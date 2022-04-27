TN Farmaceuticals Partners With More Local Storefronts

Columbia, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia, Tennessee -

Columbia, Tennessee - Tennessee Farmaceuticals, a company based in Columbia, TN, is happy to announce their partnership with more local storefronts for marketing their botanical wellness products. Their products have been recently placed in Lynville Pie Company and they are now being carried in Market Master and DCA Pharmacy. They offer both Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum CBD oil blends. Each has a special mix of terpenes. Terpenes are the botanical ingredient that is responsible for the fragrant odor of hemp. Individual terpenes are used to provide formulas that may be used for enhancing "sleep", providing "relief" and instilling "calmness".

Terpenes are used by plants for chemical communication, attracting pollinators, deterring the growth of bacteria, and repelling pests. Terpenes are responsible for the familiar smell of a fresh-cut orange or the desirable fragrance of a rose garden. These chemicals are also responsible for the fragrant smell of hemp and cannabis. In fact, terpenes are considered to be one of the most basic components of nature and responsible for the potent smells and essential oils that help restore and refresh people. The hemp plant produces a diverse and wide range of terpenes. Contrary to the common assumption of people, the smell of hemp plants doesn’t come from cannabinoids (CBD) or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Instead, the fragrance comes from terpenes.

The botanical tinctures available from Tennessee Farmaceuticals contain a number of terpenes from the hemp plant. Every one-ounce bottle of botanical tinctures has been third-party tested and verified to contain 100 mg of natural terpenes. The common types of terpenes that are included in the botanical tinctures are beta-caryophyllene; beta-pinene; limonene; and linalool.

Beta-caryophyllene is commonly found in spice plants, such as black pepper and cumin. It has been observed to have anti-inflammatory effects that may help in providing relief for pains and aches due to inflammation. It is capable of directly activating CB2 cannabinoid receptors and it is used in the botanical tinctures for Relief, Sleep, and Calm.

Beta pinene is a terpene typically found in pine trees and a number of flowering plants. It is believed to have the effect of blunting pain and is therefore used in the botanical tinctures for Relief.

Limonene is the main terpene found in the essential oils of oranges and other citrus fruits. It has been observed to have antibiotic properties and it may have scientific basis for application as an analgesic, for decreasing inflammation, and for calming an anxious mind. It is typically used in the botanical tinctures for Relief and Calm.

Linalool is the terpene commonly found in rose, lavender, and basil. It is believed to help in decreasing anxiety. It has been observed to decrease mouse mobility in ambient air, and it may prove to be better than menthol when used as a topical anesthetic. It is found in the botanical tinctures for Sleep.

At Tennessee Farmaceuticals, they assure customers that they only use premium, steam-distilled natural terpenes. The team has applied their extensive scientific knowledge of the therapeutic profiles of the terpenes naturally found in cannabis to develop proprietary terpene blends that may help supplement their broad- and full-spectrum oils.

Incorporated in November 2020, Tennessee Farmaceuticals is led by a team composed of : Dr. Greg Gerdeman, Ph.D, who is Chief Scientist and Cannabinologist; Carmel Monti, who is the CEO; and Greta Gaines, who is a “hempologist” and is focused on making hemp and cannabis products available to everyone who might benefit from it.

According to Dr. Greg Gerdeman, Ph.D, "Tennessee Farmaceuticals is with an "F" because our products come from the ground. We care about living soil and the environment that the roots and the growth of the plants comes up with."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lANZhiBlcbg

Those who are interested in learning more about the products offered by Tennessee Farmaceuticals can check out their website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Tennessee Farmaceuticals, contact the company here:



Tennessee Farmaceuticals

Carmel Monti

615-216-4818

info@tnfarmaceuticals.com

104 W 7th Street

Suite 2

Columbia, Tennessee 38401