Decisions of Annual General Meeting of AS Harju Elekter

English Estonian

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Harju Elekter was held on 28 April 2022 starting at 10 a.m., at the Keila Kultuurikeskus, Keskväljak 12. The AGM was attended by 65 shareholders and their authorised representatives who represented the total of 11 581 806 votes accounting for 64,28 % of the total votes.

The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:

1. Approval to AS Harju Elekter annual report of 2021

To approve the annual report of AS Harju Elekter of 2021, prepared by the management board and approved by the supervisory board, according to which the consolidated balance sheet total of AS Harju Elekter was 147,557 thousand euros as of 31.12.2021, while the revenue of the financial year was 152,757 thousand euros and net profit 2,610 thousand euros.

The number of the votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,522,000 which accounted for 99.48% of the voted participants.

2. Approval to profit distribution

To approve the profit distribution proposal of AS Harju Elekter of 2021 as presented by the management board and as approved by the supervisory board as follows:

retained profit from previous periods on 31.12.2021 52,716,658 euros total net profit 2021, attributable to owners of the parent company 2,598,173 euros total retained profit on 31.12.2021 55,314,831 euros





dividends (0,14 euros per share*) 2,522,598 euros balance carried forward after profit distribution 52,792,233 euros

*The shareholders registered in the shareholders’ registry on 17 May 2022 as of the end of the business day in the accounting system, shall be entitled to dividend. The dividend payment ex-date is 16 May 2022. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2021. The dividends will be paid to the shareholders on 24 May 2022 by a transfer to the bank account of the shareholder.

The number of the votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,541,230 which accounted for 99,65% of the voted participants.

3. Remuneration principles

To approve remuneration principles of AS Harju Elekter in the form submitted to the General Meeting.

The number of the votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,553,086 which accounted for 99,75% of the voted participants.

4. Amendment of the Articles of Association

Amend the Articles of Association of AS Harju Elekter and approve the new wording of the Articles of Association in the form submitted to the General Meeting.

The number of the votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,577,799 which accounted for 99.97 % of the voted participants.

5. Election of member of the Supervisory Board

In connection with the expiry of the term of office of the members of the Supervisory Board on 3 May 2022, to elect a 6-member Supervisory Board for a term of 5 (five) years, from 4 May 2022 to 3 May 2027, in the following composition: Triinu Tombak, Andres Toome, Aare Kirsme, Arvi Hamburg, Märt Luuk ja Risto Vahimets.

The number of the votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,500,529 which accounted for 99.30 % of the voted participants.

6. Approval of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board

To determine the remuneration of the chairman of the Supervisory Board in the amount of 2,500 euros per month and the remuneration of the Supervisory Board member in the amount of 2,000 euros per month.

The number of the votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,555,587 which accounted for 99.77 % of the voted participants.

Annual Report 2021, Articles of Association, remuneration principles is provided on www.harjuelekter.com on the General Meeting 2022 site.

The webinar recording of the annual general meeting is found at https://youtu.be/GNEMV67JIOs.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 6747 400

Prepared by:

Ursula Joon

Lawyer

+372 674 7413





