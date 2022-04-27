Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Provides Update on Application for U.S. Stock Exchange Listing

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust’s prospectus supplement dated November 22, 2021 to its second amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated November 22, 2021.



TORONTO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott Asset Management”), on behalf of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX: U.UN and U.U) (the “Trust” or “SPUT”), announced today that it has been informed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declined to consider the application submitted earlier this year in respect of a U.S. stock exchange listing for the units of the Trust.

“Unfortunately, we have been informed that the SEC has rejected the application to list the units of SPUT on the NYSE Arca at this time. We understand the rejection was based on the Trust not meeting the applicable NYSE Arca listing standards due to the structure of the Trust and the nature of the physical uranium market. While we are disappointed by this outcome, the Trust has grown to $3.0 billion in net assets since its inception which confirms our belief that SPUT provides enormous value and transparency to its investors. SPUT has also played an integral role in helping to improve price discovery, liquidity and activity in the spot uranium market. We will continue to operate the Trust in the best interests of unitholders and provide market-leading disclosure and transparency. The Trust allows investors from around the world to invest in the uranium market through our U.S. and Canadian dollar denominated listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as well as trading on the OTCQX Best Market. SPUT will continue to play a positive role in the evolution of the physical uranium market for the benefit of our unitholders,” said John Ciampaglia, Chief Executive Officer of Sprott Asset Management.

The rejection of the application to list the Trust units follows a robust and involved process by Sprott Asset Management, as SPUT’s manager, over the past nine months to seek a listing of the units of the Trust on the NYSE Arca. As required under the Trust’s management agreement, Sprott Asset Management has paid the out-of-pocket costs incurred by SPUT in connection with the foregoing. Given the outcome, the Trust does not currently intend to further pursue a listing of its units on a U.S. stock exchange in the near term.

About Sprott Asset Management and the Trust

Sprott Asset Management, a subsidiary of Sprott Inc., is the investment manager to the Trust. Important information about the Trust, including its investment objectives and strategies, applicable management fees, and expenses can be found on www.sprott.com/uranium and on www.sedar.com. Commissions, management fees, or other charges and expenses may be associated with investing in the Trust. The performance of the Trust is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance is not an indication of future results.

To learn more about the Trust, please visit www.sprott.com/uranium.

