Jürg Hunziker Joins nChain Group's Board of Directors

ZUG, Switzerland, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nChain Group ("nChain") announced the appointment of Jürg Hunziker to its board of directors, effective immediately. The addition of the proven business leader is part of a board expansion process that began in 2021.

"We are honoured to have Jürg join our board of directors. His track record of growing and building businesses in the enterprise software sector speaks for itself, and he is exactly the type of candidate we sought when we began our selection process," commented Stefan Matthews, nChain's Executive Chairman. "Expanding our board is critical to providing the oversight needed as nChain accelerates its commercial plans. Our efforts at the board level complement the management changes underway and the investment we are making to build a commercial organisation that can deliver our industry-leading IP to market."

"nChain has the leading blockchain and bitcoin IP portfolio in the world and that immediately caught my interest," added Mr. Hunziker. "This IP has the potential to seamlessly enhance existing solutions while paving the way for innovative ways of doing business. nChain offers an asymmetric opportunity and is perfectly positioned to take advantage as more business leaders understand what they can solve using blockchain products."

Mr. Hunziker was most recently CEO and Advisor to the Group Executive Board at Avaloq, a provider of digital banking solutions, core banking software, wealth management technology, and cloud services. During his tenure, Avaloq's enterprise valuation doubled and was ultimately acquired for more than US$2 billion.

Prior to Avaloq, he spent over 25 years at SunGard Financial Systems (subsequently acquired by FIS Global), including as Group President responsible for SunGard Trading, Risk and Private Banking (Capital Markets). SunGard provided mission-critical software and IT services to financial institutions. Mr. Hunziker sits on the boards for Swisspeers, a fintech start-up, and Adcubum, an insurance tech and software supplier. He holds an Economics and Banking degree from the Zurich Business School and completed the Leadership and Executive program at the University of Zurich, which is now the school's Executive MBA program.

About nChain

Founded in 2015, nChain advances the potential of blockchain technology through ongoing research and development of inventions, including the maintenance of a robust patent portfolio, and by offering commercial solutions such as Kensei, a developer-friendly set of APIs built on the BSV blockchain. nChain also offers solutions in the digital payment space, along with professional services that assist enterprises of all types to benefit from blockchain technology.

