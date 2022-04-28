Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022-2028 Featuring tamara, Spotti, Tabby, Postpay, & Cashew Payments

Dublin, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the Q4 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 81.2% on annual basis to reach US$ 636.7 million in 2022.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Saudi Arabia remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 42.4% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 351.3 million in 2021 to reach US$ 5299.3 million by 2028.



With the awareness regarding BNPL products on the uptick in Saudi Arabia, more than 80% of the consumers said that they are keen to make use of the BNPL services in the country, According to the Q4 2021 Global BNPL Market Survey.



This change in attitude towards BNPL products is shaping the future of the payments industry in Saudi Arabia. The publisher expects the trend to continue from the short to medium-term perspective in the country. Moreover, it is further expected the total transaction volume and value for BNPL providers to increase significantly over the next four to eight quarters in the country. Consequently, the publisher maintains a robust growth outlook for the deferred payment industry in the country over the next four to eight quarters.



Global BNPL players are expanding their reach in Saudi Arabia to gain more market share



With the BNPL market in Saudi Arabia expected to grow significantly on the back of rising demand from both consumers and merchants, global BNPL firms are looking to expand their footprint in the country.

Egypt-based BNPL firm, Sympl, announced that the firm is considering to expand its services in the international market including Saudi Arabia. The announcement came at the time when the BNPL platform raised US$6 million for its save now pay later service in December 2021.

While the firm is planning to use the December 2021 funding round to expand services in Egypt, Sympl is considering to expand its product offering in Saudi Arabia when the firm raises its next funding round.

As the demand among consumers and merchants continues to grow over the next four to eight quarters, the publisher expects more global players to consider expanding their services in Saudi Arabia from the short to medium-term perspective.



BNPL companies are building partnerships with online fashion platforms to increase the consumer base in Saudi Arabia



As more and more consumers shift towards the usage of BNPL payment methods for completing their purchases in Saudi Arabia, online fashion platforms are seeking to enter into strategic partnerships with BNPL products to integrate the flexible payment method on their e-commerce websites.

In October 2021, Tabby one of the leading BNPL platform in Saudi Arabia and Styli, the fashion and beauty online platform in the country, entered into a strategic partnership to provide more consumers with flexible payment methods.

With more than 600,000 active customers and around two million monthly active users, the integration of Tabby's BNPL product on the Styli platform is expected to further boost the adoption of the BNPL payment method among consumers in the country.

Central bank makes it mandatory for BNPL firms to get a permit for offering their products in Saudi Arabia



Amid the growing adoption of BNPL products in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian central bank has made it mandatory for all buy now pay later (BNPL) firms to get a permit. Failing to get a permit from the central bank in Saudi Arabia will lead to legal actions. The announcement from the central bank comes in the midst of growing demand from industry experts to regulate the deferred payment sector.



Notably, several regulatory authorities around the world are taking measures to regulate one of the fastest-growing sectors. For instance, the Reserve Bank of Australia recently announced that BNPL firms could longer restrict the merchants from passing the surcharge fees onto the consumers in the country. Similarly, in November 2021, Bank Negara Malaysia announced that the central bank was looking to regulate the BNPL schemes under the Consumer Credit Act in 2022.



