To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E and 22H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Capital centre Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity DK0009536872 E (SDO) DKK 4.00% Hybrid (up to 30 year interest-only period) 01.10.2053 DK0009536955 E (SDO) DKK 3.50% Hybrid (up to 10 year interest-only period) 01.10.2053 DK0009537094 E (SDO) DKK 3.50% Annuity 01.10.2053 DK0009537177 E (SDO) DKK 3.00% Annuity 01.10.2043 DK0009537250 E (SDO) DKK 2.00% Annuity 01.10.2033





ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009537334 22H (SDO) DKK Cibor6 + interest rate spread 01.07.2034 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

