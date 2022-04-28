Marel: Q1 2022 Investor Meeting Presentation

English Icelandic

Marel hf. published its Q1 2022 Condensed Consolidated Financial Interim Statements after market closing on 27 April 2022.



Please find attached the Q1 2022 investor presentation for today’s virtual investor meeting at 8:30 am GMT (10:30 am CET), where senior management will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the first quarter.

The meeting is webcast live on marel.com/webcast and a recording is available after the meeting on marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can also join the conference call by dialing:

IS: +354 800 7437 (PIN 37176101#)

NL: +31 20 721 9496

UK: +44 33 3300 9032

US: +1 631 913 1422 (PIN 37176101#)

Financial calendar

Q2 2022 – 27 July 2022

Q3 2022 – 2 November 2022

Q4 2022 – 8 February 2023

AGM – 22 March 2023

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

