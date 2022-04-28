English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, hereby informs that May 3rd 2022, is an ex-dividend date of AB Amber Grid. Shares acquired on this day and thereafter by transactions concluded on Nasdaq Baltic will not give the right to receive dividend allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 20th April 2022.

The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:

Laura Šebekienė

Head of Communications

ph. +370 699 61 246

e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt