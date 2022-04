English Lithuanian

13 May 2022 is the shareholders' rights accounting day for the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Invalda INVL ((identification code 121304349, the registered address Gynėjų str. 14 Vilnius, Lithuania) which will be held on 30 April 2022.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL

E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com