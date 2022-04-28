Activity results of the 1 quarter of the year 2022

English Lithuanian

The Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter – the Company) (code – 235014830) assessed the results of Company’s business activity of the 1 quarter of the year 2022 and financial state as at March 31, 2022 and approved on April 27, 2022 AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company’s non-audited results of the 1 quarter of the year 2022.

The result of Company’s business activities of the 1 quarter of the year 2022 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards is profit (before taxes) in amount of EUR 4,570 thousand (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2021 was EUR 4,371 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 32,997 thousand (in the 1 quarter of the year 2021 it was EUR 20,364 thousand). The profit of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its’ subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code – 303042623) and, to March 2, 2022, UAB Petrašiūnų katilinė (code – 304217723, amounts to EUR 4,645 thousand (before taxes) (the profit of the 1 quarter of the year 2021 amounts to EUR 4,281 thousand), turnover from sales amounts to EUR 32,979 thousand (turnover from sales of the 1 quarter of the year 2021 amounted to EUR 20,360 thousand).

The rate of critical liquidity of the Company that makes comparison between short term assets without stocks and short term liabilities as at the end of reporting period (March 31, 2022), increased from 1.27 to 1.72 during the period from the end of 2021 (the rate of the Group increased from 1.23 to 1.67). The EBITDA of the Company of the 1 quarter of the year 2022 is EUR 6,211 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2021 was EUR 6,181 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 6,370 thousand (EBITDA of the 1 quarter of the year 2021 was EUR 6,244 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim Non-Audited Financial Statements of the 1 quarter of the year 2022 together with confirmation of responsible persons.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

