neurocare group AG Announces Expansion of Clinic Network in the US

MUNICH, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in personalized mental health and performance empowering clinicians to deliver best practice, is pleased to announce the recent expansion of its neurocare clinic network in the U.S. With two additional clinic openings in Tennessee, the Company now operates seven clinics in the U.S. dedicated to helping patients suffering from neuropsychiatric illnesses, such as depression and ADHD.

"I am thrilled to announce the expanded reach of our clinic network, allowing us to bring our integrated and personalized therapy approach to more communities for better mental healthcare, and to strengthen our platform for continued growth," says Tom Mechtersheimer, Founder & CEO of neurocare. "Our unique Digital Therapy Platform empowers clinicians to deliver best practice by integrating technology, software and services to achieve the best possible and most sustainable outcome for patients."

The two new neurocare clinics are located in Murfreesboro, TN, and Knoxville, TN, and join three existing clinic locations in the Greater Nashville area - Cool Springs, Green Hills and Midtown - as well as two clinics on Long Island, NY. neurocare group AG operates more than 20 clinics on three continents treating about 2,000 patients annually.

About neurocare group AG:

neurocare is innovating mental health and performance. We offer the first digital therapy platform (DTP) in its area that empowers clinicians to deliver best practice. Our integrated and personalized therapy approach is based on a strong clinical science background with over 20 years of research and technology development. Our business is driven by two strong growth channels: building our own clinics and providing our unique DTP to 3rd parties. We are currently treating about 2,000 patients annually in our own clinics. neurocare's scalable business is ready to meet the need for more productive and sustainable solutions following the mental health fallout due to the pandemic. www.neurocaregroup.com

