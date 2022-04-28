Management Change at DNV Healthcare USA Inc.

Cincinnati, Ohio, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 10 successful years of leading DNV’s healthcare business in the US, Patrick Horine, President of DNV Healthcare has announced that he has accepted a new position and will be leaving DNV effective May 15th.

Since being acquired by DNV in 2008, DNV Healthcare has grown to be the 2nd largest hospital accreditation organization in the United States. It is now a vibrant organization with over 140 colleagues, generating tremendous value and more importantly, impacting the lives of countless patients with our daily work in each of our more than 750 hospitals across the country. Our identity - and the one thing that differentiate us in front of our clients - is that we share our technical experience in a collaborative and approachable way focused on continuous improvement.

David Tellez, Regional Lead, DNV Supply Chain and Product Assurance announced today that Kelly Proctor will be appointed the new US Healthcare President and will be joining DNV’s Americas Regional Leadership Team effective May 15th. Kelly joined DNV back in 2010 and has a wealth of experience operationally, leading the largest team in the organization and he is very well regarded by our clients and colleagues. “Kelly’s collaborative management philosophy, customer centricity and commitment to a great service delivery positioned him in a unique position to champion the US Healthcare organization for years to come” said Luca Crisciotti, DNV’s SCPA CEO.

Prior to DNV, Kelly has worked at several hospitals in several leadership positions with increasing levels of responsibilities. He holds a Master of Mechanical Engineering (MSME) and holds the Certified Healthcare Facilities Manager designation (CHFM), the Certified Healthcare Safety Professional designation (CHSP), and the Certified Healthcare Operations Professional (CHOP) designation. Kelly is currently a voting member on the Facilities Guideline Institute (FGI) Revisions Committee. Kelly has also had the privilege of sitting on the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) EQ56 Committee as well as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Healthcare Interpretations Task Force. Kelly is a certified lead auditor for ISO 9001 and a Lead NIAHO auditor. Kelly is also a member of several other healthcare related associations and is an active member of the American Society for Healthcare Engineers (ASHE).

“I am honored by the appointment to lead this new and exciting chapter at DNV Healthcare,” said Kelly. “I’m certain of the promising future of this organization. We’re better prepared than ever to face any market challenge; we have new services being developed that will reinforce our leadership in the market; we have strengthened our commitment to serve our clients and be a positive impact to the patient well-being. We’re DNV Healthcare and we can and will make a difference.”

DNV Supply Chain & Product Assurance (SCPA)

DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through assessment and digital assurance solutions, DNV helps companies build trust and transparency around products, assets, supply chains and ecosystems. Whether certifying products, sharing claims or optimizing and decarbonizing supply chains, DNV helps companies manage risks and realize their long-term strategic goals, improving ESG performance and generating lasting, sustainable results. Combining sustainability, supply chain and digital expertise, DNV works to create new assurance models enabling interaction and transaction transparency across value chains. Drawing on our wide technical and industry expertise, we work with companies worldwide to bridge trust gaps among consumers, producers and suppliers. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.