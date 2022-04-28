Oil & Gas Valves Market is Projected to Surge at 3.5% CAGR during the Forecast Period 2022-2029

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Also, the oil & gas market research report assesses the prominent forecasting factors that are projected to further augment the growth of the oil & gas valves market on a global level as well as regional level. Further, the report offers the key industry dynamics affecting the global oil & gas valves market across its supply chain and value chain.



Future Market Insights’ (FMI) market study titled, ‘Oil & Gas Valves Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022–2029’, analyses the global oil & gas valves market, and provides an in-depth analysis on the forecast period of 2022-2029.

In 2014, the global oil & gas valves market was pegged at approximately US$ 10 Bn. The global oil & gas valves market is estimated to be valued at over US$ 12 Bn by the end of the year 2022. The oil & gas valves market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029, and reach a value of nearly US$ 16 Bn by the end of 2029.

A list of Key Players Covered in the Oil & Gas Valves Market are:

Emerson Electric Co.

CIRCOR International Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Weir Group Plc.

Metso Corporation

BAKER HUGHES



Downstream Applications Contributing a Major Share to Oil & Gas Valves Market

By product type, the global oil & gas valves market has been segregated into gates, globes, balls, butterflies, checks, PRVs, and others. The gate type of oil & gas valves are estimated to continue recording a high market value share throughout the projected period, while recording a high CAGR simultaneously.

With respect to the different sizes of oil & gas valves, the oil & gas valves market has been segmented into 0.25 to 8 inches, 8 to 20 inches, and above 20 inches. By the end of the year 2029, the 0.25 to 8 inch-sized oil & gas valves segment is estimated to hold more than half of the global oil & gas valves market share.

With regards to application, the global oil & gas valves market has been segregated into upstream, midstream, and downstream applications. The downstream applications of oil & gas valves are estimated to contribute the most to the market size of the global oil & gas valves market.

Rising Energy Need and Multiple Oil and Gas Projects in Pipeline Accelerate Market Growth in Developing Countries

Among all the regional markets, the oil & gas valves market in North America is estimated to account for over one-fourth of the global oil & gas valves market share throughout the forecast period, due to continuous advancements in the North American oil & gas and shale industry.

With a booming oil & gas industry in the Western Africa and Northern African countries, the oil & gas valves market in the Middle East & Africa is estimated to record the second-largest market share throughout the forecast period.

The oil & gas valves market in China, India, and Brazil are estimated to be emerging markets due to the growing energy needs, new oil & gas projects, improved economic conditions, and continuous industrialization and urbanization in these countries.

The oil & gas industry is extremely competitive, due to the high presence of established market players. This, in turn, makes the oil & gas valves market fairly fragmented. Leading market players in the oil & gas valves market are very well-established across all the regional markets.

Key vendors in the oil & gas valves market must focus on investing in research and development-related projects, particularly in emerging markets such as China, Brazil, and India.

