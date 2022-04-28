CURE Media Group Announces Margaret Campbell, B.S.N., RN, as Winner of 2022 Extraordinary Healer® Award for Oncology Nursing

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, today announced Margaret Campbell, B.S.N., RN, as the winner of the 2022 Extraordinary Healer® award for oncology nursing. Campbell was recognized for her dedication and expertise in caring for patients during an awards ceremony tonight in conjunction with the 47th Annual ONS Congress in Anaheim, California. Patrick Dempsey, award-winning actor, producer, cancer advocate and founder of the Dempsey Center, served as the event's keynote speaker.



“We are honored once again to celebrate the remarkable oncology nurses so steadfastly dedicated to going above and beyond every day, particularly over the last few years of working through a global pandemic,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “As we mark our 20th anniversary, CURE Media Group is thrilled to host this event in person and to express heartfelt gratitude to the nurses who, like Margaret, are the healing heroes that patients and loved ones need in their time of greatest worry.”

Campbell is a research nurse in the breast oncology program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston where she cares for patients in clinical trials. When she first joined the Institute in 2003, she had never heard the term “research nurse.” But after working in the inpatient sphere, including surgery, the emergency department and the intensive-care unit, and as a visiting nurse for years, she began searching for something different. With a love for patient contact, Campbell wanted to remain in the clinical setting. When a colleague explained research nursing, she was intrigued and decided to pursue it, earning a certificate as a clinical research associate at Boston College. Referring to her as a “quiet hero,” her colleagues cite her incredible dedication to her patients and ability to balance patient obligations with the demands of the clinical trials. Her contributions to health care not only benefit her patients, but also countless others in the United States and around the world who gain access to better cancer treatments.

“Oncology nurses continue to deliver care to patients under extraordinary and challenging circumstances, and the finalists for the 2022 CURE® Extraordinary Healer® award have been recognized for their exceptional leadership, resilience and empathy,” said Pearl Pugh, vice president, sales & marketing, hematology at Janssen Oncology. “Janssen Oncology is proud to sponsor this award for the fourth year in a row, championing the important work that oncology nurses do every day to support patients along their treatment journey.”

“Bristol Myers Squibb is honored to help recognize the significant role oncology nurses play during a cancer patient’s treatment by supporting the Extraordinary Healer® award for our sixth year,” said Lee James, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, US medical oncology at Bristol Myers Squibb. “Congratulations to all of the finalists for their tremendous dedication in caring for oncology patients, and especially to Margaret for taking home the top honor at tonight’s awards ceremony.”

Founded in 2007, the annual Extraordinary Healer® award for oncology nursing has received hundreds of nominations and it continues to grow each year. The men and women honored by the award during the past 16 years have been nominated by colleagues, patients, friends and family of outstanding oncology nurses from around the world. The other 2022 finalists were Tammy Allred, RN, OCN, of the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Livia Szeto, B.S.N., RN, OCN, of University of Chicago Medicine.

This event is supported by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, CURE® has become the most widely distributed and read consumer publication in the United States for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers. The platform includes its industry-leading website curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

