Outlook on the Enteral Feeding Devices Global Market to 2029 - Shift From Parenteral to Enteral Nutrition is Driving Growth

The enteral feeding devices market is expected to reach $4.72 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2029.



Based on extensive primary and secondary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report provides insights into key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the enteral feeding devices market. The growth of the enteral feeding devices market is mainly attributed to the rising need for enteral feeding devices due to the rapidly growing aging population and the associated increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the shift from parenteral nutrition to enteral nutrition, technological advancements in enteral feeding devices, and the growing demand for enteral feeding in home care settings.



In addition, the growing scope of enteral nutrition in emerging countries is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, insufficient reimbursements for enteral nutrition hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.



By product, the enteral feeding pumps segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the advanced features, fewer complications, precision, safety, and feasibility of enteral feeding pumps.



By age group, the adults segment is expected to account for the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market in 2022. The segment's large share is attributed to the rising incidence of age-related conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, dementia, and gastrointestinal disorders, and the availability of general principles that minimize complications in providing enteral nutrition to adults.



By application, the oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market in 2022. The large share of this segment is attributed to the continuously rising number of patients undergoing cancer treatments and later requiring artificial nutrition.



An in-depth geographic analysis of the enteral feeding devices market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market in 2022, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the enteral feeding devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Avanos Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Moog Inc. (U.S.), Amsino International Inc. (U.S.), Cook Medical LLC (U.S.), and Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (U.S.).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. The in creasing Aging Population and the Associated Rise in the Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2. Shift From Parenteral to Enteral Nutrition

4.2.3. Technological Advancements in Enteral Feeding Devices

4.2.4. Growing Demand for Enteral Feeding in Home Care Settings

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Insufficient Reimbursements for Enteral Nutrition

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Scope of Enteral Nutrition in Emerging Countries

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Complications Associated With Enteral Feeding Devices

4.6. Covid-19: Impact on the Enteral Feeding Devices Market



5. Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Enteral Feeding Pumps

5.3. Enteral Feeding Tubes

5.3.1. Enterostomy Feeding Tubes

5.3.1.1. Standard Enterostomy Feeding Tubes

5.3.1.1.1. Standard Gastrostomy Tubes

5.3.1.1.2. Standard Jejunostomy Tubes

5.3.1.1.3. Standard Gastrojejunostomy Tubes

5.3.1.2. Low-Profile Enterostomy Feeding Tubes

5.3.1.2.1. Low-Profile Gastrostomy Tubes

5.3.1.2.2. Low-Profile Jejunostomy Tubes

5.3.1.2.3. Low-Profile Gastrojejunostomy Tubes

5.3.2. Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

5.3.2.1. Nasogastric Feeding Tubes

5.3.2.2. Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes

5.3.2.3. Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes

5.3.3. Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

5.4. Enteral Syringes

5.5. Giving Sets/Administration Sets

5.6. Accessories



6. Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Age Group

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Adults

6.3. Pediatrics



7. Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Oncology

7.2.1. Head And Neck Cancers

7.2.2. Stomach And Gastrointestinal Cancers

7.2.3. Liver Cancers

7.2.4. Pancreatic Cancers

7.2.5. Esophageal Cancers

7.2.6. Other Cancers

7.3. Gastrointestinal Diseases

7.4. Neurological Disorders

7.5. Diabetes

7.6. Hypermetabolism

7.7. Other Applications



8. Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hospitals

8.3. Home Care Settings

8.4. Ambulatory Care Settings



9. Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest Of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis (2021)

10.4.1. Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.)

10.4.2. Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA (Germany)

10.4.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.1.1. Business Overview

11.1.2. Financial Overview

11.1.3. Product Portfolio

11.2. Cardinal Health, Inc.

11.2.1. Business Overview

11.2.2. Financial Overview

11.2.3. Product Portfolio

11.3. Fresenius Se & Co. KGaA

11.3.1. Business Overview

11.3.2. Financial Overview

11.3.3. Product Portfolio

11.4. Avanos Medical, Inc.

11.4.1. Business Overview

11.4.2. Financial Overview

11.4.3. Product Portfolio

11.4.4. Strategic Developments

11.5. Boston Scientific Corporation

11.5.1. Business Overview

11.5.2. Financial Overview

11.5.3. Product Portfolio

11.6. CONMED Corporation

11.6.1. Business Overview

11.6.2. Financial Overview

11.6.3. Product Portfolio

11.7. B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.7.1. Business Overview

11.7.2. Financial Overview

11.7.3. Product Portfolio

11.8. Moog Inc.

11.8.1. Business Overview

11.8.2. Financial Overview

11.8.3. Product Portfolio

11.9. Amsino International, Inc.

11.9.1. Business Overview

11.9.2. Product Portfolio

11.9.3. Strategic Developments

11.10. Cook Medical LLC

11.10.1. Business Overview

11.10.2. Product Portfolio

11.11. Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

11.11.1. Business Overview

11.11.2. Product Portfolio

11.11.3. Strategic Developments



12. Appendix

