applications for blockchain technology."

Polygon DAO's Charles Nweke also had this to say:

"Nexity is one of the few protocols building on Polygon with products that expand beyond non-financial use cases. Happy to have worked with @eaglelex_eth and other members of the Polygon DAO genesis team to approve this grant."

About Nexity

Nexity Network is rethinking how society designs, creates and uses the things we need from the food we eat to the clothes we wear and how we do business.

It is introducing circular business applications as World3 Dapps to articulate the logic of how an organization delivers and captures value to its broader range of stakeholders with an obsessive user-centric design while minimizing ecological and social costs. The team considers blockchain was created for the circular economy and supply chain because they are positioning stakeholders as dots along their infrastructure, forming a blockchain network around companies and customers called next economy to create perpetual closed-loop, cycled value with zero waste and carbon emission.

The team behind Nexity includes Catalin Fetean, Nexity's Co-founder, who had a background in sustainable development, supply chain, user experience and engineering. He is dedicating his life to power Nexity's mission, spreading its vision about the importance of the circular world with the help of a dedicated team.

The founding team also includes Co-founder, Tiberiu Serbaneci with a strong experience in computer science, supply chain and a passion for how distributed ledgers can be used in collaborative innovation to create sustainable ecosystems.

The core team is formed by dedicated members with a broad range of expertise from blockchain engineers, supply chain managers, UI/UX designers, motion designers, 3D artists but also a strong network of external partners, capturing: three development partners, one partner for marketing and community management, two partners for advertising and business development, one partner for legal and financial and two technical universities for R&D.

About Polygon DAO

Polygon DAO is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development.

Polygon DAO is the meeting place for present and future Polygon connected communities, where they can learn, collaborate, work, build and participate in a progressive decentralization process.

For more on how Nexity Network and Polygon DAO plan to collaborate to develop Nexity's social, environmental and economic initiatives, read their Medium article here.

Media Contact Details

Contact Email: press@nexitynetwork.org

NEXITY NETWORK is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

