New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E and 22H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2021 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

Capital centreCurrencyCouponLoan repayment profileMaturity
DK0009536872E (SDO)DKK4.00%Hybrid (up to 30 year interest-only period)01.10.2053
DK0009536955E (SDO)DKK3.50%Hybrid (up to 10 year interest-only period)01.10.2053
DK0009537094E (SDO)DKK3.50%Annuity01.10.2053
DK0009537177E (SDO)DKK3.00%Annuity01.10.2043
DK0009537250E (SDO)DKK2.00%Annuity01.10.2033


SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000953733422H (SDO)DKKCibor6 + interest rate spread01.07.2034RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

