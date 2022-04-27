Around 120 thousand Units of Construction Equipment will be Sold in Italy. Government Investment in Public Infrastructure to Drive the Demand - Arizton

Chicago, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Italy construction equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2027. The Italian government investment of $35.4 billion in public infrastructure to drive the demand for construction equipment.



According to the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), the Italian government is investing $35.4 billion in public infrastructure projects in Q1–2022. This investment will drive the demand for construction equipment in Italy over the forecast period.

Owing to the government’s investments in highway, metro, construction projects, and renewable energy sectors, the earthmoving equipment market is expected to grow strongly over the forecast period.

Italy Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (VOLUME - 2021) 77 thousand Units MARKET SIZE (VOLUME - 2028) 120 thousand Units CAGR 6.6% HISTORIC YEAR 2019-2020 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2028 TYPE Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment END USERS Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, and Others KEY VENDORS Caterpillar, Volvo, Liebherr, Komatsu, CNH Industrial, Hitachi, JCB, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG), Kubota, and SANY

Key Highlights:

In 2020, demand for the new construction equipment in Italy declined by 8.3% as major infrastructure projects were pulled up because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

as major infrastructure projects were pulled up because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The material handling equipment segment in Italy is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% by 2028. Italy is experiencing a labor shortage in a variety of industries, including construction and manufacturing, which is driving the demand for high-capacity luffing tower cranes to speed up construction and reduce worker dependency.

by 2028. Italy is experiencing a labor shortage in a variety of industries, including construction and manufacturing, which is driving the demand for high-capacity luffing tower cranes to speed up construction and reduce worker dependency. Under the “Italy Recovery and Resilience” program, the government invested $35.5 billion in 2021 to improve public transport infrastructure which includes $31.5 billion for investment in high-speed network and road maintenance as well as ~$4 billion for investment in inter-modality and integrated logistics. Projects also include the coverage of access rail links such as the Turin-Lyon line , and the 55-kilometer-long Brenner Base Tunnel , which would be completed by 2025. This line will connect Fortezza in Italy with the Austrian city of Innsbruck.

in 2021 to improve public transport infrastructure which includes for investment in high-speed network and road maintenance as well as for investment in inter-modality and integrated logistics. Projects also include the coverage of access rail links such as the , and the , which would be completed by 2025. This line will In 2021, electricity and natural gas producer Edison SPA joined a consortium with energy infrastructure company, Snam SPA to implement the Puglia Green Hydrogen Valley project in Italy. The project will include the development of three green hydrogen production plants in Brindisi, Taranto, and Cerignola. Italy has also accelerated the electrification of construction machinery .

in Brindisi, Taranto, and Cerignola. Italy has also accelerated the . The construction equipment market is consolidated with Caterpillar emerging as the leader, followed by Volvo Construction Equipment Italia SPA, Liebherr Group, Komatsu Group, CNH Industrial and Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe). These companies have nearly 70% share of the total Italy construction equipment market.



Report Coverage:

Earthmoving Equipment:

Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Motor Graders

Other Earthmoving Equipment (Others loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lift



End Users

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Vendors Analysis

Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Volvo Construction Equipment

Liebherr

Komatsu

C​NH Industrial

Hitachi

JCB

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

Kubota

SANY

Other Prominent Vendors

John Dheere

Merlo SPA

Yanmar

Manitou

Kobelco



