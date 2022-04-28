NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.



GREEN ENERGY GROUP (SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC) ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, ON OFFERING PROSPECTUS AND A TRADING UPDATE

Reference is made to the stock exchange releases by Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc, the "Company") on 14 January 2022 regarding the completion of a private placement of new shares (the "Private Placement") and the resolution to carry out a subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 3,500,000 shares subject to the publication of an offering prospectus approved by the relevant prospectus authority (the "Prospectus").

The Company hereby provides the following update with respect to the forthcoming Subsequent Offering.

The Prospectus

The Prospectus is expected to be approved by the prospectus authority on or around 4 May 2022. The final date of approval remains subject to uncertainty, and will be announced in the ordinary manner when completed.

The Subsequent Offering

The subscription period for the Subsequent Offering is expected to commence on or around 5 May 2022 and expire at 16:30 (CET) on 12 May 2022. The Subsequent Offering will be directed at the Company's shareholders as of close of trading 13 January 2022, as subsequently recorded in the VPS on 17 January 2022 (the "Record Date"), who were not allocated shares in the Private Placement and who are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action (the “Eligible Shareholders”). The subscription price will be NOK 2.25 per share. Oversubscription will be permitted.

Each Eligible Shareholder will be granted one (1) non-transferable subscription right (the “Subscription Rights”) for every 10 shares in the Company held by such Eligible Shareholder as of the Record Date rounded down to the nearest whole number of Subscription Rights and each Subscription Right will give the right to subscribe for and be allocated one (1) new share in the Company, rounded down to the nearest whole share in the Company.

Dates are subject to clarification. Final dates will be announced when determined, and may differ from indicated dates.

Trading update

The Company refers to its announcement dated 23 January 2022 of a strategic review, where the Company announced its ongoing efforts to consolidate its seismic assets with other parties, and where it also announced that it had received interest from potential partners in said respect.

As a result of these efforts, the Company is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (the "LoI"), granting exclusivity to a party for a period of time to conduct due diligence towards the acquisition of 100% of the Company's seismic operations by way of a share purchase agreement. The LoI further states that the purchase price shall be calculated on the basis of an enterprise value of USD 53,000,000 on a cash and debt free basis, and with an agreed level of working capital. The LoI is subject to the successful conclusion of the ongoing due diligence and other conditions. There can be no assurance that the ongoing process will materialize in a transaction, or whether the terms of any transaction will reflect the LoI. The Company will update on any significant developments in this process.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This stock exchange announcement was published by Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration PLC), on 28 April 2022 at 08.00 CET.

