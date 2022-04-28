Europe and North America Insurance Telematics Market Report 2022-2025 - Mobility Trends Provide New Opportunities For Telematics-Based Insurance

Dublin, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Telematics in Europe and North America - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



What are the latest trends in the Insurance telematics market? The report estimates that the total number of insurance telematics policies in force in the European market reached 16.2 million at the end of 2021. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 21.5 percent, the number of active insurance telematics policies in Europe is estimated to reach 35.1 million by 2025.

In North America, the total number of insurance telematics policies in force is forecasted to increase from an estimated 21.7 million policies at the end of 2021 to reach 49.0 million policies by 2025.

The integration of telematics technology constitutes the latest revolution in the automotive insurance industry. The concept of telematics is a portmanteau of telecommunications - long-distance communications - and informatics - the science of information. Telematics in general thus refers to the collection of information related to remote objects such as vehicles via telecommunications networks.

The introduction of telematics technology in the context of automotive insurance is commonly referred to as usage-based insurance (UBI) or insurance telematics. Solutions of this type generally enable automotive insurers to improve pricing mechanisms based on actual driving data, gain better control of claims and differentiate their offerings to current and prospective policyholders. Variants of insurance telematics that have been popularised over the years include behavior-based pricing models such as Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD), and Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD).

The addressable market for insurance telematics is significant. A total of around 317 million vehicles were in use in the EU22+3 in 2019, including over 277 million passenger cars. In North America, an estimated total of around 293 million vehicles were in use in 2019, out of which passenger cars and light trucks are estimated to represent around 277 million vehicles.

Some kind of basic automotive insurance is mandatory in most developed countries and there are in addition several subcategories of insurance that provide coverage for different types of unforeseen events involving motor vehicles. Motor gross written premiums in EU22+3 reached a total of over € 142.3 billion in 2019. The equivalent number for North America was US$ 253.2 billion (€ 226.2 billion) in 2019.

The insurance telematics market is currently in a phase of strong growth which is expected to accelerate in the coming years. Europe and North America so far represent the vast majority of all insurance telematics programs and active policies from an international perspective, and the front-running national markets include the US, Italy, Canada, the UK, and Germany.

In the US, the top three insurers in terms of UBI policies have all introduced smartphone-based solutions to supplement or replace the previously used OBD dongles. The several US and Canadian insurers have during the recent year re-assessed and re-launched their telematics programs. The North American insurance carriers are also exploring claims-related insurance telematics and many are adding distracted driving parameters in their UBI.

The European insurance telematics market is still dominated by insurers in Italy and the UK, with an estimated 9.7 million and 1.3 million policies respectively. The market in Germany has grown considerably during 2020 and reached about 0.7 million telematics policies. Uptake on all other markets is considerably lower, with between 120,000 and 440,000 policies in Spain, France, Benelux as well as Central and Eastern Europe.

Insurance Telematics Case Studies

More Than 40 Percent Of The Vehicles Insured By Unipolsai Feature A Black Box

Generali Offers A Wide Portfolio Of Insurance Telematics Products

Smartphone-Only Solutions - A Growth Engine For Allianz'S Telematics Offerings

Axa Offers Its Insurance Telematics Portfolio in Multiple European Countries

Admiral Group Has Multiple Insurance Telematics Programs in Europe

Insure The Box Has Sold More Than 1.0 Million Black Box-Based Policies

Direct Line Group Uses A Variety Of Sensors For Gathering Of Telematics Data

Aviva Chooses Device-Based Telematics in The Uk

Ingenie Targets Drivers in The 17- To 44-Year-Old Age Bracket

IMS Expands Carrot Insurance's Platform To North America

Marmalade Targets Young Drivers

RSA Offers UBI Via More Than Smart Wheels and 123Go

Be Wiser Offers Drive Wiser PHYD Insurance in The UK Based On Coverbox

Abbeyautoline (Prestige) Offers Chillidrive Powered By Inzura

By Miles Offers Payd Using Aftermarket OBD Devices and OEM Telematics

Calamp Invests in The Insurance Marketplace

Stellantis' Psa Group Offers UBI in The UK, Belgium, and France

Mercedes-Benz Offers UBI in Four European Countries

Huk-Coburg Relaunched Telematik Plus in 2019

Vhv'S Telematik Garant Switched To A Mobile-Based Telematics Solution

German Insurer Signal Iduna Launches UBI Based On A Smartphone App

Emil Powers Pay-Per-Mile Telematics Products in Germany

Devk Implements Dolphin Technologies in Its App-Based Telematics Offering

Uniqa Safeline Powered By Dolphin Technologies Focuses On Safety

Groupama Offers Insurance Telematics in Multiple Countries

Risk Has Launched Several Insurance Telematics Products in The Netherlands

Mapfre Provides Insurance Telematics Products in Spain and The US

Osa and Sparkassen Versicherung Offer E-call Services in Germany

Gdv Launches Ecall Service With 46 Participating German Insurers

Zavarovalnica Triglav Brings UBI To Slovenia

Pzu Group and Link4 Offer Telematics Programs in Poland

Cherrisk Rewards Safe Driving

Hdi Global Has Launched Diamonddrive in Germany

Zurich Invested in The UK Telematics Insurance Provider Mypolicy in 2021

If Insurance Has Long Experience Of Telematics in The Nordics

Paydrive Leverages Aftermarket and OEM Telematics For UBI

Vis Pioneers Telematics Insurance in Iceland

Insurance Telematics Case Studies

Progressive Is The UBI Telematics Pioneer in The US

State Farm Works With CMT To Enhance The Drive Safe & Save Program

Allstate Offers Drivewise and Milewise in The US

Esurance Offers Drivesense in 37 US States

Allstate'S Subsidiary Arity Expands Its Offering To External Customers

Liberty Mutual Has A Broad Portfolio Of Telematics Products

Desjardins Offers A Smartphone App For Insurance Telematics in Canada

Nationwide Offers UBI Based On OBD, Smartphone, and OEM Telematics Data

Farmers Offers Mobile-Based Insurance Telematics From Driveway Software

Travelers Offers Smartphone-Based UBI

Geico Offers A Smartphone-Based Telematics Program in Select US States

Toyota Insurance Management Solutions Offers UBI in The US

CAA Offers Myspace and Connect Powered By Octo Telematics

Root Insurance Is A Smartphone-Based Insurance Company

Usaa Enhances Insurance Offering By Acquiring UBI Focused Noble

Mobileye and Munich Re Collaborate in Munich Re's Smart Mobility Program

Progressive Has Launched A Second Commercial UBI Product

Nationwide Offers Commercial Lines Insurance Telematics Solutions

Philadelphia Insurance Companies Offers Fleet Insurance Telematics

Trov Offers Mobility Insurance Solutions Built On Sentiance's Platform

True Mileage Uses NFC and Works With Ohio Mutual Insurance Group

State Auto Has A Broad Telematics Portfolio Focusing On Both UBI and Claims

Ford, Hyundai, Honda, and Gm Join Verisk Telematics Data Exchange

Cmt Powers Multiple Safe Driving Contests in The US

Intact Discontinues Its Device-Based Program in Favour Of Mobile Solutions

Lemonade Acquires Metromile

American Family Insurance

HDVI Pioneers Telematics UBI For Fleets Of Semi Trailer Trucks

Tesla Launches Its Own Telematics Insurance Brokerage in Texas and Illinois

Pouch and Mojio Partner To Offer Fleet Insurance To Small Businesses

Future Industry Trends

Continued Broadening Of The Insurance Telematics Concept Is Expected

Insurers Will Embrace Both UBI and Claims-Related Insurance Telematics

Form Factor Shift To Favour Mobile Devices

Connected Cars Pave The Way For Mass-Marketisation Of Insurance Telematics

New Data Exchanges Expected To Make OEM Data Available To Small Insurers

Fleet Insurance Telematics To Disrupt The Fleet Tracking Market

Privacy Concerns Are Softening Across Customer Segments

Big Data: Ownership and Portability Of Telematics Data To Be Scrutinised

Insurance Telematics Aims To Reduce Distracted Driving

Mobility Trends Provide New Opportunities For Telematics-Based Insurance

Vehicle Diagnostics Data From Connected Cars Can Create Value For Insurers

Outlook: Insurance Telematics Is Growing Rapidly in Other Regions

Pay-Per-Mile Insurance Programs Are Resurging

Insurers To Explore Other IoT Verticals

The Insurance Telematics Concept To Be Applicable For More Vehicle Types

Autonomous Cars Alter The Playing Field For Motor Insurance

Automotive OEMs Bet On Insurance Telematics

Company Profiles

Agero

Amodo

Autoliv

Azuga

Baseline Telematics

Bosch Connected Devices and Solutions

Calamp

Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Ccc Information Services

Clearscore

Dolphin Technologies

Earnix

Fairconnect (Drivequant)

Greater Than

Ims (Trak Global Group)

Ingenie Business

Insure Telematics Solutions

Inzura

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

Meta System

Modus

Motix Connected

Munic Car Data

Octo Telematics

Oseven Telematics

Quartix

Redtail Telematics

Scope Technology

Sentiance

Swiss Re

Targa Telematics

Telematics Technologies

The Floow

Trakm8

Verisk Analytics

Viasat Group

Vodafone Automotive

Webfleet Solutions

Zendrive

