ICE 2022 Has Been a Great Success for NetGaming: First Official NFT-Related Slot, New Games and Crypto Casino Features

LONDON, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICE London attracts the crème of the gambling business since it is the world's largest meeting of gaming experts searching for product and/or service solutions across all industries. For all B2B gaming industry specialists, ICE London is the Global Gaming Hub. The leading gaming technology convention for company growth, development, and networking, the event continues to be unmatched when it comes to gaming conventions.

NetGaming's NFT Debut

This great reputation was, of course, what was behind NetGaming's efforts to get a spot at the very lucrative exhibition. The company is an up-and-coming online casino developer that has been defying expectations with each new release. One of the highlights of their ICE London display was their membership in Mutant Ape Yacht Club, which marked their formal entry into the realm of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Pallavi Deshmukh, CEO of NetGaming.com, commented on the news, saying that they are thrilled to have obtained four rare MAYC NFTs while working to be the first in the business to build crypto and NFT-related games of that caliber.

"As an innovator in this space, we aim to get this title in the hands of our players in Q2 this year as we continue to offer unique propositions and make investments into the finest talents to ensure longevity for NetGaming with more exciting updates on the horizon," Pallavi Deshmukh adds.

Since August 2021, the company's crypto projects have undergone various adjustments to provide the finest possible product for its clients and ever-growing userbase. It has embraced this electric desire for a real NFT slot game by leveraging its world-class team to create the world's first Mutant Ape-themed AAA standard slot game.

Hundreds of online gaming sites, including industry giants Unibet, Videoslots, and Parimatch, now have access to this new material.

The Rise of Crypto and NFT Casinos

It is impossible to ignore the rising popularity of online casinos that take cryptocurrencies. In fact, an increasing number of gamblers are experimenting with online casinos where they may deposit cryptocurrencies rather than fiat currency. Thankfully, it is now easier than ever to gamble using any of the popular currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, at an online casino that supports them.

We can readily explain why the cryptocurrency-based gambling sector is flourishing. Many modern players prefer to play online casino games without having to bother with currency conversion or payment processing costs. This is especially true for international iGaming sites.

With crypto-powered casinos, these gamblers can avoid any financial transaction costs, obtain faster withdrawals, and still play most of the popular casino games offered in typical fiat-based casinos by using cryptocurrencies.

Similar to digital currencies, the adoption of NFTs has also had a significant impact on a variety of businesses in recent years. The gambling industry is catching up as well. Currently, NFT initiatives are focusing primarily on this area, setting the tone for future advancements. The potential for development is huge, and some players have even discovered new ways to earn money as a passive income.

It'll be fascinating to see how utility NFTs like NetGaming's latest product fare once they enter the market and mature. This could be an excellent way to generate indirect, passive income from the online gambling industry.

There have been a few hiccups along the way. Still, the rate of development and advancement in the sector has been nothing short of impressive. Developers and stakeholders from various industries have been at the forefront of championing advancements, most of which are user-centered.

About NetGaming

Launched in 2019, NetGaming has proven to be a force to reckon with in the iGaming industry. It is currently giving other casino game providers including industry leaders a run for their money, which goes to show just how much potential it has.

It has an edge thanks to the fact that it was founded by a diverse group of industry professionals with a variety of experiences. These include former NetEnt executives, who have helped it to shake up the iGaming industry with great products and outstanding services. In just two years, it has built a handsome portfolio of over 30 high-quality slot and table games. By releasing new NFT and crypto products, the company is looking to extend its footprint even further.

For more information, you can contact NetGaming at info@netgaming.com or by phone +35621636734.

