Global plastic to fuel market size to showcase a robust growth rate of 13.4% through 2028

Pune, India, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global plastic to fuel market size which accumulated a valuation of USD 874 million in 2021 is likely to progress at an annual growth rate of 13.4% and reach a valuation of USD 2108 million by 2028.





The research report underlines pivotal aspects pertaining to market segments like technology, end-fuel, and regional terrain. Besides, an overview of the competitive landscape of this business sphere is entailed in the document, containing business profiles and product & service portfolios of companies and latest strategic outcomes.

Several factors such as rapid urbanization, population explosion, and economic development have resulted in growing amounts of plastic waste that is boosting the demand for waste-to-wealth solutions for recycling & reusing plastic, thus propelling the industry growth.

For the unversed, plastic wastes can be converted into regular fuel by making adjustments in the cracking point of chemical bonds.

It has been observed that plastic wastes are detrimental for the environment as they are primary contributors to ecological instability and cause soil to lose its nutritional quality, adversely affecting agricultural production. Focus on developing technologies for converting plastic into fuel for commercial and industrial use augmenting the market outlook.

In addition, ever-increasing demand for energy, and concerns regarding pollution and GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions are impelling the industry share.

Covid-19 impact: -

The onset of the Covid- 19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the virus across the globe put a hold on business operations, causing a significant decline in the production capacity and overall revenue generation of the market over the past few years.

Segmental overview: -

Based on technology, worldwide plastic to fuel industry is divided into depolymerization, gasification and pyrolysis. Among these, pyrolysis is steadily gaining popularity in recent years. Pyrolysis involves heating of plastic wastes at a very high temperature in the absence of oxygen. Preference for liquid fuel from various sector, in consort with cost-effectiveness as well as reduced downtime of the process are bolstering the segmental share.

Speaking of end fuel, plastic wastes can be converted into hydrogen, crude oil, and other kind of fuels.

Regional terrain outlook: -

North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the leading regions that contribute significantly to overall market renumeration.

Competitive framework: -

Resynergi Inc., Plastic2Oil Inc., Plastic Advanced Recycling Corp., Nexus Fuels LLC, Nestle Oyj, Klean Industries Inc., Green EnviroTech Holdings Corp., Cassandra Oil AB, Brightmark Energy LLC, Bradam Group LLC, Beston Group Co. Ltd., Alterra Energy, and Agilyx Inc. are the major players influencing overall plastic to fuel market dynamics.

These companies are constantly directing efforts towards upgrading their production capacity and widening the scope of their business through strategic undertakings like mergers, acquisitions, and partnership deals to maintain their stance in the evolving market.

Global Plastic to Fuel Market by Technology (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Gasification

Pyrolysis

Depolymerization

Global Plastic to Fuel Market by End Fuel (Value, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Hydrogen

Crude Oil

Others

Global Plastic to Fuel Market by Region (Value, USD Million, 2018-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Plastic to fuel Market Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Resynergi Inc.

Plastic2Oil Inc.

Plastic Advanced Recycling Corp.

Nexus Fuels LLC

Nestle Oyj

Klean Industries Inc.

Green EnviroTech Holdings Corp.

Cassandra Oil AB

Brightmark Energy LLC

Bradam Group LLC

Beston Group Co. Ltd.

Alterra Energy

Agilyx Inc.

