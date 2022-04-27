IBM Stockholder Update: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) securities between April 4, 2017 and October 20, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. IBM ranks among the world's largest information technology companies, providing a wide spectrum of hardware, software, and service offerings.



If you would like more information about International Business Machines Corporation's misconduct, click here .

What is this Case About: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Misclassified Revenue to Address Market Expectations and Boost Executive Incentive Compensation

According to the complaint, prior to and during the class period, Defendants overstated IBM's revenues from its strategic side of the business, by misclassifying and/or shifting revenues from its non-strategic mainframe part of the business, to appease market expectations about the Company's future prospects and boost incentive compensation for its executives.

On October 20, 2021, IBM disclosed that it was going to suffer a revenue shortfall, with its Cognitive & Cloud Computing segment the main culprit. Unbeknownst to the investing public, the Company had stopped and/or curtailed its improper conduct, which caused Company results to suffer. On this news, IBM's common stock fell almost $13.00, to close at $121.07 per share on October 21, 2022.

Next Steps: If you acquired shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) between April 4, 2017 and October 20, 2021, you have until June 6, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas

(800) 350-6003

adumas@robbinsllp.com

Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against International Business Machines Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas

Robbins LLP

5040 Shoreham Place

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



