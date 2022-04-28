Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 28 April 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares
From 20 April 2022 until 27 April 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 395,016 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 69.24 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|20 Apr 2022
|72,759
|70.7991
|5,151,272
|21 Apr 2022
|65,493
|71.2741
|4,667,955
|22 Apr 2022
|65,696
|68.5679
|4,504,637
|25 Apr 2022
|65,866
|68.5189
|4,513,066
|26 Apr 2022
|63,180
|69.6551
|4,400,809
|27 Apr 2022
|62,022
|66.3119
|4,112,797
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|494,174
|77.5072
|38,302,025
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|889,190
|73.8341
|65,652,560
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 4,982,646 own shares, corresponding to 0.41% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
