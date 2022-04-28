UPDATE: Rockcliff Energy Announces Project Canary Independent Emissions Measurement & Environmental Performance Certification

HOUSTON, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockcliff Energy II LLC (Rockcliff), an exploration and production company focused on the Haynesville play in East Texas, announced a commitment to utilize Project Canary for independent, real-time continuous emissions monitoring.

Rockcliff has deployed 171 high-fidelity Canary X continuous emissions monitors on 57 sites to verify existing low methane intensity and immediately measure and detect unwanted leaks. These sensors are currently in place on locations representing 95% of the company's ~1.5 bcf/day gross production. Rockcliff commits to continuous monitoring for all new Haynesville wells brought online.

"We operate under a strict culture of compliance at Rockcliff that's focused on clean, safe, and efficient operations," Rockcliff CEO Alan Smith said. "Relying on Project Canary's independent, real-time, continuous emissions monitoring demonstrates our commitments to sustainability and operational excellence. The application of this technology verifies for the market that we're producing natural gas in the cleanest, most responsible manner."

A leading Haynesville Shale producer, the Quantum Energy Partners-backed producer owns more than 270,000 net acres in east Texas and emphasizes an uncompromising culture of ESG leadership to minimize environmental impact and produce natural gas in an environmentally responsible manner.

"A key differentiator for investors, customers, and regulators, measured, well-by-well certified Responsibly Sourced Gas is the gold standard for confirming best-in-class ESG performance," Co-founder and CEO of Project Canary Chris Romer said. "As Europe looks to receive more natural gas from the U.S, Rockcliff is strategically positioned to meet the ever-increasing demand for measured, verified low carbon energy. Independent operational certification and real-time continuous emissions monitoring provide customers with the guarantees they are seeking from U.S. producers."

ABOUT ROCKCLIFF ENERGY

Rockcliff is a top-tier company helping to fuel the U.S. and global economy with clean-burning natural gas. Given our strategic location to the Gulf Coast markets, large and highly economic Haynesville core acreage position, and industry-leading operating margins, Rockcliff is well-positioned as a leader in the natural gas industry. And importantly, we operate in an environmentally, regulatory, and socially responsible manner. Learn more at www.rockcliffenergy.com.

ABOUT PROJECT CANARY

Project Canary is a SaaS-based data analytics company focused on accurate corporate climate ESG data for emission-intensive industrial companies. We are the leaders in holistic environmental assessments (air, water, land, and community). Project Canary scores responsible operations, delivering independent emission profiles via high-fidelity continuous monitoring technology to provide actionable environmental performance data. Our sensor portfolio includes high-fidelity spectroscopy-based methane detection and emissions quantification for the oil and gas sectors, plus Aeris Technologies' laser-based gas analyzers covering other emissions, including ethane, nitrous oxide, formaldehyde, ethylene oxide, benzene, and more. Formed as a Public Benefit Corporation, Project Canary's Denver-based team of scientists, engineers, and seasoned industry operators identify and quantify areas to reduce emissions. www.projectcanary.com

