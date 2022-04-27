The Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market to Reach $154 Billion by 2027. Biologics & Biosimilars Drugs have revolutionized the treatment algorithm - Arizton

Chicago, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global anti-inflammatory drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027. Promising investigational drugs in clinical trial pipelines and a rise in the commercialization of anti-inflammatory drugs are the key opportunities in the market. The growing use of biologics to treat inflammatory diseases is one of the major factors driving the market.



Biologics and biosimilars have revolutionized the treatment algorithm for inflammatory diseases and have markedly improved the outcome of the therapy. The biologics & biosimilars market is to reach $100 billion by 2027.

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $154 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 6.8% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST MARKET North America FASTEST MARKET APAC SEGMENTS COVERED Drug class, application, route of administration, and geography REGIONS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey

South Africa, and Saudi Arabia

Surge in Availability of Approved Biosimilars to Treat Inflammatory Diseases

The advent of biopharmaceuticals has changed the treatment outcomes for many chronic conditions, including autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, diabetes, and cancer. Also, biopharmaceuticals have been used for the induction and remission of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease for nearly two decades and are effective in patients with a history of failed conventional treatments with steroids and immunomodulators. The use of biologics to treat inflammatory diseases, such as IBD, has amplified over the previous few years. The rise in incidences of various severe and complicated diseases, such as penetrating and fistulating Crohn's disease, has contributed to a surge in the use of biologics as a first-line treatment.

Key Highlights

In 2021, North America was the major revenue contributor and accounted for 41.4% of the global anti-inflammatory drugs market and will witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

The anti-inflammatory drugs market in the US is a major contributor to the North American cardiac monitoring market sharing 93.56%.

sharing 93.56%. Biologics and biosimilars is the major contributor to the global anti-inflammatory drugs market, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Biologics & Biosimilars

NSAIDs

Steroids

Others

Application

Autoimmune Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Others



Route Of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

Topical

Inhalational

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

A PAC China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia





Competitive Landscape

Many major vendors have acquired leading companies with a comprehensive product portfolio of anti-inflammatory drugs to strengthen their market value and emerge as top players. Key vendors have also been investing in R&D initiatives to concentrate on diversifying product portfolios and expanding their global presence. Several waves of mergers and acquisitions are expected to continue as they can generate economies of scale, force companies to reconsider their organizational efficiency, and to a certain extent, increase the chances of potential blockbusters reaching the market. Further mergers may also contribute to redefining the competitive intensity in certain therapeutic areas, and even eliminate certain competing products.

Key Companies Profiles

AbbVi

Amgen

Biogen

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly & Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co

Novartis

Pfizer



