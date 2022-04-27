North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

ACHESON, Alberta, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG”) (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, and comparisons are to the prior period ended March 31, 2021.



First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Revenue was $176.7 million, up from $167.8 million in the same period last year. The majority of this quarter-over-quarter positive variance was based on continued improved operating conditions, as well as the revenue earned by DGI Trading Pty Ltd ("DGI") acquired in Q3 2021. Top-line revenue was most notably impacted by shortages in heavy equipment technicians required to maintain the equipment but also impacted by general workforce availability in January from the high case counts of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Combined revenue of $236.6 million represented a $44.5 million (or 23.1%) increase as our share of revenue generated thus far in 2022 by joint ventures and affiliates was $59.9 million compared to $24.3 million in Q1 2021. Nuna Group of Companies achieved another strong quarter driven by activity at the gold mine in Northern Ontario while the the Mikisew North American Limited Partnership ultra-class haul trucks and the joint ventures dedicated to the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project were the drivers of quarter-over-quarter improvements.

Adjusted EBITDA of $57.7 million represents a $3.4 million decrease over the prior year and reflects unique operating and inflationary challenges in the quarter as well as the impact of COVID-19 wage subsidy being discontinued in Q4 2021. Offsetting these challenges in the quarter, were the initial returns of the Fargo-Moorhead project related to the financial close, particularly strong operating performances at the Aurora and Fort Hills mines, and the continued strong and recurring margins from parts and component sales made by DGI.

Gross profit was $22.0 million with a 12.4% gross profit margin, down from gross profit of $31.2 million, and down from a 18.6% gross profit margin in the same period last year. The primary drivers of this negative variance were the operational impacts related to shortages in heavy equipment technicians and the discontinued Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program.

Free cash flow ("FCF") in the quarter was negative $11.3 million primarily due to $20.7 million consumed by our working capital accounts which was consistent with past seasonal impacts of our annual business cycle.

On March 17, 2022, we announced a five-year contract award to Mikisew North American Limited Partnership ("MNALP") by a major oil sands producer. Given the contractual scope included in the award, the new agreement qualifies for backlog which is estimated at $125 million. Based on the heavy equipment fleet and our experience at this site, we estimate this contractual backlog represents approximately one-third of the work we will complete over the contract term.

On April 6, 2022, we announced our intention to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") to purchase, for cancellation, up to 2,113,054 common shares. This represented approximately 7.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of March 31, 2022. This NCIB commenced on April 11, 2022 and will terminate no later than April 10, 2023.

NACG President and CEO, Joe Lambert, commented: "The first quarter of 2022 has been challenging for us but with many signs to justify optimism looking forward to the full year. Many of the challenges we’ve faced have been related to the pandemic, either directly due to infection and isolation requirements or indirectly due to pandemic-related disruptions to the economy."

Mr. Lambert added: "We have our detailed plans in place to weather these volatile inflationary times and with our outlook for free cash flow coupled with our diversified business and the macro context of strong commodity pricing, I am as confident in the strength of our business as I have ever been."

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021(iii) Change Revenue $ 176,711 $ 167,847 $ 8,864 Project costs 62,115 50,602 11,513 Equipment costs 61,953 54,885 7,068 Depreciation 30,692 31,171 (479 ) Gross profit $ 21,951 $ 31,189 $ (9,238 ) Gross profit margin 12.4 % 18.6 % (6.2 )% General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) 4,955 6,969 (2,014 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,277 2,374 (1,097 ) Operating income 15,642 22,104 (6,462 ) Interest expense, net 4,682 4,542 140 Net income 13,557 19,386 (5,829 ) Adjusted EBITDA(i) 57,740 61,140 (3,400 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(ii) 24.4 % 31.8 % (7.4 )% Per share information Basic net income per share $ 0.48 $ 0.68 $ (0.20 ) Diluted net income per share $ 0.43 $ 0.62 $ (0.19 ) Adjusted EPS(i) $ 0.51 $ 0.65 $ (0.14 )

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.

(iii)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy. See "Accounting Estimates, Pronouncements and Measures".

Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021(ii) Cash provided by operating activities $ 24,185 $ 42,045 Cash used in investing activities (26,811 ) (21,533 ) Capital additions financed by leases (8,695 ) (15,023 ) Free cash flow(i) $ (11,321 ) $ 5,489

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy. See "Accounting Estimates, Pronouncements and Measures".

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On April 26th, 2022 the NACG Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend (the “Dividend”) of eight Canadian cents ($0.08) per common share, payable to common shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2022. The Dividend will be paid on July 8, 2022 and is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Revenue of $176.7 million represented an $8.9 million (or 5.3%) increase from Q1 2021. Rental of mine support equipment at the Kearl site and remobilization of fleet at the Fort Hills site were the primary drivers of the overall increase. Revenue earned by DGI Trading Pty Ltd. ("DGI"), which was acquired on July 1, 2021, also contributed to the quarter-over-quarter increase. It is estimated that approximately $15.0 million of revenue in the quarter was deferred as a result of higher-than-anticipated demand for heavy equipment technicians which was a key factor amongst many in the overall operating equipment utilization rate for the quarter of 65%.

Combined revenue of $236.6 million represented a $44.5 million (or 23.1%) increase from Q1 2021. Our share of revenue generated in Q1 2022 by joint ventures and affiliates was $59.9 million compared to $24.3 million in Q1 2021 (an increase of 147%). Nuna Group of Companies again achieved another strong quarter of top-line performance driven by the activity at the gold mine in Northern Ontario. The significant drivers of the increase in combined revenue was the success of various joint venture initiatives, each of which continue to gain momentum: i) the investments by the Mikisew North American Limited Partnership ("MNALP") in ultra-class haul trucks, ii) the consistent progress being made in the component rebuild programs managed and performed by the Brake Supply North American joint venture, and lastly iii) the recently formed joint ventures dedicated to the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project. The Fargo-Moorhead project continues to progress towards its first summer construction season during which the initial earthworks is scheduled to commence.

Adjusted EBITDA of $57.7 million was a slight decrease from the Q1 2021 result of $61.1 million reflecting unique operating challenges experienced in the quarter with the primary driver of being the aforementioned vacancies of heavy equipment technician roles. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.4% showcased solid operating performance across our various diversified work sites with several secondary drivers impacting this quarter's margin including i) the timing impact of rate escalations which lag based on published index values, ii) workforce availability issues in January due to high COVID-19 Omicron cases, and iii) the early onset of spring break-up in late March. When comparing to Q1 2021, the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") program concluded in Q4 2021 and was a factor in quarter-over-quarter comparisons. Offsetting the challenges in the quarter were initial returns from the Fargo-Moorhead project related to the financial close milestone, strong operating performances at the Aurora and Fort Hills mines, and the superior margins realized from parts and component sales made by DGI.

General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) were $5.0 million, or 2.8% of revenue, compared to $7.0 million, or 4.2% of revenue. General and administrative expenses notably benefited from a one-time Fargo joint venture receipt which was recognized as a recovery. Excluding this recovery, direct G&A spending was 4.6% of revenue which was up slightly from Q1 2021 due to the acquisition of DGI in Q3 2021 and wage subsidies received in 2021.

Cash related interest expense for the quarter was $4.4 million at an average cost of debt of 4.5% compared to 3.8% in Q1 2021 as posted interest rates have increased over the past twelve months while equipment financing rates remain competitive.

Adjusted EPS of $0.51 on adjusted net earnings of $14.6 million is 22% down from the prior year figure of $0.65 and is consistent with adjusted EBITDA performance as depreciation, tax and interest tracked consistently with the prior year. Weighted-average common shares outstanding for the first quarters of 2022 and 2021 were stable at 28,426,757 and 28,328,560, respectively, net of shares classified as treasury shares.

Free cash flow was a use of cash of $11.3 million in the quarter primarily due to the consumption of $20.7 million by our working capital accounts. This working capital draw on cash is similar to Q1 2021 and is consistent with past seasonal impacts of our annual business cycle. Adjusted EBITDA generated $57.7 million, as detailed above, and when factoring in sustaining capital additions ($34.2 million) and cash interest paid ($3.9 million), positive cash of $19.6 million was produced by the overall business in the quarter but was impacted by cash management within the various joint venture and other routine timing considerations. Specifically, accounts receivable held by the Nuna Northern American joint venture increased substantially at the gold mine in Northern Ontario given the strong volume of work completed during the quarter. The ultra-class rebuild program increased work-in-progress inventories by $10.1 million in the quarter as the commissioning and sale of certain units is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

Business Updates

2022 Focus & Priorities

Safety - Focus on people and relationships, maintain an uncompromising commitment to health and safety while elevating the standard of excellence in the field.

Sustainability - Commitment to the continued development of sustainability targets and constant measurement of progress to those targets.

Diversification - Continue to pursue diversification of customer, resource and geography through strategic partnerships, industry expertise and our investment in Nuna.

Execution - Enhancement of operational excellence in fleet utilization and maintenance through reliability programs and technical improvements. For the remainder of 2022, we have specifically prioritized the:

Sourcing and staffing of our critical heavy equipment technician roles and

Focused attention on contract administration during these times of high inflation and cost escalation.

Liquidity

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Credit Facility limit $ 325,000 $ 325,000 Finance lease borrowing limit 150,000 150,000 Other debt borrowing limit 20,000 20,000 Total borrowing limit $ 495,000 $ 495,000 Senior debt(i) (242,986 ) (225,876 ) Letters of credit (29,691 ) (33,884 ) Joint venture guarantee (17,899 ) (18,719 ) Cash 20,122 16,601 Total capital liquidity $ 224,546 $ 233,122

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Contract Award and Extension

On March 17, 2022, we announced a five-year contract award to Mikisew North American Limited Partnership ("MNALP") by a major oil sands producer. Given the contractual scope included in the award, the new agreement qualifies for backlog which is estimated at $125 million. Based on the heavy equipment fleet and our experience at this site, we estimate this contractual backlog represents approximately one-third of the work we will complete over the contract term.

NACG’s outlook for 2022

Given our visibility into the remainder of 2022, management has decided to provide stakeholders with guidance through 2022. This guidance is predicated on contracts currently in place and the heavy equipment fleet that we own and operate.

Key measures 2022 Adjusted EBITDA $215 - $245M Sustaining capital $110 - $120M Adjusted EPS $2.15 - $2.55 Free cash flow $95 - $115M Capital allocation measures Deleverage $45 - $80M Share purchases $15 - $35M Growth capital $nil - $35M Leverage ratios Senior debt 0.9x - 1.4x Net debt 1.2x - 1.7x

Basis of Presentation

We have prepared our consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("US GAAP"). Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars. Please see the Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 for further detail on the matters discussed in this release. In addition to the MD&A, please reference the dedicated Q1 2022 Results Presentation for more information on our results and projections which can be found on our website under Investors - Presentations.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “should” or similar expressions.

The material factors or assumptions used to develop the above forward-looking statements include, and the risks and uncertainties to which such forward-looking statements are subject, are highlighted in the MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements because of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NACG’s control. Undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements and NACG undertakes no obligation, other than those required by applicable law, to update or revise those statements. For more complete information about NACG, please read our disclosure documents filed with the SEC and the CSA. These free documents can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedar.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that they may be useful to investors in analyzing our business performance, leverage and liquidity. The non-GAAP financial measures we present include "gross profit", "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted EBIT", "equity investment EBIT", "adjusted EBITDA", "equity investment depreciation and amortization", "adjusted EPS", "margin", "liquidity", "net debt", "senior debt", "sustaining capital", "growth capital", "cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital" and "free cash flow". A non-GAAP financial measure is defined by relevant regulatory authorities as a numerical measure of an issuer's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not specified, defined or determined under the issuer’s GAAP and that is not presented in an issuer’s financial statements. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is defined and reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP measure in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of our Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed concurrently with this press release.

Reconciliation of total reported revenue to total combined revenue

Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021(ii) Revenue from wholly-owned entities per financial statements $ 176,711 $ 167,847 Share of revenue from investments in affiliates and joint ventures 125,430 63,454 Adjustments for joint ventures (65,555 ) (39,181 ) Total combined revenue(i) $ 236,586 $ 192,120

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy. See "Accounting Estimates, Pronouncements and Measures".

A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021(ii) Net income $ 13,557 $ 19,386 Adjustments: Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 77 (258 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,277 2,374 Net realized and unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments — (2,484 ) Write-down on assets held for sale — — Tax effect of the above items (312 ) (487 ) Adjusted net earnings(i) 14,599 18,531 Adjustments: Tax effect of the above items 312 487 Interest expense, net 4,682 4,542 Income tax expense 3,644 4,950 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures (6,241 ) (4,290 ) Equity investment EBIT(i) 7,688 4,391 Adjusted EBIT(i) 24,684 28,611 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 30,887 31,038 Write-down on assets held for sale — — Equity investment depreciation and amortization(i) 2,169 1,491 Adjusted EBITDA(i) $ 57,740 $ 61,140

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy. See "Accounting Estimates, Pronouncements and Measures".

A reconciliation of equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures to equity investment EBIT is as follows:

Three months ended March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021(ii) Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures $ 6,241 $ 4,290 Adjustments: Interest expense, net 757 80 Income tax expense 690 74 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment — (53 ) Equity investment EBIT(i) $ 7,688 $ 4,391 Depreciation $ 1,993 $ 1,324 Amortization of intangible assets 176 167 Equity investment depreciation and amortization(i) $ 2,169 $ 1,491

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in accounting policy. See "Accounting Estimates, Pronouncements and Measures".

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.

Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash $ 20,122 $ 16,601 Accounts receivable 57,705 68,787 Contract assets 10,702 9,759 Inventories 54,029 44,544 Prepaid expenses and deposits 4,619 6,828 Assets held for sale 294 660 Derivative financial instruments — — 147,471 147,179 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $353,516 (December 31, 2021 – $339,505) 643,561 640,950 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,819 14,768 Investments in affiliates and joint ventures 60,478 55,974 Other assets 8,019 6,000 Deferred tax assets 394 — Total assets $ 879,520 $ 869,278 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 65,065 $ 76,251 Accrued liabilities 23,810 33,389 Contract liabilities 1,648 3,349 Current portion of long-term debt 19,895 19,693 Current portion of finance lease obligations 25,308 25,035 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,179 3,317 138,905 161,034 Long-term debt 321,167 306,034 Finance lease obligations 31,203 29,686 Operating lease liabilities 10,755 11,461 Other long-term obligations 27,834 26,400 Deferred tax liabilities 59,708 56,200 589,572 590,815 Shareholders' equity Common shares (authorized – unlimited number of voting common shares; issued and outstanding – March 31, 2022 - 29,974,336 (December 31, 2021 – 30,022,928)) 246,553 246,944 Treasury shares (March 31, 2022 - 1,568,041 (December 31, 2021 - 1,564,813)) (17,869 ) (17,802 ) Additional paid-in capital 38,128 37,456 Retained earnings 23,143 11,863 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (7 ) 2 Shareholders' equity 289,948 278,463 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 879,520 $ 869,278



Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and

Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 176,711 $ 167,847 Project costs 62,115 50,602 Equipment costs 61,953 54,885 Depreciation 30,692 31,171 Gross profit 21,951 31,189 General and administrative expenses 6,232 9,343 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 77 (258 ) Operating income 15,642 22,104 Interest expense, net 4,682 4,542 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures (6,241 ) (4,290 ) Net realized and unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments — (2,484 ) Income before income taxes 17,201 24,336 Current income tax expense 162 — Deferred income tax expense 3,482 4,950 Net income $ 13,557 $ 19,386 Other comprehensive income Unrealized foreign currency translation loss (9 ) — Comprehensive income $ 13,548 $ 19,386 Per share information Basic net income per share $ 0.48 $ 0.68 Diluted net income per share $ 0.43 $ 0.62



