EnsembleIQ’s Convenience Store News Canada Wins Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Overall Art Direction and Design

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ ’s Convenience Store News Canada , the leading Canadian multichannel source for convenience retailers, gas bars, and car wash operators, today announces it has won a Jesse H. Neal Award in the “Best Overall Art Direction and Design” category. The Jesse H. Neal Awards honor excellence in business-to-business journalism.



“The Convenience Store News Canada team is committed to delivering valuable content that helps our community learn, grow and succeed. Each month we deliver an engaging, easy to read experience for our audience,” said Jennifer Litterick, CEO, EnsembleIQ. “We are proud to receive this prestigious recognition for art direction and design. It is a testament to the hard work of our team.”

The award specifically honors the work of Jackie Shipley, Art Director, and Michelle Warren, Editor and Associate Publisher, Convenience Store News Canada.

The designs featured in the award nomination showcase three independent convenience operators with innovative and inspiring stories: Runner Market, founded by upstart Jake MacDougall, delivers a contemporary convenience experience; Hanamaru Market & Bento, a food-centric c-store, celebrates Korean and Japanese flavors; and Veronique Chiasson, a successful business leader, who, tired of big city life, returned to her home in small town Quebec to take over and grow the family business.

“Bright colors and interesting photography give a lifestyle feel to this otherwise unassuming category. Thoughtful experiments in typography add visual excitement and an unexpected twist with every page turn,” said the Jesse H. Neal Award judges about the overall art direction and design of Convenience Store News Canada.

To learn more about Convenience Store News Canada, visit https://ccentral.ca/ . Stay connected with Convenience Store News Canada on LinkedIn .

About Convenience Store News Canada

Convenience Store News Canada and its sister brand, Octane, are the leading Canadian multichannel source for industry insights, original business intelligence, product and category reports, trends, expert columns and best practices for convenience retailers, gas bars, and car wash operators. As thought leaders, our goal is to deliver comprehensive and critical content that informs the distribution channel, retail chain head ofﬁces, and store-level owners/operators on the best ways to grow profit and sales. To learn more about Convenience Store News Canada, visit https://ccentral.ca .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .