Subsea 7 SA — Ex-Dividend NOK 1.00 Today

Luxembourg – 28 April 2022

Issuer: Subsea 7 S.A.

Ex-dividend date: 28 April 2022

Dividend amount: 1.00

Announced currency: NOK

Other information: The date of payment of the dividend will be 6 May 2022 for holders of common shares and ADRs.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

