Sbanken Boligkreditt AS: First quarter report 2022

Please find enclosed the report for the first quarter of 2022 for Sbanken Boligkreditt AS.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
| Source: Sbanken Boligkreditt AS Sbanken Boligkreditt AS
Fyllingsdalen, NORWAY
Please find enclosed the report for the first quarter of 2022 for Sbanken Boligkreditt AS.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment