Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces AGM Results and CEO’s Annual Letter

Not for dissemination in the United States of America.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier" or the "Company") (TSXV: PDH) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on April 26, 2022. A total of 45.33% of the outstanding shares were voted at the AGM.

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of management's nominees to the board of directors, being Sanjeev Parsad, Alnesh Mohan, Dr. Simon Sutcliffe, G. Andrew Cooke and Eric Tsung. All other resolutions put forth for shareholder consideration were approved, including the re-approval of the rolling 10% stock option plan.

Mr. Parsad commented, "We are pleased with the results of the AGM and look forward to the opportunity to create value for PDH shareholders."

The Company has also filed the CEO's annual letter to shareholders on SEDAR. The annual letter contains Mr. Parsad's remarks on the last year of the Company's operations and provides an update on its holdings.

About Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. participates in diversified industries through its acquisitions of securities and/or assets of public and private entities which it believes have potential for significant returns. It may act as a holding company (either directly or through a subsidiary) and may participate in management of subsidiary entities to varying degrees.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Sanjeev Parsad"

Sanjeev Parsad

President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offering made will be pursuant to available prospectus exemptions and restricted to persons to whom the securities may be sold in accordance with the laws of such jurisdictions, and by persons permitted to sell the securities in accordance with the laws of such jurisdictions.

Further information regarding the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Not for dissemination in the United States of America.