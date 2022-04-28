Quadient Receives EcoVadis’ Platinum Rating for Sustainability Performance

English French

Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today EcoVadis has awarded Quadient its Platinum rating, its highest level for sustainability performance. Achieving Platinum status positions Quadient in the top 1% of the companies rated by EcoVadis in its industry, elevating Quadient’s already-high Gold rating that it had achieved during the previous three consecutive years.

Leading to this outstanding achievement, Quadient launched many new initiatives in 2021 to strengthen its commitment to sustainability, including but not limited to:

Quadient has accelerated its efforts in the past year to define a low-carbon strategy with set targets and initiatives. To this end, the company announced its commitment in 2021 to the 2015 Paris Agreement, aimed at contributing to limiting average global warming.

Quadient launched a new philanthropy program, Quadient Cares, which is a community engagement program built for employees that embodies the company’s values and supports the following causes: quality education and decent work, inclusion and diversity, and the environment.

Quadient announced in July 2021 to be a predominantly “remote” workplace, meaning at least 80% of employees will enjoy a flexible working environment.



“EcoVadis’ Platinum status is a milestone in the company’s transformation. Each year we take additional steps to improve Quadient’s impact as a sustainable and ethical company and this progression from Gold to Platinum is a testament to the strength and commitment of our entire organization to this cause,” said Brandon Batt, chief transformation officer, Quadient. “Our Corporate Social Responsibility program remains committed to the highest global sustainability standards that not only give our company a competitive advantage, but also allow us to deliver a superior level of customer satisfaction.”

Quadient's approach to corporate responsibility is based on improving the working conditions of its people, promoting a culture of integrity and ethical business practices, reducing its environmental footprint, providing innovative, reliable, and sustainable solutions, and supporting the communities in which the company operates.

EcoVadis is a provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. EcoVadis certifies companies’ commitment to sustainable development, backed by a technology platform and a rating methodology based on international sustainable development standards, such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000. The Sustainability Scorecard illustrates performance across 21 indicators in four themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Learn more at www.ecovadis.com.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1 203-301-3673 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

