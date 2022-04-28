Ero Copper Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (“Ero” or the “Company”) reported the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual-only format conducted by live audio teleconference. A total of 76,996,438 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 85.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as at the March 7, 2022 record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the re-election of management’s nominees as directors for the ensuing year and the advisory vote on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.



Each item of business voted upon at the meeting is described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 8, 2022 (the “Circular”), which is available on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Each of the nine nominees in the Circular were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the outcome of the vote by ballot was as follows:



Number of Common Shares Voted

Percentage of Votes Cast

Director Nominee For Withheld For Withheld Christopher Noel Dunn 71,129,099 1,413,951 98.05 % 1.95 % David Strang 72,433,163 109,887 99.85 % 0.15 % Lyle Braaten 67,150,302 5,392,748 92.57 % 7.43 % Steven Busby 71,571,422 971,628 98.66 % 1.34 % Dr. Sally Eyre 64,584,767 7,958,283 89.03 % 10.97 % Robert Getz 71,292,135 1,250,915 98.28 % 1.72 % Chantal Gosselin 72,223,489 319,561 99.56 % 0.44 % John Wright 72,422,185 120,865 99.83 % 0.17 % Matthew Wubs

72,431,725 111,325 99.85 % 0.15 %



APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor, and the outcome of the vote by ballot was as follows:



Number of Common Shares Voted

Percentage of Votes Cast

Appointment of Auditor For Withheld For Withheld KPMG LLP 76,968,226 28,212 99.96 % 0.04 %



ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION



The non-binding advisory “say on pay” resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular was approved, and the outcome of the vote by ballot was as follows:



Number of Common Shares Voted

Percentage of Votes Cast

For Against For Against Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 67,576,063 4,966,986 93.15 % 6.85 %



ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp is a high-growth, clean copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the MCSA Mining Complex, which is comprised of operations located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil, where the Company currently mines copper from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

