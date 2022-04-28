New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Russo-Ukrainian War and its Effects on the Global Automotive Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272238/?utm_source=GNW





Production halt and auto parts supply shortage are the immediate effect of this crisis, and supply chain issues and raw material shortages are expected in the coming weeks.OEMs, including Toyota, Ford, Volvo, Jaguar-Land Rover, General Motors, and BMW, have ceased export operations to Russia, with many of them suspending Russian joint ventures in response to the invasion.



Russia is a major supplier of key metals & minerals, and export sanctions have severely impacted commodity demand and prices. The study aims to provide an overview of the automotive industry in Russia and Ukraine, key manufacturers, the share of these countries in the global automotive industry, and analyze the impact of the Russo-Ukrainian war on the global automotive industry. The research service will elucidate the key issues auto OEMs face for raw material & auto parts demand and supply. It will help understand the current market position and how the industry responds, particularly in vehicle production, business opportunity, and supply chains. It provides an overview of the key OEMs/suppliers, services & products and analyzes the strategies adopted by them for mitigating the crisis. In addition to the effect of the crisis on the automotive industry and key areas of impact, the report analyzes future areas of disruption, impact on the supply chain due to raw material shortage, and manufacturing strategies. The analyst has examined the auto components industry and analyzed which automotive segments will be severely impacted by the conflict.By providing a comprehensive overview of the industry from multiple angles, this research service seeks to:

• Capture the current scenario of the global automotive market and the Russo-Ukrainian automotive industry.

• Understand the role of Russia as a major metal supplier.

• Identify the role of Ukraine in the global automotive industry.

• Understand the landscape of the supply chain crisis and how it can be solved.

• Understand and analyze the current scale and effects of the crisis on the global automotive industry.

• Identify OEM risk mitigation strategies and best practices followed.From an automotive and transportation standpoint, this study provides a global outlook of the ongoing crisis and analyzes its impact on the OEMs and auto-component manufacturers.This study takes a deep dive into Russia’s and Ukraine’s contribution to the global automotive industry, the best practices adopted by some OEMs to deal with the crisis, and what can be done to mitigate future crises in this domain.

