Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 28 April 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 20 April 2022 until 27 April 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 395,016 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 69.24 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 20 Apr 2022 72,759 70.7991 5,151,272 21 Apr 2022 65,493 71.2741 4,667,955 22 Apr 2022 65,696 68.5679 4,504,637 25 Apr 2022 65,866 68.5189 4,513,066 26 Apr 2022 63,180 69.6551 4,400,809 27 Apr 2022 62,022 66.3119 4,112,797 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 494,174 77.5072 38,302,025 Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 889,190 73.8341 65,652,560

























The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 4,982,646 own shares, corresponding to 0.41% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

