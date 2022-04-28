Filmrise Launches True Crime Forensic Challenge With Eventzee

Tustin. CA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that FilmRise will launch the “FilmRise True Crime Forensic Challenge” utilizing Freeze Tag’s Eventzee scavenger hunt platform at the CrimeCon event in Las Vegas, April 29-May 1, 2022.

CrimeCon is an immersive event dedicated to all things true crime and mystery. As a sponsor, FilmRise will be showcasing its True Crime content to CrimeCon participants. The “FilmRise True Crime Forensic Challenge'' will challenge players to solve a mock crime committed in the Las Vegas area. Players will complete tasks and gather information about the possible murder weapons, means and motives of various suspects in the murder case.

Along the way, players will view clips from shows like Unsolved Mysteries with Robert Stack, Forensic Files, and Bloodline Detectives hosted by Nancy Grace and other true crime shows offered on FilmRise. Players who complete the challenge will earn special badges as they race to solve the big mystery.

“We were looking for a fun way to engage true-crime enthusiasts with our programs at the CrimeCon show with a mystery to solve,”said Sal Scamardo, Vice President, Distribution and Marketing at FilmRise. “The Eventzee team did a wonderful job creating an entertaining experience for our participants on their platform.”

Besides being involved in the thrill of the game, “FilmRise True Crime Forensic Challenge'' participants who successfully complete the game will be entered to win multiple grand prizes including a 55” Smart TV, VIP tickets to next year’s CrimeCon in Orlando, Florida, gift cards, CrimeCon merchandise, and more.

In addition to the “FilmRise True Crime Forensic Challenge,” attendees are encouraged to build their own CrimeCon schedule with the multitude of events on the roster for this year.

