Global Biofuels, Electrofuels and Green Ammonia Market Report 2022 with Profiles of 122 Key Companies

The sustainability of petroleum-based fuel supply has gained broad attention from the global community due to the increase of usage in various sectors, depletion of petroleum resources, and uncertainty around crude oil market prices.

Additionally, environmental problems have also been flagged from the increasing emissions of harmful pollutants and greenhouse gases.

Therefore, the use of clean energy sources is crucial. Sustainable, Alternative and Renewable Fuels covered in this report include bio-fuels, bio-diesel, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), biogas, electrofuels (e-fuels), green ammonia based on utilization of:

First-Generation Feedstocks (food-based) e.g. Waste oils including used cooking oil, animal fats, and other fatty acids.

Second-Generation Feedstocks (non-food based) e.g. Lignocellulosic wastes and residues, Energy crops, Agricultural residues, Forestry residues, Biogenic fraction of municipal and industrial waste.

Third-Generation Feedstocks e.g. algal biomass

Fourth-Generation Feedstocks e.g. genetically modified (GM) algae and cyanobacteria.

Report contents include:

Market trends and drivers

Market challenges

Market analysis including key players, end use markets, production processes, costs, production capacities, market demand for biofuels, bio-jet fuels, biodiesel, renewable diesel, biogas, electrofuels, green ammonia and other relevant technologies

Industry developments 2020-2022

Market consumption, historical and forecast to 2027

122 company profiles including BTG Bioliquids, Byogy Renewables, Caphenia, Enerkem, Infinium Electrofuels, Eni S.p.A., Ensyn, FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation, Genecis Bioindustries, Gevo, Haldor Topsoe, Infinium, Jupiter Ionics, OCOchem, Phycobloom, Prometheus Fuels, Solitaire Power, Steeper Energy, SunFire GmbH, Vertus Energy and many more.

Key Topics Covered:



1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Market drivers

2.2 Market challenges



3 INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2020-2022



4 BIOFUELS

4.1 The biofuels market

4.2 Types

4.2.1 Solid Biofuels

4.2.2 Liquid Biofuels

4.2.3 Gaseous Biofuels

4.2.4 Conventional Biofuels

4.2.5 Advanced Biofuels

4.3 Feedstocks

4.3.1 First-Generation Feedstocks

4.3.2 Second-Generation Feedstocks

4.3.2.1 Lignocellulosic wastes and residues

4.3.2.2 Biorefinery lignin

4.3.3 Third-Generation Feedstocks

4.3.3.1 Algal biofuels

4.3.4 Fourth-Generation Feedstocks

4.3.5 Advantages and disadvantages, by generation

4.3.6 Market demand

4.4 Bioethanol

4.5 Bio-jet (bio-aviation) fuels

4.5.1 Description

4.5.2 Global market

4.5.3 Production pathways

4.5.4 Costs

4.5.5 Biojet fuel production capacities

4.5.6 Challenges

4.6 Biomass-based diesel

4.6.1 Biodiesel

4.6.1.1 Production

4.6.1.2 Global market

4.6.2 Renewable diesel

4.6.2.1 Production

4.6.2.2 Global market

4.7 Syngas

4.8 Biogas and biomethane

4.8.1 Feedstocks

4.9 Biobutanol

4.9.1 Production



5 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Benefits of e-fuels

5.2 Feedstocks

5.2.1 Hydrogen electrolysis

5.2.2 CO2 capture

5.3 Production

5.4 Electrolysers

5.4.1 Commercial alkaline electrolyser cells (AECs)

5.4.2 PEM electrolysers (PEMEC)

5.4.3 High-temperature solid oxide electrolyser cells (SOECs)

5.5 Direct Air Capture (DAC)

5.5.1 Technologies

5.5.2 Markets for DAC

5.5.3 Costs

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.5 Companies and production

5.5.6 CO2 capture from point sources

5.6 Costs

5.7 Market challenges

5.8 Companies



6 GREEN AMMONIA

6.1 Production

6.1.1 Decarbonisation of ammonia production

6.1.2 Green ammonia projects

6.2 Green ammonia synthesis methods

6.2.1 Haber-Bosch process

6.2.2 Biological nitrogen fixation

6.2.3 Electrochemical production

6.2.4 Chemical looping processes

6.3 Blue ammonia

6.3.1 Blue ammonia projects

6.4 Markets and applications

6.4.1 Chemical energy storage

6.4.1.1 Ammonia fuel cells

6.4.2 Marine fuel

6.5 Costs

6.6 Estimated market demand

6.7 Companies and projects



7 COMPANY PROFILES (122 company profiles)



8 REFERENCES

