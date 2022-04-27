Asia Pacific Protective Face Masks Market size to reach $2bn by 2026, says Graphical Research

Pune, India, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the Asia Pacific protective face masks market is forecast to register its name in the billion-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 2 billion by 2026.





With India and China becoming the hotbed of COVID-19 cases, Asia Pacific protective face masks market revenue is likely to witness an appreciable gain. Prominently, high population density in the subcontinent and social distancing norms have triggered the production of face masks.

Governments and NOGs are recommending protective face masks as the second wave lurks in India and other emerging economies. Notably, guidelines put forth by watchdogs such as the WHO have augured well for both well-established players and new entrants in the industry.

Some of the trends which are likely to have an influence on the industry expansion are highlighted below:

Demand for face shields to soar at a steady pace

Face shields are likely to be the new normal amidst mounting concerns of the pandemic across the region. It is worth noting that face shields add an additional layer of protection in line with masks. The market value in APAC from the face shields segment is projected to surpass USD 175 million by 2026.

Stakeholders are likely to rev up the production of N95 respirators owing to their tremendous efficacy. A palpable rise in the production of N95 masks in India and China has come in the backdrop of unprecedented demand from North America and Western Europe. The regional market share from the N95 respirators segment was forecast to see a tremendous 400% growth between 2019 and 2020.

Supply of face masks through distributors to boost revenue stream

Distributors are gearing to up the supply of face masks on the heels of dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases. Healthcare organizations are likely to count on distributors owing to the urgency for bulk-buying, product variety and wholesale prices. APAC protective face masks market share from the distributors segment was pegged at more than 46% in 2019 and will expand at a notable rate by 2026.

Considering the trend for contactless deliveries and social distancing measures, the e-commerce industry is likely to thrive with soaring demand for face shields, surgical masks and N95 respirators. Expanding foothold of internet in the emerging economies and discounts offered through online channels have had positive influence on the industry outlook. The e-commerce segment held over 24% revenue share in 2019 and will grow at a considerable rate.

Industry leaders to unlock opportunities in China and India

China will continue to be one of the major markets for protective face masks given the spread of the virus in the region. Burgeoning population and mass manufacturing have made the mainland a lucrative market. China protective face masks industry value will be pegged at more than USD 729.7 million by 2026.

With India grappling with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, demand for N95 masks and face shields will zoom in 2021 and beyond. In addition, emergence of new players will add boost to the business outlook. The protective face masks market share in India was forecast to expand by over 405% between 2019-2020.

