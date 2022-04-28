FLSmidth to supply full flowsheet of equipment to a greenfield gold mine in northern Canada

PRESS RELEASE





FLSmidth has been chosen to supply the full equipment and processing flowsheet, including ore leaching, for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.'s Goose gold mine in the West Kitikmeot region of Nunavut, Canada.

The order is valued at approximately DKK 270m and was booked in Q2 2022. The equipment is due to be delivered in the middle of 2023, ahead of the mine start-up date in Q1 2025.

FLSmidth will supply the jaw crusher, Raptor® Cone Crushers, ball mill, VXP-Stirred Mill (secondary grinding) and KREBS® cyclones, pumps as well as screens, feeders and Knelson™ gravity concentrators. The order also includes equipment for pre-oxidation and leaching; carbon in pulp (CIP) extraction; absorption, desorption and refining (ADR); and detoxification.

In addition, Sabina is progressing contract negotiations with FLSmidth for commissioning support, operational readiness, site training, an optimised spare management strategy, as well as a performance guarantee for the process equipment.

“We are very happy to receive this complete flowsheet order from Sabina’s Goose Mine, the first mine on the Back River Gold District. Our proven ability in providing an industry-leading and productivity maximising gold flowsheet, combined with our capability to supply services and parts to this remote region throughout the lifecycle of the project were key factors in Sabina’s decision. This is also one of many recent orders we have received to supply the key equipment, technologies and services for gold processing plants, showing the recognition among miners of our leading position in this arena,” comments Mikko Keto, Group CEO and Mining President at FLSmidth.

“We are pleased to have these critical technologies procured with a vendor that has a proven track record for providing equipment and support to remote projects around the world,” adds Bruce McLeod, President and CEO of Sabina. “ We look forward to receiving this equipment for installation over the next two years and to working with FLSmidth as we advance to become a mid-tier gold producer.”





