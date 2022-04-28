Sbanken Boligkreditt AS: First quarter report 2022

| Source: Sbanken Boligkreditt AS Sbanken Boligkreditt AS

Fyllingsdalen, NORWAY

Please find enclosed the report for the first quarter of 2022  for Sbanken Boligkreditt AS.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments

Sbanken Boligkreditt AS - Q1 2022 Report