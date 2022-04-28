Sulphur Market Report: Production, Consumption, Prices and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Exxon Mobil Corp., Valero Energy Corp., Marathon, Petroleum Corp., Conoco, Phillips Co., Motiva Enterprises LLC, BP PLC., CITGO Petroleum Corp., Chevron Corp., ASARCO LLC, Rio Tinto Kennecott Corp., FreeportMcMoRan Copper & Gold Inc., Koch Refining Co., Air Products and Chemicals, Materion Advanced Materials Group, PPG Industries, Eastman Chemical Co., Valero, Reagent Chemical & Research, Evans Chemetics Hampshire Chemical Corp., Witco USA



NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'U.S. – Sulphur - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

U.S. Sulphur Market Statistics

Imports $261.9 Million USD Exports $199.1 Million USD Top Foreign Suppliers Canada, Kazakhstan, Russia Top Export Destinations Mexico, Brazil, New Caledonia

In 2021, the U.S. sulphur market was finally on the rise to reach $1.2B for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. In general, consumption, however, recorded a slight shrinkage. Over the period under review, the market reached the maximum level at $1.4B in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, consumption failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Sulphur Production

In 2021, after two years of decline, there was growth in production of sulphur, when its volume increased by 2.7% to 8.1M tonnes. Overall, production, however, recorded a mild curtailment. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2014 when the production volume increased by 4.6% against the previous year. Sulphur production peaked at 9.7M tonnes in 2016; however, from 2017 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Sulphur Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of sulphur decreased by -11.7% to 1.1M tonnes, falling for the third year in a row after four years of growth. Over the period under review, exports continue to indicate a mild slump. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, sulphur exports soared to $199M in 2021. In general, exports showed a noticeable reduction. Over the period under review, exports attained the maximum at $361M in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, exports stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Exports by Country

Mexico (464K tonnes), Brazil (384K tonnes) and New Caledonia (76K tonnes) were the main destinations of sulphur exports from the United States, with a combined 83% share of total supplies. These countries were followed by Morocco, Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium, which together accounted for a further 12%.

In value terms, the largest markets for sulphur exported from the United States were Mexico ($81M), Brazil ($62M) and New Caledonia ($14M), together comprising 79% of total supplies. Argentina, Uruguay, Morocco and Belgium lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 12%.

Among the main countries of destination, Argentina recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports over the past decade, while shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average sulphur export price stood at $179 per tonne in 2021, increasing by 145% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination; the country with the highest price was Argentina ($308 per tonne), while the average price for exports to Morocco ($94 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to Argentina, while the prices for the other major destinations experienced a decline.

U.S. Sulphur Imports

In 2021, the amount of sulphur imported into the United States reached 1.9M tonnes, surging by 9.9% on 2020. In general, imports, however, showed a slight decline.

In value terms, sulphur imports surged to $262M in 2021. Over the period under review, imports, however, saw a perceptible decrease. Imports peaked at $319M in 2011; however, from 2012 to 2021, imports failed to regain the momentum.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Canada (1.2M tonnes) constituted the largest supplier of sulphur to the United States, with a 64% share of total imports. Moreover, sulphur imports from Canada exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest supplier, Kazakhstan (572K tonnes), twofold.

In value terms, the largest sulphur suppliers to the United States were Canada ($165M), Kazakhstan ($85M) and Russia ($8.7M), with a combined 99% share of total imports.

Among the main suppliers, Kazakhstan recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports in the last decade, while purchases for the other leaders experienced a decline.

Import Prices by Country

The average sulphur import price stood at $138 per tonne in 2021, picking up by 109% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major supplying countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Kazakhstan ($149 per tonne), while the price for Russia ($81 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Canada, while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced a decline.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox



LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Sulphur of all kinds (excl. sublimed sulphur, precipitated sulphur and colloidal sulphur).

Related Links

Sulphur Market

Nitrogen Market

Oxygen Market

Chlorine Market

Carbon Dioxide Market