Pilgrim’s Pride Reports First Quarter 2022 Results with $4.24 Billion in Net Sales and Operating Income Margin of 9.5%

GREELEY, Colo., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's largest poultry producers, reports its first quarter 2022 financial results.



First Quarter Highlights

Net Sales of $4.24 billion, up nearly 30% from prior year.

Consolidated GAAP operating income margin of 9.5% with GAAP operating income margins of 13.8% in U.S., 14.7% in Mexico and -1.8% in Europe.

GAAP Net Income of $280.6 million and GAAP EPS of $1.15. Adjusted Net Income of $287.2 million or adjusted EPS of $1.18.

Adjusted EBITDA of $501.8 million, or an 11.8% margin, 97.7% higher than a year ago.

Our diversified portfolio across geographies, brands, and products coupled with our long-term investments in operational excellence, including automation, and focus on service for key customers continued to improve our results and drive further earnings resilience.

Our US foodservice business improved year-over-year, achieving pre-pandemic sales volumes, while retail volumes remained strong. Our margins improved significantly within the commodity large bird deboning business, while we continue to face higher inputs, increased operating costs, and less than optimal product mix resulting from ongoing labor shortages in all our business.

Brand momentum continues throughout US retail as Just Bare ® was up 49%, Pilgrim’s ® fully cooked grew over 150%, and e-commerce more than tripled year over year.

was up 49%, Pilgrim’s fully cooked grew over 150%, and e-commerce more than tripled year over year. We continue to grow in Mexico, especially in our branded product lines, while profitability followed the normal seasonality of the business.

Our combined European business was severely impacted by ongoing labor shortages, increasing input costs and unprecedented inflation. Our live pork operations were also challenged by excess supply conditions throughout Europe. The UK teams are focused on leveraging the combined strengths of the businesses to drive operational improvements and capture synergies.

Our liquidity position remains strong with an adjusted EBITDA net leverage ratio at 1.75x.



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 27,

2022 March 28,

2021 Y/Y Change (In millions, except per share and percentages) Net sales $ 4,240.4 $ 3,273.4 +29.5 % U.S. GAAP EPS $ 1.15 $ 0.41 +180.5 % Operating income $ 402.0 $ 158.5 +153.6 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 501.8 $ 253.8 +97.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 11.8 % 7.8 % +4.0pts

(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

“Throughout the first quarter, we focused on consistent execution of our strategy. As a result, first quarter net sales increased by almost 30% and Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled from a year ago. Overall, I am very pleased with our team and their ability to navigate through volatile market conditions and grow our business both top and bottom line,” said Fabio Sandri, Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim’s.

“Our US business led the way in performance as our retail demand remained stable and foodservice recovered to pre-COVID levels. Equally important, our momentum in the retail branded business continued as consumer demand remained resilient despite inflationary headwinds. We have continued to improve our operational staffing levels and to provide a better future for our team members through unprecedented wage increases the last two years and significant investments in our communities. Our team successfully managed through difficult circumstances by driving superior service levels to our Key Customers, improving overall mix, and combating inflation throughout our supply chain.

“Although our UK and European business has undertaken a variety of steps to improve profitability, we faced weak market conditions and rapid escalation of costs that have diluted efforts to improve margins. The teams are confident in their plans and are working in conjunction with Key Customers, while leveraging global supply chain partnerships to resume profitable growth.

“Mexico rebounded from the previous quarter as it experienced better than expected demand while managing through less than ideal grow out conditions and increasing grain costs. We continue to grow our branded business and invest in capacity expansion.

“Moving forward, we will need to remain vigilant given significant inflationary headwinds challenging our entire business. Costs have dramatically increased in commodities, labor, logistics, and other operational inputs. To ensure our business continues to grow and creates value for all stakeholders, we must mitigate these impacts through operational efficiencies and growing with our Key Customers. We will continue to monitor and adjust our business accordingly.

“I am very excited about our growth prospects with our synergies and scale in the U.S., Mexico and the United Kingdom. We are committed to being the best and most respected company in our industry, and I am confident that our team will perform to the best of their ability to manage this extremely volatile environment.”

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss Pilgrim’s quarterly results will be held tomorrow, April 28, at 7:00 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc220428.html

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at https://ir.pilgrims.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.”

Replays of the conference call will be available on Pilgrim’s website approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through the “Investor” section of www.pilgrims.com .

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s employs over 59,000 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will” and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to contain the pandemic and resulting economic downturn on our operations and financial condition, including the risk that our health and safety measures at Pilgrim’s Pride production facilities will not be effective, the risk that we may be unable to prevent the infection of our employees at these facilities, and the risk that we may need to temporarily close one or more of our production facilities; the risk that we may experience decreased production and sales due to the changing demand for food products; the risk that we may face a significant increase in delayed payments from our customers; and additional risks related to COVID-19 set forth in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC; matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company’s business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company’s products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim’s Pride’s flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim’s Pride’s products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim’s Pride’s leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim’s Pride’s operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim’s Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim’s Pride’s largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channels, including, but not limited to, the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the risk of cyber-attacks, natural disasters, power losses, unauthorized access, telecommunication failures, and other problems on our information systems; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation and other legal matters described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including the In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact: Andy Rojeski Investor Relations IRPPC@pilgrims.com www.pilgrims.com

















PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 27, 2022 December 26, 2021 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 725,540 $ 427,661 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 30,258 22,460 Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses 1,071,102 1,013,437 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,079 1,345 Inventories 1,708,995 1,575,658 Income taxes receivable 14,407 27,828 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 241,444 237,565 Total current assets 3,792,825 3,305,954 Deferred tax assets 5,191 5,314 Other long-lived assets 32,069 32,410 Operating lease assets, net 339,102 351,226 Intangible assets, net 938,564 963,243 Goodwill 1,320,100 1,337,252 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,890,016 2,917,806 Total assets $ 9,317,867 $ 8,913,205 Accounts payable $ 1,440,802 $ 1,378,077 Accounts payable to related parties 8,044 22,317 Revenue contract liabilities 21,522 22,321 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 815,259 859,885 Income taxes payable 153,986 81,977 Current maturities of long-term debt 36,162 26,246 Total current liabilities 2,475,775 2,390,823 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 262,830 271,366 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,377,893 3,191,161 Deferred tax liabilities 344,492 369,185 Other long-term liabilities 63,271 101,736 Total liabilities 6,524,261 6,324,271 Common stock 2,616 2,614 Treasury stock (372,157 ) (345,134 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,966,066 1,964,028 Retained earnings 1,284,007 1,003,569 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (98,902 ) (47,997 ) Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity 2,781,630 2,577,080 Noncontrolling interest 11,976 11,854 Total stockholders’ equity 2,793,606 2,588,934 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,317,867 $ 8,913,205





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 27, 2022 March 28, 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 4,240,395 $ 3,273,425 Cost of sales 3,698,415 3,012,182 Gross profit 541,980 261,243 Selling, general and administrative expense 139,967 102,779 Operating income 402,013 158,464 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 36,296 30,334 Interest income (1,274 ) (2,366 ) Foreign currency transaction losses 11,536 2,514 Miscellaneous, net (324 ) (7,844 ) Income before income taxes 355,779 135,826 Income tax expense 75,219 35,358 Net income 280,560 100,468 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 122 260 Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $ 280,438 $ 100,208 Weighted average shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation common stock outstanding: Basic 243,670 243,580 Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents 630 278 Diluted 244,300 243,858 Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding: Basic $ 1.15 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 1.15 $ 0.41





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 27, 2022 March 28, 2021 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 280,560 $ 100,468 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 102,142 86,532 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (21,917 ) 12,483 Stock-based compensation 1,963 2,042 Loss (gain) on property disposals 1,855 (2,396 ) Loan cost amortization 1,280 1,215 Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes 429 246 Loss (gain) on equity-method investments 8 (4 ) Amortization of premium related to Senior Notes — (167 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and other receivables (66,669 ) (54,892 ) Inventories (146,035 ) (82,550 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,889 ) 20,228 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,454 ) (240,183 ) Income taxes 84,780 25,440 Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations (1,101 ) (10,841 ) Other operating assets and liabilities (1,956 ) (1,172 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 226,996 (143,551 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (81,578 ) (102,167 ) Purchase of acquired business, net of cash acquired (4,847 ) — Proceeds from property disposals 849 13,074 Cash used in investing activities (85,576 ) (89,093 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings 228,505 328,932 Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (32,093 ) (235,292 ) Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program (27,023 ) — Payment of equity distribution under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (1,961 ) (650 ) Payments of capitalized loan costs (1,098 ) — Cash provided by financing activities 166,330 92,990 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,073 ) 1,488 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 305,677 (138,166 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 450,121 548,406 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 755,798 $ 410,240



PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction losses, (2) transaction costs related to business acquisitions, (3) costs related to the DOJ agreement and litigation settlements, (4) initial insurance recoveries for Mayfield, Kentucky tornado property damage losses, (5) deconsolidation of subsidiary and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 27, 2022 March 28, 2021 (In thousands) Net income $ 280,560 $ 100,468 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 35,022 27,968 Income tax expense 75,219 35,358 Depreciation and amortization 102,142 86,532 EBITDA 492,943 250,326 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses(b) 11,536 2,514 Transaction costs related to acquisitions(c) 717 — DOJ agreement and litigation settlements(d) 500 2,399 Minus: Insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses(e) 3,815 — Deconsolidation of subsidiary(f) — 1,131 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 122 260 Adjusted EBITDA $ 501,759 $ 253,848





(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income. (b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (c) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions. (d) On October 13, 2020, Pilgrims announced that we entered into a plea agreement (the “Plea Agreement”) with the DOJ. As a result of the Plea Agreement, we recognized a fine of $110.5 million. On February 23, 2021, the Colorado Court approved the Plea Agreement and assessed a fine of $107.9 million. The difference between the original accrual and the payment is recorded in DOJ agreement and litigation settlements in the three months ended March 28, 2021. (e) This represents initial insurance recoveries for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021. (f) This represents a gain recognized as a result of deconsolidation of a subsidiary.





The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended March 27, 2022 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the three months ended March 28, 2021 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 26, 2021 and (2) the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the three months ended March 27, 2022.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended LTM Ended June 27,

2021 September 26,

2021 December 26,

2021 March 27,

2022 March 27,

2022 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ (166,503 ) $ 60,835 $ 36,468 $ 280,560 $ 211,360 Add: Interest expense, net 49,809 28,589 33,370 35,022 146,790 Income tax expense (benefit) (9,812 ) 30,385 5,191 75,219 100,983 Depreciation and amortization 95,728 92,076 106,488 102,142 396,434 EBITDA (30,778 ) 211,885 181,517 492,943 855,567 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 4,145 2,359 (18,400 ) 11,536 (360 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions 2,545 6,773 9,540 717 19,575 DOJ agreement and litigation settlements 395,886 126,000 131,940 500 654,326 Restructuring activities — — 5,802 — 5,802 Hometown Strong commitment — — 1,000 — 1,000 Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory — — 4,974 — 4,974 Minus: Insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses — — — 3,815 3,815 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 184 110 (286 ) 122 130 Adjusted EBITDA $ 371,614 $ 346,907 $ 316,659 $ 501,759 $ 1,536,939



EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 27, 2022 March 28, 2021 March 27, 2022 March 28, 2021 (In thousands) Net income $ 280,560 $ 100,468 6.62 % 3.07 % Add: Interest expense, net 35,022 27,968 0.83 % 0.85 % Income tax expense 75,219 35,358 1.77 % 1.08 % Depreciation and amortization 102,142 86,532 2.40 % 2.64 % EBITDA 492,943 250,326 11.62 % 7.64 % Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 11,536 2,514 0.27 % 0.07 % Transaction costs related to business acquisitions 717 — 0.02 % — % DOJ agreement and litigation settlements 500 2,399 0.01 % 0.07 % Minus: Insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses 3,815 — 0.09 % — % Deconsolidation of subsidiary — 1,131 — % 0.03 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 122 260 — % 0.01 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 501,759 $ 253,848 11.83 % 7.74 % Net sales $ 4,240,395 $ 3,273,425 $ 4,240,395 $ 3,273,425



Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim's”) is calculated by adding to Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 27, 2022 March 28, 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 280,438 $ 100,208 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 11,536 2,514 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 717 — DOJ agreement and litigation settlements 500 2,399 Minus: Insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses 3,815 — Deconsolidation of subsidiary — 1,131 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact of adjustments 289,376 103,990 Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (2,226 ) (942 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 287,150 $ 103,048 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 244,300 243,858 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share $ 1.18 $ 0.42

(a) Net tax expense (benefit) of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.



Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 27, 2022 March 28, 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP EPS $ 1.15 $ 0.41 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 0.06 0.01 Transaction costs related to acquisitions — — DOJ agreement and litigation settlements — — Minus: Insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses 0.02 — Adjusted EPS before tax impact of adjustments 1.19 0.42 Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (0.01 ) — Adjusted EPS $ 1.18 $ 0.42 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 244,300 243,858

(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Supplementary Selected Segment and Geographic Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 27, 2022 March 28, 2021 (In thousands) Sources of net sales by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 2,581,208 $ 1,999,559 U.K. and Europe 1,191,982 854,734 Mexico 467,205 419,132 Total net sales $ 4,240,395 $ 3,273,425 Sources of cost of sales by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 2,159,204 $ 1,866,700 U.K. and Europe 1,152,903 816,926 Mexico 386,322 328,570 Elimination (14 ) (14 ) Total cost of sales $ 3,698,415 $ 3,012,182 Sources of gross profit by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 422,004 $ 132,859 U.K. and Europe 39,079 37,808 Mexico 80,883 90,562 Elimination 14 14 Total gross profit $ 541,980 $ 261,243 Sources of operating income (loss) by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 355,075 $ 68,125 U.K. and Europe (21,640 ) 10,495 Mexico 68,564 79,830 Elimination 14 14 Total operating income $ 402,013 $ 158,464



